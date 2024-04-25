Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls Recipe With Buttercream Frosting (Video) (2024)

Cinnamon rolls don’t have to take all morning to make! These quick rise cinnamon rolls only rise for 30 minutes and are as soft and delicious as ever!

Watch our step by step video!

If you have ever been intimidated by making your own homemade cinnamon rolls, this recipe is for you! Our quick rise cinnamon rolls only rise for 30 minutes making them a realistic weekend breakfast. No need to make them the night before (but you totally can if you want to!)

These cinnamon rolls are a conference tradition in our family. They are so easy to make that I’ll usually make a big double batch to enjoy both days.

What people are saying about these cinnamon rolls on pinterest

“These are so good. I made them and 2 days later they were gone. The family really enjoyed them.”

“So good!!!! and didn’t take that long!”

“Followed recipe and even the icing instructions we right on! Thumbs up at my house!”

How to Make Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls

This sweet dough is an adaptation of one I found years ago here. It’s so versatile and I use it for so many delicious recipes! Whip up a batch and roll it out into a 12″ x 9″ rectangle. I only bake with butter so I made that change and I use my own homemade frosting.

Spread with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Tip: mix all 3 into a paste for even distribution.

How many quick rise cinnamon rolls does this recipe make?

Roll up the dough and slice into 12 portions. Let rise for 30 minutes on a greased baking sheet then bake until golden brown for about 20 minutes.

What is the best frosting recipe for cinnamon rolls?

My go-to buttercream frosting recipe is the perfect amount for cinnamon rolls. I use it for sugar cookie bars, too! I have the recipe memorized because it is my favorite go-to recipe!

Buttercream frosting for Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls

Mix powdered sugar, butter, milk and vanilla together. Beat until fluffy. Spread over warm cinnamon rolls.

Can you make cinnamon rolls the night before?

You can. Prepare them up to the point where you place them on the pan and place in the refrigerator or freezer. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Pull out and bring to room temperature then let rise for 30 minutes before baking.

Can you reheat cinnamon rolls?

Place a cinnamon roll on a microwave safe plate and microwave 5-8 seconds.

Quick 90 Minute Cinnamon Rolls Printable Recipe