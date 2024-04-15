Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2024)

By Tara Noland on | Updated | 159 Comments

Have you had the pleasure to indulge at a Ruth’s Chris Restaurant? I have and one of my favorite sides is this Ruth’s Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole.

We will be going again to Ruth’s Chris Restaurant soon for a little family celebration. I can’t wait!! We have done a few other recipes from this restaurant like Ruth’s Chris Copycat BBQ Shrimp and Copycat Ruth’s Chris Shoestring Fries,

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (1)

What Goes Into This Sweet Potato Casserole?

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2)

Really simple ingredients but the results are spectacular for a special meal like a Thanksgiving dinner. Personally, the pecan topping takes this to the ultimate for me. We love making it often even for other meals than the holidays as it easy and perfect for a Sunday supper or when company are over.

INGREDIENTS

Large sweet potatoes, baked until very tender, peeled, and mashed (about 3-4 cups), they take about 60 min. at 350F.
Butter
1/2 and 1/2 cream (10%)
Salt to taste
PECAN TOPPING
Brown sugar
All-purpose flour
Pecans, chopped
Butter

This casserole is nothing but delicious and shines as an outstanding side on your festive tables for the holidays. This is a dish that we love to serve with any entree as it goes gorgeously with beef and poultry.

Even fussy kids will be enjoying sweet potatoes as they have never had!! This is a true family winner of a side!!

Holiday Casseroles

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (3)

Now you can make this amazing side at home and enjoy all its divine flavors. This would be a highlight on any Thanksgiving or Christmas table and is always one of our faves!

This is part of our 25 New Holiday Make Ahead Casserole collection where you will find even more great recipes. I think sides make the meal, everyone loves a great casserole!!

We also have an amazing 25 Make Ahead Thanksgiving Casseroles roundup that is sure to please. This is our number one post for the holidays!!

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (4)

Crispy sweet pecan topping with creamy sweet potatoes underneath, even a person who doesn’t like veggies will be diving into this dish. It is the perfect accompaniment to turkey or other meats. It is comforting and screams the holidays!!

Everyone will be wanting seconds of this dish so you can make extra by doubling the recipe. This screams comfort food for the holidays or anytime.

No marshmallow topping here!! Just a yummy pecan brown sugar streusel. This is a clincher to a side that everyone will love even the people that don’t like sweet potatoes or veggie casseroles.

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (5)

What are some of your favorite casseroles for the holidays? Do you make the same thing every year or mix it up? I like to have some standards and then add something new too!!

This can also be made ahead and then the topping added on and warmed in the oven. You will get rave reviews from everyone who tries this!! If it already isn’t a family favorite for the holidays it soon will be. INDULGE, ENJOY AND CELEBRATE!!

Ruth’s Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (6)

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Additional Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole is an awesome side dish that everyone will love. It is easy and a great make ahead too.

Ingredients

  • INGREDIENTS
  • 2 large sweet potatoes, baked until very tender, peeled and mashed (about 3-4 cups), they take about 60 min. at 350F.
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. 1/2 and 1/2 cream (10%)
  • Salt to taste
  • PECAN TOPPING
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/3 cup butter

Instructions

Mashed soft baked sweet potatoes with the butter, cream and salt. Place them in 3-4 ramekins or one larger dish. Mix the brown sugar, flour and butter together until crumbly, add the pecans and place on top of sweet potato. Bake at 350F for 20min. or until the edges are bubbling and the topping lightly browned. Serve immediately.

  1. Note: This can be made ahead. Leaving the topping off until you are about to put it in the oven. If it is made ahead you will need to bake for an additional 10-15 min. or until heated through.
Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 417Total Fat: 30gSaturated Fat: 12gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 47mgSodium: 301mgCarbohydrates: 35gFiber: 4gSugar: 20gProtein: 5g

  1. Gg says

    5 Stars! LOVE this recipe and it’s ALWAYS requested every Thanksgiving! Don’t think I could take Chris’s actual recipe, MUCH to sweet IMO, I prefer to be able to actually taste the sweet potatoes, not just pure sugar. I still cut the brown sugar by half. Thank you for sharing, pure yummy!

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      That is awesome. I agree, I think ours is more than sweet enough!! Glad you adjusted it to your liking!!

      Reply

  2. Tina Peters says

    The recipe calls for sweet potatoes but the pictures of casserole look like yams does it matter which ones are used?

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Yams and sweet potatoes seem to get muddled together. As far as I can tell it might depend on where you are located. I see a yam here as being white on the inside and starcher, while sweet potatoes have orange flesh.

      Reply

  3. Tabitha says

    This is my 4th year in a row making your recipe! We always host & I double it just to make sure there’s leftovers for me afterwards 🙂 I start looking forward to eating this every year around August! It’s my absolute favorite & I just wanted to say thank you!

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      I am so so happy you enjoy this recipe!! Happy Thanksgiving!!

      Reply

  4. Mary Sroka says

    Don’t have any nuts in the house. Could you substitute anything else? Thanks for a great recipe!

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      You can just omit them if you like.

      Reply

  5. Misty says

    Can you use self rising flour instead of all purpose flour for the topping?

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      You really don’t need the baking powder and salt that is in self-rising flour. Not sure how it would affect it.

      Reply

      • tina marie tucker says

        omg I just put the topping on and popped it in the oven before I cooked the casserole! I think I ruined it and this stuff is soooo good! NOOO!

        Reply

        • Tara Noland says

          Just cover it if it starts to burn. No stress.

          Reply

  6. Sheldon says

    Can you recommend a nut substitute? The recipe sounds tasty, but I have relatives with nut allergies. Any ideas would be welcome.

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Hmmm, I have really not tried anything but nuts. You can always go the marshmallow route. Or maybe a seed like a pepita and/or sunflower. Not sure if crushed pretzels would work.

      Reply

  7. RUTH says

    Where is the recipie for the pecan topping? I cant find it.

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Not sure where you are looking, it is all in the recipe card.

      Reply

  8. Ladd Barado says

    Without reading ALL your awesome posts, do you think I could use canned Yams?

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Hmmm, I can’t really say as I have never even eaten canned yams. Not something I think we get readily in Canada but not sure.

      Reply

  9. mary evans says

    I made this over the weekend and it was a hit! Really easy to put together and the taste was amazing!

    Reply

  10. Jessica says

    I served this for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit. I’ll be making it for Christmas too. Thanks!

    Reply

  11. Kelley says

    Is a 9×13 too big for a regular recipe? I am not doubling but that size is the smallest pan I have other than a couple of bread loaf pans .

    Reply

    • Kelley says

      I also have a pie pan??? Just wanted everything to cook correctly.

      Reply

      • Tara Noland says

        Yes, 9×13″ is too big unless you double. A 9″ pie plate should work well. It also depends on how large your sweet potatoes are.

        Reply

  12. BobbieH says

    How far in advance do you think I could make this and keep in the fridge? Thanks we have enjoyed this several years in a row at Thanksgiving. Travels well too!!

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      I would say without the topping on it and stored separately one to two days. I haven’t frozen it before but I bet you could do that also for longer make ahead. I do that with our Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes and they are great. https://noshingwiththenolands.com/make-ahead-mashed-potatoes-recipe/

      Reply

      • BobbieH says

        Thanks a bunch!! Have a great Thanksgiving 😀

        Reply

  13. Trisha says

    Could you cook this in a crockpot?

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      I have not done that but with some improvisation, I would say you could for sure!!

      Reply

  14. Emma Buss says

    What do you suggest to make this dairy free??

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      You could use dairy-free margarine and coconut milk instead of butter and cream.

      Reply

  15. Millie Owens says

    Here it is October 2019,I will make this recipe for our Thanksgiving meal at church and will double it. It sounds good and I read all the coments

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      Enjoy!! Happy Thanksgiving!!

      Reply

  16. Cassie says

    I would add sugar to the sweet potato mixture. It’s good, but very subtle on the sweetness. I added a pinch of brown sugar to my individual servings each time I ate it the first I made this dish.

    Reply

Ruth's Chris Copycat Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (2024)
