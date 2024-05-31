Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
How to Pickle Shallots Expert Tips Pickled Shallot Uses More Pickled Vegetable Recipes 📖 Recipe Quick Pickled Shallots Equipment Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition More Pickles and Preserves Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply

Published: / Modified: by Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN / This post may contain affiliate links / 4 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print

Pickled shallots add a punch of flavor to tacos, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more. They’re easy to make and bound to become a staple in your kitchen!

Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (1)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, see my affiliate disclosure.

Pickled veggies contribute a burst of sweet, salty, and tangy deliciousness to any dish. Once you start quick pickling vegetables, there’s really no going back. They’re something that you should always have in your fridge to elevate the flavor profile of your meals.

Red onions are my favorite veggie to pickle, and it recently dawned on me that shallots would be equally tasty. In fact, shallot rings are the perfect size and shape–small enough to be eaten in one bite but just big enough to still deliver a lot of flavor.

So with this realization, today’s quick pickled shallots recipe was born! With a simple brine of apple cider vinegar, peppercorns, sugar, and salt, these tangy shallots can be whipped up in no time with pantry ingredients that you have on hand.

Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (2)

How to Pickle Shallots

  1. Peel the shallots, and slice into rings. Stuff them into a glass jar.
  2. In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour the brine into the jar with the shallots. Seal the jar and let them cool before transferring to the fridge.
  • Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (3)
  • Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (4)

Expert Tips

Before you scroll down to the recipe card, read through these tips so that you can make perfect pickled shallots.

  • Check out my tutorial on How to Cut Shallots if you’re wondering how to slice them into rings or half rings for this recipe.
  • You can use any type of glass jar or container for pickled shallots as long as it has an airtight seal and is big enough to fit the shallots.
  • The brine may not fully cover the shallots in the jar at first. This is normal. As the brine cools, the shallots will start to shrink down and should be covered by the brine by the time you put them in the fridge.
  • If you don’t have apple cider vinegar, feel free to sub red wine, sherry, or white vinegar. You can also add fresh herbs or other spices.
  • How long do pickled shallots last? They will keep for a couple of weeks or more in the fridge. Just be sure to keep the jar tightly sealed.

Pickled Shallot Uses

Enjoy pickled shallots on tacos, burgers, grain bowls, sandwiches, nachos, and cheese boards. You can also add them to salads or use them as base for dressings or dips.

Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (5)

More Pickled Vegetable Recipes

If you love these pickled shallots, check out the Easy Refrigerator Pickled Asparagus Recipe, Quick Pickled Radishes with Sherry Vinegar, Pickled Red Cabbage, and Pickled Red Onions.

I’d love to hear how you like this recipe! Rate/review using the stars on the recipe card or in the comments, and follow the Veg World on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. Looking for something totally different? Browse the recipe library.

📖 Recipe

Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (6)

Quick Pickled Shallots

This simple recipe comes together quickly and uses a brine made from basic pantry ingredients.

5 from 3 votes

Print Pin Rate

Prep Time: 10 minutes mins

Cook Time: 5 minutes mins

Resting Time: 30 minutes mins

Total Time: 45 minutes mins

Servings: 8 servings

Calories: 30kcal

Author: Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN

Equipment

  • Glass jar with lid

Ingredients

  • 0.5 pound shallots - 3 to 4 shallots; peeled and sliced into rings
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon whole peppercorns - can use black or tri-color
See Also
How to Take Control of IBS with the FODMAP Diet IBS Health Coaching and FODMAP Diet Recipes | Calm Belly Kitchen

Instructions

  • Slice the shallots crosswise into thin rings. Stuff them into a glass jar that's big enough to fit all of them.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and peppercorns. Heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and pour the brine over the shallots in the jar. The brine may not fully cover the shallots, but they will shrink down as they pickle.

  • Secure the lid on the jar or container and gently shake/swirl so that the peppercorns get evenly distributed. Let the shallots sit for at least 30 minutes to cool. Enjoy immediately after cooling or transfer to the fridge for later use. Pickled shallots will keep in the fridge for at least a couple of weeks.

Notes

  • Sub red wine, sherry, or white vinegar for apple cider vinegar. You can also add herbs and spices to the brine if desired.
  • Add to cheese boards, tacos, grain bowls, burgers, and more.

Nutrition

Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 30kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 296mg | Potassium: 109mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 13mg | Iron: 1mg

Did you make this recipe?Tag @its_a_vegworld_afterall and follow me today!

See Also
Vietnamese Pickled Carrots Recipe with Daikon Radish | White On RicePerfect Instant Pot Quinoa - Foolproof Easy Recipe!Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (Seriously, The Only Recipe You Need!)How to Cook Rutabaga: 3 Easy Recipes + Tips & Tricks

Happy pickling! – Lizzie

More Pickles and Preserves

  • Quick Pickled Red Cabbage
  • Quick Pickled Kohlrabi Recipe
  • Jalapeño Relish
  • Blueberry Chia Jam

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Janna

    Why haven’t I thought of pickled shallots before?? I think I would eat these on so many things! Yum!!!

    Reply

    • Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN

      Right?! They are so delicious and versatile!! Thanks for commenting!

      Reply

  2. Deb Bonham

    Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (11)
    So good. I just switched to WFPB-FF diet and most of my food so far has been kind of bland and mushy. I made a batch of your quick pickled shallots yesterday, substituing agava syrub for sugar, and the shallots added so much ‘zing’ and crunch to both my meals. Making a double batch today plus trying with red oinins and radishes. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN

      That’s great! I’m so glad to hear that these shallots have improved your meals. Thanks for leaving a comment!

      Reply

Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Manhattan Dirty Bloody Mary Martini recipe | We are not Martha
The only gingerbread recipe you need this Christmas
Gerald Honda Of Coun
Euro area international trade in goods surplus €24.1 bn
Latest Posts
Butternut Squash Soup Recipe - caramel and cashews
21 Shirataki Noodle Recipes to Enjoy This Zero-Calorie No-Carb Pasta
Article information

Author: Catherine Tremblay

Last Updated:

Views: 6594

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Catherine Tremblay

Birthday: 1999-09-23

Address: Suite 461 73643 Sherril Loaf, Dickinsonland, AZ 47941-2379

Phone: +2678139151039

Job: International Administration Supervisor

Hobby: Dowsing, Snowboarding, Rowing, Beekeeping, Calligraphy, Shooting, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Catherine Tremblay, I am a precious, perfect, tasty, enthusiastic, inexpensive, vast, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.