Recipes Using Cream Cheese - One Happy Housewife (2024)

A delicious collection of recipes using cream cheese. If you have a block of cream cheese and need ideas on how to use it, look no further. From appetizers to main meals to dessert, this list has it all! You'll find both Instant Pot and traditional recipes on this list. These recipes are all easy to make and are guaranteed to be crowd-pleasers!

I have gathered all the recipes using cream cheese on the blog and put them all right here for you. I’ve included appetizers, main course, and of course, desserts! All these recipes use cream cheese and they’re all absolutely delicious and easy to make.

There are Instant Pot or pressure cooker recipes using cream cheese as well as traditional oven and stovetop recipes. You’ll be able to tell from the title if they are Instant Pot recipes or not.

It’s time to use up that block of cream cheese you have in the fridge and make something delicious with it! All the recipes below use cream cheese in them. Let’s get right to it! Corn Souffle from One Happy Housewife This super easy Corn Souffle recipe has been in my family for years. It’s always a hit and has become one of the most popular recipes on the blog, especially around the holidays! But you don’t need a holiday to enjoy this corn souffle! It’s so easy and delicious you’ll want to make it often!

Instant Pot Flan from One Happy Housewife My original recipe for Instant Pot Flan is so easy to make and it’s a creamy gift from heaven! A thick, cream cheese flan that you will love! If you want to switch things up, you can try my Instant Pot Coconut Flan. A delicious Honduran recipe you can’t miss. And for the ultimate flan creation try my Instant Pot Chocoflan. This one will impress everyone, and you’ll love how easy it is to make.

Instant Pot Meat Lasagna from One Happy Housewife This Instant Pot Meat Lasagna is loaded with flavor. Very easy to make in your pressure cooker. Plus, you’ll love the addition of cream cheese to it!

Loaded Mashed Cauliflower from One Happy Housewife If you're looking to cut carbs then this Loaded Mashed Cauliflower Casserole is perfect for you! Incredibly tasty and so easy to make. You'll think you're eating mashed potatoes!

Easy Shepherd’s Pie from One Happy Housewife This Easy Shepherd’s Pie is one of my family’s favorites! A quick and easy way to make a delicious Shepherd’s Pie that your entire family will love!

Instant Pot Chicken Alfredo from One Happy Housewife This Instant Pot Chicken Alfredo is perfection. Perfectly cooked pasta and chicken mixed with an easy homemade alfredo sauce. It’s delicious and creamy and doesn’t require a lot of effort. And if you want to add veggies to the meal, try my Homemade Instant Pot Chicken Broccoli Alfredo.

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili from One Happy Housewife This Instant Pot White Chicken Chili can be made with leftover chicken. It is so delicious and super easy to make. It’s a ‘dump and start’ recipe so it doesn’t get any easier than that! Got leftover turkey? Try my Instant Pot White Turkey Chili.

Instant Pot Cajun Shrimp Alfredo from One Happy Housewife Now, this right here is a recipe you have to try! This Instant Pot Cajun Shrimp Alfredo is creamy, delicious and has just the right amount of Cajun kick! Easy to make in your pressure cooker, and requires little effort! You’ll love it!

Instant Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup from One Happy Housewife This delicious and creamy Instant Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup is like eating a fresh green chili enchilada in a bowl! The flavor is amazing and it’s super easy to make. It uses pre-cooked shredded chicken so it’s a ‘dump and start’ recipe!

Instant Pot White Cheddar Mac and Cheese from One Happy Housewife If you’re looking for a different take on mac and cheese, then you must try my Instant Pot White Cheddar Mac and Cheese. It uses cream cheese which makes it creamy and extra delicious! Makes a perfect side to any meal!

Cajun Creamed Corn from One Happy Housewife This Cajun Creamed Corn is one of my favorite side dishes! A quick and easy stovetop recipe that you will love. It has just the right amount of spice and of course the sweetness from the corn makes the combo perfection!

Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken Pasta from One Happy Housewife This recipe for Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken Pasta is restaurant-quality! The combination of chicken, pasta, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and a creamy sauce make this dish irresistible! It’s one of my newer pasta recipes and it has become quite popular!

Instant Pot Cream Cheese Pasta with Sausage from One Happy Housewife Another easy ‘dump and start’ recipe, this Instant Pot Cream Cheese Pasta with Sausage is so delicious! It’s a super quick meal that will have your family fed in no time. Kid-friendly and mom-approved!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip from One Happy Housewife This easy and delicious Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip is always a hit with both my family and friends! The perfect amount of kick to it and it’s easy to prepare ahead of time and have ready to pop in the oven when you’re ready to eat it!

I hope these recipes give you some great choices for using up that block of cream cheese you have in your fridge! I will add more recipes using cream cheese to the list as I post them on the blog so check back for new ideas. Happy Cooking!