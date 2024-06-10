Easy Air Fryer Frittata Recipe - Golden, Fluffy and Crisp (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A delicious air fryer frittata is a healthy meal packed with protein, veggies, and cheese — providing tasty balanced nutrition. Air frying gives the dish golden crisp edges without extra fat or oil, resulting in a low-calorie version of this classic Italian breakfast treat.

Want to save this recipe? Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week!

I love how easy it is to customize Air Fryer Frittata with my favorite herbs and spices. I use whatever fresh food items I have on hand. And it's incredibly easy to make - just mix the eggs, veggies, ham, and cheese until combined, pour into the cake pan, place the pan in the air fryer basket and cook until golden! Air fryer frittata is a great healthy and low-carb meal that can be eaten any time of day. Try my other favorite - Easy Air Fryer Omelette and Air Fryer Poached Eggs.

What is Frittata? A frittata is a popular Italian omelet that consists of beaten eggs mixed with meats, vegetables, milk or cream, and cheeses. I love how filling and hearty this dish is and can be served hot or cold to any gathering. Air Fryer Frittata simplifies meal prep without sacrificing flavor and makes delicious leftovers when refrigerated!

Ingredients Needed Eggs : I’m using 4 large eggs for this recipe.

: I’m using 4 large eggs for this recipe. Vegetables : I used sauteed mushrooms and onions . Added some bell peppers to the mix. And some fresh diced tomatoes.

: I used . Added some bell peppers to the mix. And some fresh diced tomatoes. A splash of milk : You can substitute with cream or heavy cream if you prefer.

: You can substitute with cream or heavy cream if you prefer. Meats of your choice : I love diced ham. You can use the cooked bacon bits instead. Or make it meatless.

: I love diced ham. You can use the cooked bacon bits instead. Or make it meatless. Cheese : I used half shredded Cheddar and half shredded Mozzarella.

: I used half shredded Cheddar and half shredded Mozzarella. Herbs: To really give your Frittata flavor, prepare your ingredients with a mixture of herbs, spices, garlic and onion. I love to add finely chopped fresh spinach.

How to Make Breakfast Frittata in the Air Fryer Pre-heat the air fryer to 400°F (200°C). Remember, most air fryers only need a couple of minutes to preheat. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk in the salt and pepper to taste. Add a splash of milk or cream. Then add your toppings, such as ham, cheese, chopped tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and onions , herbs and spices. Whisk the mixture until fully combined and pour it into an oven-safe dish. I use a 9-inch baking pan, lined with parchment paper. See the pictures above. Cook for 6-7 minutes for a perfectly cooked fluffy frittata, until it is cooked through. 7-8 minutes until the frittata is firmer (medium) and 8-10 minutes for a well-done frittata. Be careful not to overcook Frittata. Monitor your beautiful creation ensuring it is cooked through but still remains moist and delicious! Once removed from the air fryer, let the frittata rest for 2 minutes before slicing and serving. Serve with a piece of toast, if desired.

How do you know when an air fryer frittata is done? You'll know when the frittata is done; look at the outside of the dish - the top should have a glossy finish with some golden brown patches.

Insert a toothpick into the center of the dish. If the toothpick comes out clean, your frittata is all set! Though you'll still want to monitor closely since air fryers vary widely in temperature, looking for that clean toothpick should give you good insight as to when your frittata is complete.

since air fryers vary widely in temperature, looking for that clean toothpick should give you good insight as to when your frittata is complete. Setting a timer according to the instructions outlined in this recipe card below. This may help avoid overcooking.

How to store frittata Let it cool for about 10 minutes and store the leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Or keep it in the freezer where it will stay frozen for up to 4 months.

Reheat in the preheated to 375 degrees F air fryer for 2 minutes per side or until fully heated through. Or in the microwave for 40-50 seconds until warm.

Topping and Flavor Variations I love finding unique topping variations to introduce new flavors to the dish. Try: Crumbled bacon or cooked sausage , both of which add great flavor and offer a bit of crunchy texture.

, both of which add great flavor and offer a bit of crunchy texture. For a more flavorful experience, you can add feta cheese, olives and fresh herbs like chives or tarragon.

like chives or tarragon. If you’re looking for something sweeter, consider caramelized onions and apples or pears.

For creaminess and richness, replace classic potatoes with sweet potatoes or chopped squash.

Easy Breakfast Recipes to try Air fryer Soft Boiled Eggs - Perfect for dipping toast soldiers.

- Perfect for dipping toast soldiers. Flourless Oatmeal Blueberry Muffins - healthy and filling.

- healthy and filling. Air Fryer Egg Cups - Healthy and Delish egg bites you can make in minutes.

- Healthy and Delish egg bites you can make in minutes. 4-Ingredient Banana Blueberry Muffins .