Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (2024)

Recipe: Corned Beef Nuggets in Pineapple Sauce

katrine2706
Silver Post Medal for All Time!

February 27, 2019

Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (2)When you got nothing left but canned goods. Another issue is that you can have choosy kids. That's the time we become instant kitchen magicians. Here's a kid friendly dish you can add to your childrens' lunch box.

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (70g) corned beef
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 3 stalks green onions, chopped
  • 1 bulb onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 3 Tbsp ketchup
  • 1 can (75g) pineapple tidbits
  • water
  • oil for cooking
  • 2 Tbsp vinegar

Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (3)

Steps:

  1. Mix together flour, corned beef and spring onions.
    2. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (4)
  2. Add 1 cup water and mix until combined.

    3. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (5)

    Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (6)

  3. Scoop about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of the mixture.
    4. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (7)
  4. Drop into boiling oil and fry until golden brown.
    5. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (8)

  5. Drain to remove excess oil and set aside.
    6. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (9)
  6. In the same pan, remove the oil except for just about a teaspoon of it. Saute' onion.
    7. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (10)
  7. Add the ketchup, pineapple syrup, vinegar, a pinch of salt and pepper, and 2 cups of water. Simmer until thick.
    8. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (11)
  8. Then pour pineapple tidbits and continue to simmer for another minute.
    9. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (12)

  9. Put corned beef nuggets into the pineapple sauce.
    10. Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef (13)
  10. Or serve nuggets separate from the sauce.

Recipe: Corned Beef Hot Dish

Robin
Diamond Post Medal for All Time!

March 8, 2011

Cook noodles. Mix with corned beef, onions, soup, cheese and milk. Top with crushed corn flakes or potato chips. Bake 25-30 minutes at 350 degrees F.

Recipe: Corned Beef Casserole

Robin
Diamond Post Medal for All Time!

July 29, 2009

Combine all ingredients. Top with 3/4 cup buttered bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees F, uncovered, about 45 minutes.

Recipe: Corned Beef Sandwich

Mix all ingredients together. Butter hamburger buns and spread mixture on fairly thick. Wrap individually in foil.

Broil 20-25 minutes. These are great man-sized sandwiches and they freeze and keep well.

Question: Recipes Using Canned Corned Beef?

susan

December 13, 2007

I am looking for recipes using canned corned beef.

Susan from Waynesville, GA

Answers

Sharon L Martin

December 13, 20073 found this helpful

Best Answer

Left over mashed potatoes.
Add one egg.
Add can of corned beef and fry in butter in fry pan until brown. This is a dish my mother made years ago for my father. He would put ketchup on it and he loved it.

Good eating from Canada
P.S. add an onions if you like them

joan pecsek
Bronze Request Medal for All Time!

December 13, 20073 found this helpful

Best Answer

CORNED BEEF CHEESE BALL

2 8-ounce blocks cream cheese, slightly softened
1 can corned beef
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 teaspoon lemon juice
chopped pecans, walnuts, or almonds(optional)
Triscuits, for serving

Combine all ingredients except nuts. Form into a ball. Roll in chopped nuts if you wish. Keep refrigerated until serving.

Source: my co-worker, Candy

CORNED BEEF SKILLET

1 can corned beef, broken up with a fork
2 cups frozen hash browns, thawed
1/2 bell pepper, chopped

4 eggs
1 tablespoon prepared mustard

Spray a skillet with vegetable spray. Add corned beef, potatoes, and bell pepper. Cook a few minutes, stirring frequently. Beat eggs with mustard. Pour into skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until eggs are set. Yield: 4 servings.

Source: me

Also: add a can of corned beef to any recipe for meat loaf, stuffed peppers, or stuffed cabbages.

Marty

December 14, 20075 found this helpful

Best Answer

I make it into a sandwich spread. Just like tuna salad.
Rinse the corn beef under hot running water to melt off the extra fat.( I do this in a strainer) Break up the meat and add diced boiled eggs. relish, diced onion and mayo or salad dressing. You can also add diced celery if you want more crunch.

ellen tinder

November 10, 20091 found this helpful

Best Answer

spicy hot corned beef rounds

1 (12 0z.) can corned beef
11/2 tsp. prepared horseradish
11/2 tsp. prepared mustard
1 tbsp. salad dressing- i use miracle whip
1/2 c. finely chopped dill pickles-or relish
8 hamburger buns

Mix together flaked corn beef & seasonings. Cut buns in half, & scoop centers of buns within 1/2 inch from sides & save for crumbs. fill cavity with mixture & press crumbs on top.bake in 400 degree oven for 15 min. makes 10 open faced sandwiches
.
This came from an old 1954 magazine.

southerncook

February 5, 20135 found this helpful

Best Answer

My English mother-in-law taught me to make this...the best recipe I've ever seen for canned corned beef and great on cold days.

Mash the corned beef into the bottom of a casserole dish, cover with hot mashed potatoes, top with a thin layer of biscuit dough (Bisquick recipe). Bake at 425 F until biscuit is done. Serve with a rich brown or beef gravy with a side of cabbage. It's great and a real man pleaser.

Jeanette B.

August 2, 20133 found this helpful

Best Answer

Ragu De Potat
1 can corned beef
1 onion
1/4 of a green bell pepper, diced
1 or 2 stalks of celery, diced tiny or chopped
4 T cooking oil
4 large or 6 medium potatoes, cubed about 1 1/2 inch

Saute the onion, bell pepper and celery. Add potatoes and smother them down, stirring often, even letting them stick a bit, adding tiny amounts of water if needed. Add corned beef, mix up, add water or chicken broth just to cover top of mixture, simmer until potatoes are tender. If it is too thick, add more liquid.

Question: Corned Beef Von Ruben?

February 17, 2006

I am looking for a recipe for something that used to be called "Corned Beef Von Ruben". It was made with canned corned beef and crutons and some sort of cheese. The recipe used to be on a cruton can.

Thanks in advance,
Bonnie from Holley, NY

Answers

Bonnie

February 17, 20062 found this helpful

Best Answer

CORNED BEEF VON REUBEN

6 oz. pkg. seasoned croutons
12 oz. can corned beef, crumbled
16 oz. can sauerkraut, drained
8 oz. Swiss cheese slices
3 eggs
2 c. milk

In buttered 11 3/4 x 7 1/2 x 1 3/4 inch baking dish, layer half of the croutons, corned beef and sauerkraut. Lightly spread mustard over corned beef. Top with remaining croutons and sliced Swiss cheese. Beat eggs and milk together; pour over croutons. Bake at 325 degrees for 35 minutes or until brown and set in center. Serves 8. Note: Do NOT bake or reheat in microwave oven - it ruins the croutons!

Question: Corned Beef and Cabbage Using Canned Beef?

Deana

March 16, 2010

What brand of canned corned beef should I use for corned beef and cabbage?

By Deana from Gaineville, FL

Answers

Gwendolen Potter

March 21, 20100 found this helpful

By far the best results I've had in cooking this dish is to use packaged corned beef (in vacuum pack plastic), NOT IN THE CAN. After using corned beef from the meat department at Aldi's, I would NEVER go back to using canned. Yeah, I know my mom always used canned (usually Libby's, I believe), but I'll NEVER go back!

Here's a picture: nfp.conagrafoods.com/.../3900008104.jpg

Anonymous

June 24, 20180 found this helpful

the cheapest one you can find! Save a Lot has 2.99 $ store brand. We are not talking filet mignon here!

Tip: Cutting Canned Corned Beef

Marty Dick
Bronze Post Medal for All Time!

January 22, 2017

DH loves sandwiches made with canned corned beef. Today he used the top of the fridge box for a "cutting board". It doesn't take a sharp knife to cut into a chunk of corned beef so there is no damage to the container or lid.

