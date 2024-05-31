Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print

Pickled shallots add a punch of flavor to tacos, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more. They’re easy to make and bound to become a staple in your kitchen!

Pickled veggies contribute a burst of sweet, salty, and tangy deliciousness to any dish. Once you start quick pickling vegetables, there’s really no going back. They’re something that you should always have in your fridge to elevate the flavor profile of your meals.

Red onions are my favorite veggie to pickle, and it recently dawned on me that shallots would be equally tasty. In fact, shallot rings are the perfect size and shape–small enough to be eaten in one bite but just big enough to still deliver a lot of flavor.

So with this realization, today’s quick pickled shallots recipe was born! With a simple brine of apple cider vinegar, peppercorns, sugar, and salt, these tangy shallots can be whipped up in no time with pantry ingredients that you have on hand.

How to Pickle Shallots

Peel the shallots, and slice into rings. Stuff them into a glass jar. In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour the brine into the jar with the shallots. Seal the jar and let them cool before transferring to the fridge.





Expert Tips

Before you scroll down to the recipe card, read through these tips so that you can make perfect pickled shallots.

Check out my tutorial on How to Cut Shallots if you’re wondering how to slice them into rings or half rings for this recipe.

if you’re wondering them into rings or half rings for this recipe. You can use any type of glass jar or container for pickled shallots as long as it has an airtight seal and is big enough to fit the shallots.

for pickled shallots as long as it has an airtight seal and is big enough to fit the shallots. The brine may not fully cover the shallots in the jar at first. This is normal. As the brine cools, the shallots will start to shrink down and should be covered by the brine by the time you put them in the fridge.

This is normal. As the brine cools, the shallots will start to shrink down and should be covered by the brine by the time you put them in the fridge. If you don’t have apple cider vinegar, feel free to sub red wine, sherry, or white vinegar . You can also add fresh herbs or other spices.

. You can also add fresh herbs or other spices. How long do pickled shallots last? They will keep for a couple of weeks or more in the fridge. Just be sure to keep the jar tightly sealed.

Pickled Shallot Uses

Enjoy pickled shallots on tacos, burgers, grain bowls, sandwiches, nachos, and cheese boards. You can also add them to salads or use them as base for dressings or dips.

More Pickled Vegetable Recipes

If you love these pickled shallots, check out the Easy Refrigerator Pickled Asparagus Recipe, Quick Pickled Radishes with Sherry Vinegar, Pickled Red Cabbage, and Pickled Red Onions.

