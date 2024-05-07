Sage & onion toad in the hole with cider gravy recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Please wait, the site is loading...
Serves: 4
Prep time: 30 mins
Total time:
Recipe photograph by Maja Smend
Recipe by Tamsin Burnett-Hall
The classic combination of sage and onion makes a deliciously comforting toad in the hole. Just add a generous serving of cider gravy to serve
Mains Make ahead Weekend British Sausages Comfort
Nutritional information (per serving)
Calories
652Kcal
Fat
26gr
Saturates
8gr
Carbs
68gr
Sugars
24gr
Fibre
5gr
Protein
29gr
Salt
2.8gr
Tamsin Burnett-Hall
Tamsin learned the tricks of the trade from cookery legend Delia Smith. A trusted recipe writer for the magazine for over 25 years, she is now our Senior Food Producer, overseeing testing and editing to ensure that every recipe tastes great, is straightforward to follow and works without fail. In her home kitchen, Tamsin creates fuss-free flavour-packed food for friends and family, with baking being her ultimate form of comfort cooking
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp sunflower oil or lard
- 3 large onions
- 8 Cumberland sausages (we used Butcher’s Choice)
- a handful of fresh sage leaves
For the batter
- 125g plain flour
- 1⁄4 tsp fine sea salt
- 2 large eggs
- 175ml whole milk, mixed with 75ml cold water
For the cider gravy
- 25g butter
- 2 tbsp dark brown sugar
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 1 tbsp cider vinegar
- 300ml cider
- 300ml beef or chicken stock (made using 1 stock pot or cube)
- 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
Step by step
Get ahead
Make the batter and gravy up to 24 hours ahead. Whisk the batter well before cooking.
- Make the batter an hour or more before cooking. Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl and add a grinding of black pepper. Make a well in the centre, break in the eggs and start to whisk together. Gradually add the milk and water mixture, whisking all the time, until you have a smooth batter. Cover the batter and put in the fridge to rest for at least 30 minutes before cooking, preferably at least an hour. Batter that is rested and cold will rise better in the oven.
- When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 220°C, fan 200°C, gas 7. Add 3 tablespoons of oil or lard to a medium roasting tin (about 20cm x 30cm base measurements) and pop it in the oven for 5 minutes to heat up. Slice 11⁄2 onions thinly, and the remainder thickly, then set aside.
- Get the gravy started: melt the butter and 1 tablespoon of oil (or lard) in a large pan, add the thinly sliced onions and cook for 2-3 minutes over a medium-high heat, stirring. Season, then cover the pan and cook gently for 10-15 minutes until very soft.
- Meanwhile, add the sausages and thickly sliced onions to the hot roasting tin; cook for 8 minutes.
- Returning to the gravy, increase the heat, sprinkle in the sugar and cook the onions for 5-6 minutes until starting to caramelise, stirring occasionally so that they don’t catch.
- Remove the batter from the fridge and give it a whisk to re-combine. Remove the hot roasting tin from the oven, scatter in the sage leaves and immediately pour the batter into the tin – it should start to sizzle as it hits the hot fat. Return the tin to the oven as quickly as possible and cook for about 30 minutes until the batter is crisp and well risen. Avoid opening the oven door during cooking, as the batter could collapse.
- To finish the gravy, stir the flour into the onions, followed by the cider vinegar. Gradually add the cider, followed by the stock. Simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the mustard just before serving with the hot toad in the hole.