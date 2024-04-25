Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls Recipe With Buttercream Frosting (Video) (2024)

By Brandy 25 Comments
Cinnamon rolls don’t have to take all morning to make! These quick rise cinnamon rolls only rise for 30 minutes and are as soft and delicious as ever!
If you have ever been intimidated by making your own homemade cinnamon rolls, this recipe is for you! Our quick rise cinnamon rolls only rise for 30 minutes making them a realistic weekend breakfast. No need to make them the night before (but you totally can if you want to!)
These cinnamon rolls are a conference tradition in our family. They are so easy to make that I’ll usually make a big double batch to enjoy both days.
What people are saying about these cinnamon rolls on pinterest
“These are so good. I made them and 2 days later they were gone. The family really enjoyed them.”
“So good!!!! and didn’t take that long!”
“Followed recipe and even the icing instructions we right on! Thumbs up at my house!”
How to Make Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls
This sweet dough is an adaptation of one I found years ago here. It’s so versatile and I use it for so many delicious recipes! Whip up a batch and roll it out into a 12″ x 9″ rectangle. I only bake with butter so I made that change and I use my own homemade frosting.
Spread with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Tip: mix all 3 into a paste for even distribution.
How many quick rise cinnamon rolls does this recipe make?
Roll up the dough and slice into 12 portions. Let rise for 30 minutes on a greased baking sheet then bake until golden brown for about 20 minutes.
What is the best frosting recipe for cinnamon rolls?
My go-to buttercream frosting recipe is the perfect amount for cinnamon rolls. I use it for sugar cookie bars, too! I have the recipe memorized because it is my favorite go-to recipe!
Buttercream frosting for Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls
Mix powdered sugar, butter, milk and vanilla together. Beat until fluffy. Spread over warm cinnamon rolls.
Can you make cinnamon rolls the night before?
You can. Prepare them up to the point where you place them on the pan and place in the refrigerator or freezer. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Pull out and bring to room temperature then let rise for 30 minutes before baking.
Can you reheat cinnamon rolls?
Place a cinnamon roll on a microwave safe plate and microwave 5-8 seconds.
Quick Rise Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Prep Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 12
Calories: 422kcal
Ingredients
Rolls
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup butter softened
- 3 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. instant yeast
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 egg
Filling
- 1 cup brown sugar packed
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup butter softened
Frosting
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
Heat the milk in a small saucepan until it bubbles, then remove from heat. Mix in butter; stir until melted. Let cool until warm NOT hot.
Note: you can also heat the milk and butter together in a microwave safe bowl for 90 seconds. Stir until butter is completely melted. Cool until it is just warm, NOT hot.
In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 1/4 cup flour, yeast, sugar and salt; mix well. Add water, egg and the milk mixture; mix well.
Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough has just pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, 2-3 minutes.
Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let rest for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together brown sugar, cinnamon, softened butter. It should be the consistency of frosting.
Roll out dough into a 12x9 inch rectangle.
Spread dough with butter/sugar mixture. Roll up dough and pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 equal size rolls and place in lightly greased baking sheet.
Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until browned.
While cinnamon rolls bake make the frosting. Mix ingredients together then beat until fluffy.
Let cinnamon rolls cool 10 minutes. Spread frosting over warm cinnamon rolls.
Notes
How to reheat cinnamon rolls: Place a cinnamon roll on a microwave safe plate and microwave 5-8 seconds.
Nutrition
Calories: 422kcal
Brandy
Mike Orlando says
Thank you, Brandy. The problem is I am reading this on Fast Sunday. I am going to given them a try.
Brandy says
Haha! That would definitely be a struggle! 🙂
Kelly says
Dang this recipe is so good! Cannot even handle how good it turned out. Thank you so much
Brandy says
Kelly, I’m so glad they turned out amazing for you! We are making them tomorrow! So yummy.
Liz says
Great and easy recipe. I like the quick proofing. Also good with cream cheeses frosting!
Thanks!
Brandy says
Thanks Liz! We made these (and lemon roll) today, too! 🙂
Linda says
Can I substitute active dry yeast for the instant yeast,how much would I use
Brandy says
Hi Linda! You can substitute it straight over. I’ve heard that you can add a little extra of the active dry, but I use them interchangeably.
Ashley says
Is the T for tablespoon or teaspoon
Jill Cavanaugh says
Thank you Brandy for this fantastic recipe! Shhh…I have made it 3 days in a row! Once for my family, once to share with a few neighbors, and today to take to my husband’s aunt’s house for dinner! I really needed this quick recipe in my life (maybe not mydiet though 😉).
Brandy says
Haha! I understand. Good for the stomach, but bad for the waistline! So glad you guys liked them!
Brooke says
Made these this past weekend and they were so delicious! My family devoured them. I love how fast and easy they were! I will definately make them again!
Brandy says
I’m so glad!! 🙂
Kristine says
Salted or unsalted butter?
Brandy says
Salted
Jessica G says
Hands down best and easiest cinnamon roll recipe. I’ve made these countless times and everyone loves them. Thank you for sharing!
Laura Keith says
This recipe was perfect! I didn’t have time to make rolls last night and was so glad you had this quick roll recipe. I proofed some regular yeast in the warm milk with some sugar and then made the recipe. My family loved it! They loved how light the rolls are!
Brandy says
I’m so glad, Laura! 🙂
Jennifer says
How much sugar did you add to the warm milk proofing mixture?
Sarah Brazier says
I made these today skeptical because I love my cinnamon roll recipe lol! These are AMAZING! It only took 15 min till brown so watch them while they bake. 20 min May be too long. I love the Carmel-ee crisp taste on the bottom! My husband said if we could give 6 stars on this recipe to do so! Haha! Great recipe Brandy! I’m a believer! Yes girlll!
Brandy says
Thank you for the sweet review, Sarah! 🙂
Jessica G says
I’ve made this recipe dozens of times. The best cinnamon roll recipe. And easy too! Turns out perfect EVERY time 🙂
Brandy says
Best comment of the day! I’m so glad you like them!
Sheila B says
Made this and baked the next morning for Easter. Literally the pan was inhaled!
Only change I made was homemade brown sugar because I realized I was out too late into the evening. I went too heavy on the frosting and that’s all I’d personally change! Thanks for a keeper recipe.
Brandy says
Sheila, I’m so glad to hear that you liked them!
