Rolo Cookies Recipe - Inside BruCrew Life (2024)

A gooey caramel center and cinnamon sugar takes these Rolo Cookies to a whole new level. They are the perfect balance of soft, chewy goodness and cinnamon sweetness. Plus you get a hidden bonus - gooey pockets of chocolate and caramel!

One of our favorite types of cookies to make are cake mix cookies. They taste just like the real thing, but are much easier to mix up in minutes.

A few of our all time favorites are these cookies and cream cookies and these chocolate mint cookies.

I found an extra vanilla cake mix and a bag of caramel candies in our pantry. So I decided to make cookies with Rolos for a fun and delicious sweet treat.

Wh y Make Cookies with Rolos

A caramel candy and a cinnamon sugar coating gives these cake mix cookies a little bit of extra flair. These Rolo cookies are so easy to make and taste amazing.

Trust me, they will become your new favorite go-to cookie recipe.

They are easy to make with just a few simple ingredients.

Each one is rolled in a cinnamon sugar coating giving it a Snickerdoodle flavor!

A hidden Rolo candy in each baked cookie is a fun surprise to bite into.

The finished cookies stay soft for days!

Ingredients Needed

This easy Rolo cookie recipe has all of the elements of a delicious dessert. Your three main ingredients are a vanilla cake mix, cinnamon sugar, and chocolate and caramel candies (secretly hidden inside).

Vanilla Cake Mix - You will only use the dry cake mix powder. Do NOT follow the box directions.

- You will only use the dry cake mix powder. Do NOT follow the box directions. Butter - Set the unsalted butter out ahead of time, so it can soften.

- Set the unsalted butter out ahead of time, so it can soften. Cream Cheese - Makes cake mix cookies bake up soft and puffy.

- Makes cake mix cookies bake up soft and puffy. Egg - One will add the moisture needed to make cookie dough.

- One will add the moisture needed to make cookie dough. Rolos - Makes the center of each cookie a gooey caramel delight! Make sure to unwrap them before stuffing them into the cookies!

- Makes the center of each cookie a gooey caramel delight! Make sure to unwrap them before stuffing them into the cookies! Cinnamon Sugar - Use store bought or make your own cinnamon sugar from ingredients at home. This coating is what gives these cookies a fun snickerdoodle taste and texture.

BruCrew Tip: Love caramel stuffed treats? Check out these salted caramel bites and these brownie mix cupcakes.

How to make Rolo Cookies

These caramel stuffed cookies are super easy and only takes a few minutes to prep. The hardest part is waiting for the dough to chill, so you can bake and eat one (or two).

Make the cookie dough. In a large bowl mix together the dry cake mix, softened butter, egg, and cream cheese. Beat until a soft dough forms. Chill the dough. Cover and chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Fill the cookies. Roll the dough into 24 ball. Press an unwrapped Rolo into the center of each one, and form the dough around the candy. Roll and bake. Roll each dough ball in cinnamon sugar. Place 12 cookies on a cookie sheet and bake. Remove from the oven and let cool on the pan for a few minutes.

Tips and Tricks

Chill the dough. The dough for these Rolo cookies does need time to chill. I realize it makes the cookie process longer, but it really does make a difference in how the cookies bake/spread.

The dough for these Rolo cookies does need time to chill. I realize it makes the cookie process longer, but it really does make a difference in how the cookies bake/spread. Take the wrappers off the chocolate candies. While the cookie dough is chilling, unwrap the Rolo candies and set aside.

While the cookie dough is chilling, unwrap the Rolo candies and set aside. Do not over bake these cookies. They will look under done when you take them out of the oven. Trust the recipe. The cookies will set up as they cool.

They will look under done when you take them out of the oven. Trust the recipe. The cookies will set up as they cool. Flatten the cookies slightly. The caramel stuffed cookies will be puffy when they come out of the oven. After they cool for2 minutes, use the back of a flat spatula to tap the tops gently.

The caramel stuffed cookies will be puffy when they come out of the oven. After they cool for2 minutes, use the back of a flat spatula to tap the tops gently. Let them cool. Cake mix cookies have the best texture after they have cooled completely.

FAQs

How many cookies does this make? We usually divide the dough into 24 large cookies. If you want more cookies, divide the dough into 36 balls and bake them for 9 minutes. What is the best way to store cake mix cookies? Place the cooled cookies in a tightly sealed container. Store on the counter at room temperature for 4-5 days. You can also freeze the cookies for later. Place the cookies in individual bags or in a larger bag with pieces of parchment paper between the layers of cookies. Freeze for 1-2 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight, then bring to room temperature before serving. Can you make cake mix cookies ahead of time? Cake mix cookies are a great dessert to make ahead of time because they stay soft for days. The dough can also be prepped 1-2 days ahead of time. Just keep it in a tightly sealed container in the fridge.

Recipe Rolo Cookies Yield: 24 cookies Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes A gooey caramel center and cinnamon sugar takes these Rolo Cookies to a whole new level. They are the perfect balance of soft, chewy goodness and cinnamon sweetness. Plus you get a hidden bonus - gooey pockets of chocolate and caramel! Ingredients 1 white cake mix

1 large egg

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

24 Rolo candies, wrappers removed

3-4 tablespoons cinnamon sugar Instructions Beat together the cake mix, egg, butter, and cream cheese until a soft dough forms. Refrigerate the dough for at least 60 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Set out a cookie sheet. Scoop out and roll the dough into 24 even dough balls. Press each ball flat and place a Rolo in the center. Form the cookie dough around the candy and roll into a ball again. Roll the cookie dough ball in the cinnamon sugar and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes before moving to a piece of parchment paper. Use the back of a flat spatula to gently tap the cookie tops, if desired. Let cool completely. Store in a sealed container on the counter. Notes Chill the dough. The dough for these Rolo cookies does need time to chill. I realize it makes the cookie process longer, but it really does make a difference in how the cookies bake/spread. Take the wrappers off the chocolate candies. While the cookie dough is chilling, unwrap the Rolo candies and set aside.

While the cookie dough is chilling, unwrap the Rolo candies and set aside. Do not over bake these cookies. They will look under done when you take them out of the oven. Trust the recipe. The cookies will set up as they cool.

They will look under done when you take them out of the oven. Trust the recipe. The cookies will set up as they cool. Flatten the cookies slightly. The caramel stuffed cookies will be puffy when they come out of the oven. After they cool for2 minutes, use the back of a flat spatula to tap the tops gently.

The caramel stuffed cookies will be puffy when they come out of the oven. After they cool for2 minutes, use the back of a flat spatula to tap the tops gently. Let them cool. Cake mix cookies have the best texture after they have cooled completely. Nutrition Information: Yield: 24Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 93Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 23mgSodium: 40mgCarbohydrates: 6gFiber: 0gSugar: 5gProtein: 1g Nutrition facts are an estimate and are not guaranteed to be accurate. If you need special diet advice, please see a registered dietician. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

*The post for cinnamon caramel cookies was first published October 2014. It was updated September 2021.