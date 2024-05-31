Quick Pickled Shallots Recipe (2024)

Published: / Modified: by Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN / This post may contain affiliate links / 4 Comments
Pickled shallots add a punch of flavor to tacos, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more. They’re easy to make and bound to become a staple in your kitchen!
Pickled veggies contribute a burst of sweet, salty, and tangy deliciousness to any dish. Once you start quick pickling vegetables, there’s really no going back. They’re something that you should always have in your fridge to elevate the flavor profile of your meals.
Red onions are my favorite veggie to pickle, and it recently dawned on me that shallots would be equally tasty. In fact, shallot rings are the perfect size and shape–small enough to be eaten in one bite but just big enough to still deliver a lot of flavor.
So with this realization, today’s quick pickled shallots recipe was born! With a simple brine of apple cider vinegar, peppercorns, sugar, and salt, these tangy shallots can be whipped up in no time with pantry ingredients that you have on hand.
How to Pickle Shallots
- Peel the shallots, and slice into rings. Stuff them into a glass jar.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour the brine into the jar with the shallots. Seal the jar and let them cool before transferring to the fridge.
Expert Tips
Before you scroll down to the recipe card, read through these tips so that you can make perfect pickled shallots.
- Check out my tutorial on How to Cut Shallots if you’re wondering how to slice them into rings or half rings for this recipe.
- You can use any type of glass jar or container for pickled shallots as long as it has an airtight seal and is big enough to fit the shallots.
- The brine may not fully cover the shallots in the jar at first. This is normal. As the brine cools, the shallots will start to shrink down and should be covered by the brine by the time you put them in the fridge.
- If you don’t have apple cider vinegar, feel free to sub red wine, sherry, or white vinegar. You can also add fresh herbs or other spices.
- How long do pickled shallots last? They will keep for a couple of weeks or more in the fridge. Just be sure to keep the jar tightly sealed.
Pickled Shallot Uses
Enjoy pickled shallots on tacos, burgers, grain bowls, sandwiches, nachos, and cheese boards. You can also add them to salads or use them as base for dressings or dips.
📖 Recipe
Quick Pickled Shallots
This simple recipe comes together quickly and uses a brine made from basic pantry ingredients.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 5 minutes mins
Resting Time: 30 minutes mins
Total Time: 45 minutes mins
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 30kcal
Author: Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN
Equipment
Glass jar with lid
Ingredients
- 0.5 pound shallots - 3 to 4 shallots; peeled and sliced into rings
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup water
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon whole peppercorns - can use black or tri-color
Instructions
Slice the shallots crosswise into thin rings. Stuff them into a glass jar that's big enough to fit all of them.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and peppercorns. Heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and pour the brine over the shallots in the jar. The brine may not fully cover the shallots, but they will shrink down as they pickle.
Secure the lid on the jar or container and gently shake/swirl so that the peppercorns get evenly distributed. Let the shallots sit for at least 30 minutes to cool. Enjoy immediately after cooling or transfer to the fridge for later use. Pickled shallots will keep in the fridge for at least a couple of weeks.
Notes
- Sub red wine, sherry, or white vinegar for apple cider vinegar. You can also add herbs and spices to the brine if desired.
- Add to cheese boards, tacos, grain bowls, burgers, and more.
Nutrition
Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 30kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 296mg | Potassium: 109mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 13mg | Iron: 1mg
Happy pickling! – Lizzie
Reader Interactions
Comments
Janna
Why haven’t I thought of pickled shallots before?? I think I would eat these on so many things! Yum!!!
Reply
Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN
Right?! They are so delicious and versatile!! Thanks for commenting!
Reply
Deb Bonham
So good. I just switched to WFPB-FF diet and most of my food so far has been kind of bland and mushy. I made a batch of your quick pickled shallots yesterday, substituing agava syrub for sugar, and the shallots added so much ‘zing’ and crunch to both my meals. Making a double batch today plus trying with red oinins and radishes. Thank you!
Reply
Lizzie Streit, MS, RDN
That’s great! I’m so glad to hear that these shallots have improved your meals. Thanks for leaving a comment!
Reply
