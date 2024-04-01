Veggie Ranch Pizza - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

If one of your resolutions is to eat more veggies then add this recipe to your list! Veggie ranch pizza is made with a Pillsbury crescent crust, ranch-flavored cream cheese, and lots of fresh vegetables. This would be great to take to lunch and of course, it’s a good appetizer for any Super Bowl party. The first time I ever had this pizza was at work for treat day.

Back when I worked at my desk job I was part of the treat day group. Everyone took turns bringing snacks for everyone (it would always be on Thursdays) and one guy would always bring this veggie ranch pizza. His wife made it all the time for us and it was delicious. I just love all the fresh vegetables on top. This veggie pizza is also best served cold!

If you're looking for more great low calorie recipes like this try Lasagna Soup, Spaghetti Carbonara, or Cheeseburger Soup.

Jump to: Why You Will Like This Recipe

Ingredients Needed

How to make Weight Watchers Veggie Ranch Pizza

Tips for Veggie Ranch Pizza

Other Great Recipes

Veggie Ranch Pizza

Why You Will Like This Recipe

Overall, veggie ranch pizza is a tasty and nutritious meal that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. Whether you're having a family dinner or hosting a party, this pizza is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

The beauty of a veggie ranch pizza is that you can customize it to your liking. You can add as many or as few vegetables as you like, and you can also experiment with different types of cheeses and toppings. Some people like to add olives, artichoke hearts, or even pineapple to their veggie ranch pizza.

Ingredients Needed

Reduced-fat cream cheese - softening the cream cheese prior to making this recipe makes it easier to spread out on the dough.

- softening the cream cheese prior to making this recipe makes it easier to spread out on the dough. Ranch dressing mix , Package powdered

, Package powdered Pillsbury Crescent Rolls are a popular type of refrigerated dough that can be found in most grocery stores. These versatile rolls are a great addition to any meal and can be used to create a variety of dishes, from sweet to savory.

are a popular type of refrigerated dough that can be found in most grocery stores. These versatile rolls are a great addition to any meal and can be used to create a variety of dishes, from sweet to savory. Broccoli is a green vegetable that belongs to the same family as cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts

is a green vegetable that belongs to the same family as cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts Red bell peppers - are also low in calories, making them a great addition to any diet.

- are also low in calories, making them a great addition to any diet. Green onions , chopped these are mostly used for garnish

, chopped these are mostly used for garnish Shredded cheddar cheese - I like to use Reduced-Fat Cheese because it has a lower calorie count and less saturated fat than regular cheese, but it may also have a different taste and texture. It also helps with keeping the calorie count pretty low for this recipe.

- I like to use Reduced-Fat Cheese because it has a lower calorie count and less saturated fat than regular cheese, but it may also have a different taste and texture. It also helps with keeping the calorie count pretty low for this recipe. See the recipe card below for a full list of ingredients and measurements.

How to make Weight Watchers Veggie Ranch Pizza

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2: Place cream cheese, and Ranch dressing mix in a large bowl. With an electric mixer, beat on medium until smooth and creamy. Set aside. You can soften cream cheese in the microwave so that it's easier to mix with the ranch.

Step 3: Remove crescent rolls from the cans and roll out in one big piece onto a large, greased cookie sheet. Pinch seams together, if needed. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool.

Step 4: Spread cream cheese mixture onto cooled crust. Top with cheese and veggies.

Use a pizza cutter or large knife to cut into squares. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 3 or 4 days.

Tips for Veggie Ranch Pizza

Here’s a quick tip I learned when I worked at the hotel doing cold salad prep. You can soften cream cheese in the microwave. 8oz takes no longer than a minute to soften and check it after every 30 seconds.

What vegetables go good with this pizza? Fresh vegetables are ALWAYS best with this pizza. If you use frozen vegetables they might get mushy. I always like to use a combo of broccoli, bell pepper, and carrots. Cauliflower, radishes, green onions, and cucumbers would even be with this pizza.

If you want all the vegetables to be the same size use a food processor to chop them up.

Don’t like dry ranch seasoning? Use taco or fajita seasoning.

Other Great Recipes

Air Fryer Custard Toast (Tiktok)

Cheesy Hash Brown Casserole

Cottage Cheese Pancakes (High Protein)

Tuna and Cottage Cheese High Protein

If you tried this Veggie Ranch Pizza any other recipe on my website, please please leave a 🌟 star rating and let me know how you go in the 📝 comments below. I love hearing from you! Follow along on Tiktok @jennarecipediaries

Print

See Also 52 healthy chicken recipes