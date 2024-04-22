Rolo Cookies Recipe - Inside BruCrew Life (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Jocelyn · As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links · 90 Comments
A gooey caramel center and cinnamon sugar takes these Rolo Cookies to a whole new level. They are the perfect balance of soft, chewy goodness and cinnamon sweetness. Plus you get a hidden bonus - gooey pockets of chocolate and caramel!
Jump to:
- Why Make Cookies with Rolos
- Ingredients Needed
- How to make Rolo Cookies
- Tips and Tricks
- FAQs
- More Cake Mix Cookies
- Recipe
One of our favorite types of cookies to make are cake mix cookies. They taste just like the real thing, but are much easier to mix up in minutes.
A few of our all time favorites are these cookies and cream cookies and these chocolate mint cookies.
I found an extra vanilla cake mix and a bag of caramel candies in our pantry. So I decided to make cookies with Rolos for a fun and delicious sweet treat.
Why Make Cookies with Rolos
A caramel candy and a cinnamon sugar coating gives these cake mix cookies a little bit of extra flair. These Rolo cookies are so easy to make and taste amazing.
Trust me, they will become your new favorite go-to cookie recipe.
- They are easy to make with just a few simple ingredients.
- Each one is rolled in a cinnamon sugar coating giving it a Snickerdoodle flavor!
- A hidden Rolo candy in each baked cookie is a fun surprise to bite into.
- The finished cookies stay soft for days!
Ingredients Needed
This easy Rolo cookie recipe has all of the elements of a delicious dessert. Your three main ingredients are a vanilla cake mix, cinnamon sugar, and chocolate and caramel candies (secretly hidden inside).
- Vanilla Cake Mix - You will only use the dry cake mix powder. Do NOT follow the box directions.
- Butter - Set the unsalted butter out ahead of time, so it can soften.
- Cream Cheese - Makes cake mix cookies bake up soft and puffy.
- Egg - One will add the moisture needed to make cookie dough.
- Rolos - Makes the center of each cookie a gooey caramel delight! Make sure to unwrap them before stuffing them into the cookies!
- Cinnamon Sugar - Use store bought or make your own cinnamon sugar from ingredients at home. This coating is what gives these cookies a fun snickerdoodle taste and texture.
BruCrew Tip: Love caramel stuffed treats? Check out these salted caramel bites and these brownie mix cupcakes.
How to make Rolo Cookies
These caramel stuffed cookies are super easy and only takes a few minutes to prep. The hardest part is waiting for the dough to chill, so you can bake and eat one (or two).
- Make the cookie dough. In a large bowl mix together the dry cake mix, softened butter, egg, and cream cheese. Beat until a soft dough forms.
- Chill the dough. Cover and chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
- Fill the cookies. Roll the dough into 24 ball. Press an unwrapped Rolo into the center of each one, and form the dough around the candy.
- Roll and bake. Roll each dough ball in cinnamon sugar. Place 12 cookies on a cookie sheet and bake. Remove from the oven and let cool on the pan for a few minutes.
Tips and Tricks
- Chill the dough. The dough for these Rolo cookies does need time to chill. I realize it makes the cookie process longer, but it really does make a difference in how the cookies bake/spread.
- Take the wrappers off the chocolate candies. While the cookie dough is chilling, unwrap the Rolo candies and set aside.
- Do not over bake these cookies. They will look under done when you take them out of the oven. Trust the recipe. The cookies will set up as they cool.
- Flatten the cookies slightly. The caramel stuffed cookies will be puffy when they come out of the oven. After they cool for2 minutes, use the back of a flat spatula to tap the tops gently.
- Let them cool. Cake mix cookies have the best texture after they have cooled completely.
FAQs
How many cookies does this make?
We usually divide the dough into 24 large cookies. If you want more cookies, divide the dough into 36 balls and bake them for 9 minutes.
What is the best way to store cake mix cookies?
Place the cooled cookies in a tightly sealed container. Store on the counter at room temperature for 4-5 days.
You can also freeze the cookies for later. Place the cookies in individual bags or in a larger bag with pieces of parchment paper between the layers of cookies. Freeze for 1-2 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight, then bring to room temperature before serving.
Can you make cake mix cookies ahead of time?
Cake mix cookies are a great dessert to make ahead of time because they stay soft for days. The dough can also be prepped 1-2 days ahead of time. Just keep it in a tightly sealed container in the fridge.
More Cake Mix Cookies
- Cherry Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies
- Fluffernutter Cookies
- Peppermint Patty Cookies
- Snickers Stuffed Cookies
- Candy Cookies
- Peppermint Oreo Cookies
Do you love a recipe you tried from Inside BruCrew Life?
Please leave a 5-star ⭐️ rating and a review in the comments section below.
Recipe
Rolo Cookies
Yield: 24 cookies
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
A gooey caramel center and cinnamon sugar takes these Rolo Cookies to a whole new level. They are the perfect balance of soft, chewy goodness and cinnamon sweetness. Plus you get a hidden bonus - gooey pockets of chocolate and caramel!
Ingredients
- 1 white cake mix
- 1 large egg
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 24 Rolo candies, wrappers removed
- 3-4 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Instructions
- Beat together the cake mix, egg, butter, and cream cheese until a soft dough forms. Refrigerate the dough for at least 60 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Set out a cookie sheet.
- Scoop out and roll the dough into 24 even dough balls. Press each ball flat and place a Rolo in the center.
- Form the cookie dough around the candy and roll into a ball again. Roll the cookie dough ball in the cinnamon sugar and place on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes before moving to a piece of parchment paper.
- Use the back of a flat spatula to gently tap the cookie tops, if desired. Let cool completely. Store in a sealed container on the counter.
Notes
- Chill the dough. The dough for these Rolo cookies does need time to chill. I realize it makes the cookie process longer, but it really does make a difference in how the cookies bake/spread.
- Take the wrappers off the chocolate candies. While the cookie dough is chilling, unwrap the Rolo candies and set aside.
- Do not over bake these cookies. They will look under done when you take them out of the oven. Trust the recipe. The cookies will set up as they cool.
- Flatten the cookies slightly. The caramel stuffed cookies will be puffy when they come out of the oven. After they cool for2 minutes, use the back of a flat spatula to tap the tops gently.
- Let them cool. Cake mix cookies have the best texture after they have cooled completely.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 24Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 93Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 23mgSodium: 40mgCarbohydrates: 6gFiber: 0gSugar: 5gProtein: 1g
Nutrition facts are an estimate and are not guaranteed to be accurate. If you need special diet advice, please see a registered dietician.
Did you make this recipe?
Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest
*The post for cinnamon caramel cookies was first published October 2014. It was updated September 2021.
More Cookies
- Thick Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Red Velvet Oreos
- Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Cookies
- Strawberry Sugar Cookies
Jocelyn is the owner and creator of Inside BruCrew Life where she loves to share semi-homemade recipes with flair that anyone can recreate in their own kitchen. Jocelyn is married and has three kids. She loves to workout, enjoys trips to Disney, and relaxing at the beach.
Learn More About Jocelyn
Reader Interactions
Comments
Mary Kay Hall
Is this the "new" size cake mix or the old 18.25oz. size?
Reply
Jocelyn
I just looked in my pantry and all my cake mixes are 15.25 ounces. I think most cake mixes in the stores are this size now, but to be honest with cake mix cookies the 3 ounces won't make a difference. Happy cookie baking!
Reply
Rachel
Wondering if these can be made ahead and frozen?
Reply
Jocelyn
Yes, you can make them ahead of time and freeze them in single layers.
Reply
Linda Tanzini
Haven't read all comments but just wanted to add that every christmas I make chocolate crackle cookies with a rollo tucked inside, yummy! I just stumbled onto your blog and saw the cinnamon caramel cookies. Darn, I'm all cookie baked out for this year. 16 different kinds. Saving it for next year or when the other ones are all gone. I can eat cinnamon cookies any time of year. I might add that I only bake gluten free but usually convert regular with great results. Looking forward to trying many of your recipes!! Linda
Reply
ST
This recipe looks great and I'm about to make it as part of my Christmas cookie collection this year. Just a question: I've scoured the whole recipe page as well as the comments and I just want to confirm that the candy required is a chocolate-covered Rolo? (I live in Canada so I know American candies and brands can differ). Or does it call for just a plain caramel? Like a Kraft caramel cube? I see no mention of chocolate anywhere, nor do I see any traces of chocolate in the photos so I was a bit puzzled! Thank you 🙂
Reply
Jocelyn
The candy in the recipe are Rolos now. Years ago when I made this cookie for the photos, I used a caramel candy bar. Unfortunately those are not around anymore which is why you don't see chocolate in the pictures. If you watch the video though, you will see chocolate and see the Rolos that I used. I have not tried this recipe using a plain Kraft caramel, but I think it would work. I hope you have fun making the cookies and enjoy eating them. Keep me posted on how they work for you.
Reply
Rita
Can these be made ahead of time? I'm thinking after filling and rolling in cinnamon sugar to then freeze for a few days, then take out and bake, adding like 3 more minutes to the baking time.
Reply
Jocelyn
I have never tried freezing these cookies before baking, but I think they would be fine. And adding 2-3 minutes to the baking time if you bake them frozen should be good! Keep me posted on how they turn out.
Reply
Katie
Typo correction: ....anyone uneasy about how they look coming out of the oven after 8-10 minutes just needs to trust that they will be delicious once fully COOLED*
Reply
Katie
I just wanted to update you so no one gets discouraged from my comments. I made them again, I used convection bake setting and did 10 minute cook time. They look really uncooked in the centers (you can see where the cookies crack a little) but this time just trusted that they would set up nicely once cooled...and they did! Super delicious, they made it onto my cookie platter gifts for Christmas and I got many compliments on them. So I think for anyone uneasy about how they look coming out of the oven after 8-10 minutes, they just need to trust that will be delicious once fully cooked. They are very soft and chewy cookies and this was the first time I have made the cake batter cookies so I just wasn’t sure what to expect. These were great and i’ll Be sharing the recipe. Thanks again for all your replies. Merry Christmas!
Reply
Jocelyn
Yay!!!! I am so glad you stuck with it and we figured out how to make the cookies work for you! And I'm so glad you were able to make them for your gift platters for Christmas! Awesome job 🙂
Reply
Katie
I tried these last night. I have to agree with a couple other commenters that the cook time didn't work well for me. I made 20 balls (once I realized I wasn't going to get 24, I didn't feel like going back and resizing to get 4 more) and the dough chilled for probably close to 5-6 hours. I cooked 10 min and they were def not cooked yet, I added another 5 min....still not done. Another 5 min and took them out (total 20 min cook time) and even then I wasn't confident they were done. After cooling, they were flat as pancakes and still very doughy. Not sure what could be wrong? I used Kroger brand white cake mix...I assume they're all the same but this is the only ingredient that I can think of that might make a difference?
Reply
Jocelyn
I have to admit that I am completely stumped at why they are not working for you and a few others. You are only using a half a block of cream cheese which is 4 ounces, right? Using different cake mixes shouldn't make a difference at all. I have used different ones in all the variations that I have on the blog. I also make cake mix cookies all the time and never bake them more than 10 minutes. The other thing I thought of was that cake mix cookies do have different consistency than regular cookies, but I would not say they are doughy. Also, what kind of pan are you using? If you use a Silpat on a baking sheet vs. an airbake pan, the bottoms of the cookies will bake slightly different.
Reply
Katie
I used an aluminum sheet pan with parchment paper. Definitely only 4oz cream cheese. I read somewhere about cheaper butter possibly being the culprit? I used land o lakes non salted, 1 stick. ...and when you say use the cake mix, you mean just the dry mix right? Not actually prepare it as it states on the box? I used only the dry mix plus the other ingredients you had listed.
Jocelyn
Ok, so that should be fine, and yes, just use the dry cake mix. Ok, I have to ask this because it's the only other thing I can think of. You are sure you used butter and not margarine, right? Margarine is mostly water, so it would definitely affect a recipe. The only other 2 things I can think of are was your oven at 350* when you put the pan in and are you at a higher elevation? I know that can affect baking.
Katie
Yeah it was butter and not high elevation. I wondered if maybe the butter was too *softened*? It def wasn’t all melted but it was done in the microwave so it was warmer than just room temp probably. Would have thought the 5hour chilling would fix that though. I don’t know, even the failed cookies still tasted delicious (I’m eating one now!) so I really want it to work. I was planning on these going in my Christmas cookie presents this year. Not sure yet what I’m gonna try to do to fix it, gotta think some more. Thanks for all the replies.
Jocelyn
Yeah, the butter should just be slightly room temp, not melted at all. If you watch the video, you can see the butter goes in completely solid. But you are correct that 5 hours in the fridge would totally fix that. I am so sorry that I couldn't figure out why they are flat and doughy for you. I swear mine come out soft and puffy every single time, so I really wish I could figure out how to get yours like that too. Good to hear you say they still taste delicious though. Ok, just had another thought. After you roll the cookie dough in the sugar mixture, how long did the cookie dough sit out before going in the oven? You could try refrigerating the dough for 1-2 hours, roll them into 24 balls, fill with candy, roll in sugar, then refrigerate the dough balls again for an hour. As you bake one batch, keep the other dough balls in the fridge until they go in the oven. I do this sometimes when I make the dough ahead of time and bake later.
Sofia Scarano
Have youyou tested your oven temperature to be true with a separate thermometer? Just wondering if it’s not running true to temp
Reply
Sarah
Just made these today, and they turned out flat and raw!!! I followed the instructions and it didn't work! Tossed then all out.
Reply
Jocelyn
I'm so sorry to hear these didn't work for you. How many cookies did you roll the dough in and how long did you bake them? They set up more after they cool.
Reply
Grama J
The filled centers of the cookies, are marvelous. Great idea.
Reply
Lacey
Jocelyn,
Just found your recipe on Pinterest and was very interested until I saw the caramel source as Rollos. I know from experience that they don't stay soft in a cooled cookie. However; when reading the comments I saw references to Milky Way mini bars as the caramel source. But, when checking the recipe again it clearly lists Rollos.
Can you explain as these look so amazing? Thanks☺
Reply
Jocelyn
Actually the Rolos stay pretty soft in these cookies. When I made the recipe originally back in 2014, you could buy the all caramel milky way mini bites. When I did the video earlier this year, I couldn't find those anywhere, so I changed the recipe to Rolos, and it worked just as well.
Reply
Stephanie
Hey I just made these for first time and they came out pretty good! I followed the directions but the top and middle came out pretty doughy. I’m not sure if I did something wrong but do you have any suggestions?
Reply
Jocelyn
Are they still doughy after chilling completely? They do look underdone after they come out of the oven, but they will firm up as they chill. Also, everyone's ovens do bake slightly different. You could always try baking them 1 minute longer to get them to a consistency you like better. I never bake ours more than the 10 minutes though. I hope that helps.
Reply
dan jackson
I had to double the cooking time to avoid raw centers as well. Also, about half the batch was ruined because the caramel leaked slightly out the bottom, stuck to the cookie sheet and gutted themselves upon attempting to remove them to parchment paper. I'm guessing those ones didn't have quite enough dough, though any difference was pretty small: go bigger for the sake of your sanity.
Jocelyn
Yikes! Double the cooking time? My guess is they were quite over done then. I have never baked mine longer than 10-11 minutes. Yes, they look under done and doughy when they first come out of the oven, but if you let them cool they are perfect. Did you scoop 24 dough balls before adding the caramel candies? This keeps them all the same size so you don't have the issue with the dough. Also, it probably leaked out because you baked them too long. Also, using parchment or a Silpat on a cookie sheet keeps cookies from sticking.
Mindie
These look amazing!!
Any tips on how to keep dough from sticking to your hands??
I refrigerated the dough for about 2 hours. When I tried to roll up dough with candy in center it all stuck to my hands?
Reply
Jocelyn
Cake mix cookies generally don't stick as much after refrigerating the dough. Two ideas for you though...spray your hands with nonstick baking spray. It works wonders! And second idea is to use a cookie scoop. For this one, I think a 2 Tbsp. scoop would work. I hope that helps.
Reply
« Older Comments