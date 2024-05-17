Chili Oil Fried Eggs 10 min with Crunch Chili Crisp | Best Recipe Bo (2024)

Use homemade chili crisp or store bought. (Chili crisp is also often called chili crunch, chili garlic crunch, or similar). Spiciness will vary greatly depending on the brand of chili crisp. Make sure to adjust amount of chili crisp based on the spiciness the one you are using and to your taste.

Some chili crisps have less oil than others. If you are using the drier kind, add a little extra oil or butter to the pan at the beginning.

Be ready to immediately add the egg to the pan after putting the chili crisp in. You don’t want the chili crisp to burn or else it will become bitter and the air will be like mace.