Quick Keto Beef Stroganoff (Instant Pot Recipe) (2024)

If you’re looking for an easy healthy family meal, cooked in just 30 minutes, then Keto Beef Stroganoff In The Instant Pot could be on your dinner table tonight.

And if you don’t have an Instant Pot – no problem, I have instructions for using the slow-cooker too!

Keto Beef Stroganoff In The Instant Pot

You all know by now I absolutely LOVE my slow cooker, I couldn’t live without it, but since I discovered my InstantPot – I am now only using my slow cooker to cook my sugar-free grain-free granola, or to keep my mulled wine warm at parties.

Why? Because an Instant pot is actually 9 appliances in one. Yes, it can pressure cook and slow cook (and saute, yoghurt maker, soup maker …). And it is faster than any other cooking method.

Using an Instant Pot (or pressure cooker), is the easiest way to have the most amazing healthy family meal on the table each night.

Why An Instant Pot Or Slow Cooker Will Save You Time (And Money )

No matter which one you choose to cook by, you can turn cheapcasserole meat, into a juicy, tender and flavoursome healthy family meal.

You can cook the same meal using the slow-cooker function in 6-10 hours, or using the pressure cooker function, will allow you to cook the same meal in only 30 minutes!

Keto Beef Stroganoff: The Instant Pot OR Slow-Cooker

I have given you recipe instructions below for both the Instant Pot or the slow-cooker.

Simply follow the recipe as shown in the photos and video to cookKeto Beef Stroganoff In The Instant Pot. But if you would like to cookKeto Beef Stroganoff In The Slow Cooker, then all you have to do is throw all the ingredients together in the slow cooker in the morning, mix, set on LOW for 6-8 hours or HIGH 4-6 hours.

Head over to see my full recipe for Low-Carb Beef Stroganoff in the slow cooker.

What To Serve With Keto Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is traditionally served with high-carb pasta, but rather than that stodgy filler which adds zero nutrition, why not serve with vegetables? I like to enjoy mine with zoodles or mashed cauliflower.

By giving up pasta, you cut your carbohydrate intake and double (or even triple) your veggies. Add sour cream or cream cheese to the low carb beef stroganoff before serving, and place the sour cream/cream cheese on the table for the vegetables too. Sprinkle with parsley.

If you are serving other beef dishes and want to know what are the healthiest side dishes to serve with beef, I have over 21 easy ideas, some don’t even need a recipe.

How To MakeKeto Beef Stroganoff In The Instant Pot

Watch the quick video below, but this step-by-step recipe guide will help you make this for an easy and quick dinner tonight.

Saute/fry the ingredients for the keto beef stroganoff as shown in the Instant Pot.

Place the lid on, turn the lid to click, and ensure it is fully sealed.

Dial the Instant Pot to “High Pressure” for 30 minutes.

Once it has beeped and finished, turn the Quick Pressure Release valve to release the pressure, then open the lid.

Keto Beef Stroganoff Recipe (Instant Pot) The perfect quick and easy healthy family meal –Keto Beef Stroganoff In The Instant Pot. Only takes 30 minutes to cook. Serve with zoodles or mashed cauliflower. 4 from 2 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Dinner, Instant Pot, Slow Cooker Cuisine: Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Grain free, Keto, LCHF, Low Carb, No Sugars, Paleo, Wheat Free Keyword: Keto Beef Stroganoff In The Instant Pot Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 4 Calories: 317kcal Author: Thinlicious.com Equipment Instant Pot Ingredients 1 onion sliced and quartered

2 garlic minced crushed

2 slices streaky bacon diced

500 g beef, stewing steak cubed

1 tsp smoked paprika

3 tbsp tomato paste

250 g mushrooms quartered

250 ml beef stock

sour cream to garnish Instructions Pour some oil in the Instant Pot dish, and using the saute function gently fry the onion, garlic and bacon until cooked but not browned.

Add the diced beef and saute until the beef is browned on all sides.

Add the paprika, tomato paste, mushrooms and beef broth. Stir together then pop the lid on and turn until it clicks indicating it is fully sealed.

Cook on High Pressure for 30 minutes.

Use the quick release valve to release the pressure.

