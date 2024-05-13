Roasted Sausage with Broccoli and Fennel Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Make Ahead
by: EmilyC
January11,2014
4.4
17 Ratings
- Prep time 15 minutes
- Cook time 25 minutes
- Serves 4
Author Notes
This year, one of my main resolutions in the kitchen is to find or come up with more weeknight recipes that are truly manageable and satisfying. I'm still trying to learn how to keep things simple during the week. Many of the recipes out there labeled as “Quick! Easy! Delicious!” don’t come close to meeting those expectations. We all know that feeling of walking in the door after a long day and not knowing what to make -- or being overwhelmed by a lot of dinner prep. I came up with this recipe with these things in mind. It requires just a few minutes of hands-on time (with the oven doing the rest of the work), and the combination of roasted sausage, broccoli, and fennel is pretty hard to beat. A few details make this dish really good: nestling small pieces of sausage among the broccoli and fennel ensures that everything is done at the same time, and tossing everything with a tangy, lemony mustard sauce ups the flavor substantially. Though no sides are needed, some crusty bread, polenta, or a leafy green salad would make fine accompaniments. Avocado is also a swell companion. —EmilyC
Test Kitchen Notes
EmilyC's mix of broccoli, fennel, and sausage makes for an especially quick and easy supper while also hitting all the flavor, color, and texture notes a cook or eater could ask for. Our family likes broccoli stalks as much as florets, so I added those as well -- peeled and sliced into thick coins. The whole-grain mustard is a smart addition that adds a friendly kick, and I used spicy sausage, so just the slightest dash of cayenne was all I needed. Garnished with fennel fronds, it is beautiful as well as scrumptious. —calendargirl
- Test Kitchen-Approved
What You'll Need
Ingredients
- 12 ounces(about 3 or 4 links) good-quality pork sausage, removed from casings and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
- 2 small heads of broccoli, cut into small florets
- 1 medium fennel bulb, trimmed, cored, and cut into thin slices, about 1/4-inch thick
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 tablespoonsolive oil
- 2 teaspoonswhole-grain mustard
- Finely grated zest and one 1 teaspoon of juice from 1 small lemon
- 1/2 teaspoonAleppo pepper, or a lesser amount of red pepper flakes or cayenne (omit if you're using spicy sausage)
Directions
- Heat oven to 425° F.
- Combine broccoli florets and sliced fennel in a shallow casserole or baking dish. You want them to fit snugly in a single, even layer. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, whole-grain mustard, lemon juice and zest, and Aleppo pepper. Add to broccoli and fennel and toss well to coat evenly. Nestle the pieces of sausage among the broccoli and fennel.
- Roast for about 20 minutes, or until the broccoli and fennel are tender and the sausage is no longer pink. For extra security, you can toss about halfway through the cooking time to ensure even cooking.
- Optional but highly recommended: Heat broiler, and place the pan under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp the sausage and slightly char the broccoli and fennel in spots.
- Taste and add more salt, pepper, or lemon juice if needed. Serve warm or at room temperature.
FrugalCat December 2, 2022
So good! Served it with a simple side of plain pasta.
Jennifer N. November 22, 2022
Just on simplicity this is 5 stars, but the flavor is great. Perfect for a weeknight and delish too.
Catherine J. January 9, 2021
Very easy and delicious. It took longer to cook, maybe about 10 more minutes for the veggies to be soft. Definitely put it under the broiler at the end.
NXL January 31, 2020
I usually go to Whole Foods and buy the meat that is on sale. This week it was house-made sausages, which I would not usually eat. This recipe is perfect for using a small amount of sausage for flavor, but is mostly made up of veggies . The Aleppo pepper was great, even with spicy sausages. I used the broccoli stems . Made some cheesy polenta that was done at the same time as the main dish. Used the convection roast setting so no need to broil. Fantastic !
Anne S. February 7, 2019
A weeknight favorite! For TJs shoppers: I use their two pack of fennel bulbs, two packages of broccoli florets and a package of their sweet Italian sausage. I double the mustard mix and put it all in a sheet pan.
Alyssa April 21, 2018
I make this probably once a month and use it for work lunches. SO so good and simple, and doesn’t put a dent in my wallet! Five stars!
E P. September 19, 2016
Absolutely loved this recipe! Going to be making this for family holiday dinners.
EmilyC September 19, 2016
Great, thanks so much for trying this and letting me know!
Stacey S. June 28, 2016
Made this tonight exactly as recipe reads...finishing under the broiler for 3 minutes more. DELICIOUS! Served over fusilli pasta with grated Parmigiano Reggiano......this is a keeper! Going to use the leftover roasted broccoli, sausage and fennel tomorrow for pizza toppings!
EmilyC June 28, 2016
So glad you liked it! And LOVE your idea of using the leftovers for pizza! Thanks for your note.
KateKimberlin June 6, 2016
Delicious! So easy too. Hoped for leftovers, but we ate it all. We went with chicken sausage and added a jalapeño for some heat. Topped with grated Parmesan at the end- next time will add that before the broiling. Yum!
EmilyC June 6, 2016
I like your Parmesan addition! Thanks for trying this and your note!
susie1967 May 11, 2016
An absolute winner in my house. Any leftovers make a great pasta sauce.
EmilyC May 11, 2016
Agree on the pasta sauce! So glad you like this. Thanks for letting me know.
Samantha March 6, 2016
Delicious! I made it for lunch with hopes for leftovers for the following day. There was nothing left- I'll make it again, this week!
EmilyC March 6, 2016
Happy to hear this! Thanks Samantha!
Anthony R. February 23, 2016
Just made a vegan version of this (sans mustard and with Fieldroast's vegan Italian sausage as one reader suggested below) and it came out absolutely fantastic! New favorite for sure. Thanks, @EmilyC!
EmilyC March 6, 2016
Nice variation!
Miles November 13, 2015
Loved this! I'll definitely use the mustard/oil mix for other meals. The broiler tip is definitely recommended.
EmilyC March 6, 2016
Thanks Miles!
Darlene August 18, 2015
Something has me itching for Fall and roasted veggies, casseroles and the like so I went searching and found this recipe. The whole grain mustard added a great flavor. I'll probably add a bit more next time. Delicious and very easy to prepare.
EmilyC August 18, 2015
So glad you stumbled across this recipe and liked it! Thanks for your feedback.
AntoniaJames May 4, 2015
Have never thought to combine fennel and broccoli, but I'm certainly going to try it soon. Looks like a perfect weeknight dinner. ;o)
Virginia M. February 16, 2015
I made this just as written and it really was one of the tastiest and easiest weeknight meals I've made in a long time. This will definitely be made many more times in the future, and since I like trying new recipes and don't repeat very often, that is a big deal for me. Thanks so much, EmilyC!
EmilyC February 17, 2015
Really appreciate your lovely note -- so glad this dish will fit into your weeknight rotation!
Lisa R. February 7, 2015
Looks really good, and I want to try it this week. As we usually go out to a club function at 6 p.m. then return after 7:30 p.m. (we don't mind eating late) could I make it ahead, refrigerate then cook when we return?
EmilyC February 7, 2015
Hi Lisa -- haven't done this before but I see no reason why this shouldn't work well. Maybe wait to toss the sausage and vegetables with the dressing until ready to cook. Hope you like it!
Terry M. January 21, 2015
This recipe is nothing short of brilliant! Fast, super easy, delicious. I had to throw a few chopped cloves of garlic into the oil/mustard/lemon juice. Fabulous weeknight dinner recipe to add to the repertoire. Thank you!
EmilyC January 22, 2015
Thanks for your kind words!
MARY A. January 16, 2015
This was easy and it was so good. Made it vegan with Field Roast Grain Sausages.
EmilyC January 16, 2015
Great! Thanks for trying it.
Rxexe M. December 3, 2014
I use the Premio chicken sausage (even better with the chicken kale combo). It's a wetter sausage and it naturally forms into little chicken sausage meatballs. Not all brands work as well. Premio regular pork sausage works too.