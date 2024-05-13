Roasted Sausage with Broccoli and Fennel Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

This year, one of my main resolutions in the kitchen is to find or come up with more weeknight recipes that are truly manageable and satisfying. I'm still trying to learn how to keep things simple during the week. Many of the recipes out there labeled as “Quick! Easy! Delicious!” don’t come close to meeting those expectations. We all know that feeling of walking in the door after a long day and not knowing what to make -- or being overwhelmed by a lot of dinner prep. I came up with this recipe with these things in mind. It requires just a few minutes of hands-on time (with the oven doing the rest of the work), and the combination of roasted sausage, broccoli, and fennel is pretty hard to beat. A few details make this dish really good: nestling small pieces of sausage among the broccoli and fennel ensures that everything is done at the same time, and tossing everything with a tangy, lemony mustard sauce ups the flavor substantially. Though no sides are needed, some crusty bread, polenta, or a leafy green salad would make fine accompaniments. Avocado is also a swell companion. —EmilyC

Test Kitchen Notes

EmilyC's mix of broccoli, fennel, and sausage makes for an especially quick and easy supper while also hitting all the flavor, color, and texture notes a cook or eater could ask for. Our family likes broccoli stalks as much as florets, so I added those as well -- peeled and sliced into thick coins. The whole-grain mustard is a smart addition that adds a friendly kick, and I used spicy sausage, so just the slightest dash of cayenne was all I needed. Garnished with fennel fronds, it is beautiful as well as scrumptious. —calendargirl