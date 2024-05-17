Chili Oil Fried Eggs 10 min with Crunch Chili Crisp | Best Recipe Bo (2024)

Home » Breakfast | Brunch » Chili Crisp Fried Eggs (Crunchy Chili Oil)
by Diane
You have to try our chili oil fried eggs. If you’re a serious egg fan and love a little spice with lots of onion and garlic, this chili crisp fried egg is for you! You can add it on so many foods for an extra flavor blast.
What is Chili Crisp or Crunchy Chili Oil?
If you haven’t heard of this popular condiment called by many different names, you’re in for a treat. We talk about it in detail in our what is chili crisp article along with a homemade recipe for this crunchy garlic chili crisp. We’re obsessed with this popular table-side condiment that is normally found in most Chinese restaurant. Now it’s become a house hold staple that you can add to so many different types of foods.
Chili Oil Fried Eggs or Chili Crisp
Now adding this as the base instead of butter or olive oil is mind blowing for eggs. The crispy, fragrant oil with aromatic crunchies fries the eggs perfectly with so much flavor. You can easily become addicted to this for your breakfast eggs. Heating a spoonful of this first really toasts the aromatics nicely, which cooks into the eggs.
Can you cook the eggs first, then add the crunchy chili oil?
Sure! You can certainly do that and still have alot of flavor. Heating a spoonful of the chili crisp oil just adds a toasty, charred flavor to the eggs. So you can do what ever you want and add the oil to your personal culinary style. 🙂
Video: Crunchy Garlic Chili Crisp Oil Fried Eggs Recipe
Tips on How to Cook Chili Oil Fried Eggs
- Don’t let the chili crisp burn! As soon as you have heated the pan, add a spoonful of the chili oil with all the crunchies then immediately crack the eggs on top. If you wait too long to add the eggs, the chili oil aromatics will burn and will be like mace. It ruin your eggs and cause everyone to sneeze and cough.
- Turn on your vent hood or fan for good ventilation. Or open up your windows. this is only important if you end up burning the chili crisp.
- Season the eggs afterwards after tasting. Sometimes the chili crunch might be seasoned enough because our recipe has some soy sauce in it.
- Like your eggs over easy or over medium? No problem. Your eggs will still cook yummy.
- How about scrambled eggs? Just add a spoonful into the pan, then scramble your eggs. You’ll have a great mix of the chili crunch in each bite.
- All chili oil fried eggs recipe details are in the recipe box below.
Best Brand of Chili Crisp or Chili Crunch?
Over the last years a new generation of brands have come into the chili crunch crisp market. From more traditional brands to new brands with unique spices, there’s something for everyone. We love the S&B Crunchy Garlic with Chili Oil. Great texture and savory flavor. Just a touch of heat & sweet. If you want more heat, the others are fantastic options too! Our you can always make a homemade chili crisp to get it just how you like it.
Chili Crisp (Chili Crunch) Fried Eggs
Yield: 2 Servings
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 5 minutes mins
Total Time: 10 minutes mins
Use homemade chili crisp or store bought. (Chili crisp is also often called chili crunch, chili garlic crunch, or similar). Spiciness will vary greatly depending on the brand of chili crisp. Make sure to adjust amount of chili crisp based on the spiciness the one you are using and to your taste.
Some chili crisps have less oil than others. If you are using the drier kind, add a little extra oil or butter to the pan at the beginning.
Be ready to immediately add the egg to the pan after putting the chili crisp in. You don’t want the chili crisp to burn or else it will become bitter and the air will be like mace.
4.23 from 9 votes
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) chili crisp with oil
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) additional oil or butter , if needed (optional)
- 2 large eggs
Instructions
Heat skillet on medium high heat. Add chili crisp to the pan (If desired, add additional oil or butter to the pan before cracking the eggs). Don't let the chili crisp burn!
As soon as you have heated the pan and added the chili crisp oil, then immediately crack the eggs on top. If you wait too long to add the eggs, the chili oil aromatics will burn and will be like mace. If the chili crisp overheats and smokes, turn on your vent hood or fan for good ventilation. Or open up your windows.
As eggs are cooking, spoon some of the hot chili oil over the eggs so the chili crisp can cook into the top.
Fry the eggs until edges are crispy and center whites are set. Season the eggs if needed after tasting. Sometimes the chili crunch might not be seasoned enough (our recipe has some soy sauce in it so it should be perfect.)
Serve the eggs on toast, noodles or what ever you like.
Nutrition Information per Serving
Calories: 125kcal, Carbohydrates: 0.3g, Protein: 6g, Fat: 11g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 7g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Cholesterol: 164mg, Sodium: 63mg, Potassium: 61mg, Sugar: 0.2g, Vitamin A: 238IU, Calcium: 25mg, Iron: 1mg
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American, Asian
Calories: 125
What to eat with these fried eggs?
There’s so many possibilities to serve with these chili crisp fried eggs. Here’s some of our favorite ways to enjoy these flavorful eggs:
- On toast! Try it on avocado toast.
- Noodles are amazing with a crispy fried chili crisp egg on top!
- Pasta is another fantastic way to enjoy these. Think of spaghetti or fettuccine with an egg on top.
- Burgers are another delicious way to eat these eggs.
- Pizza with a crispy spicy fried egg on top sounds pretty amazing.
- Learn more about different Chinese condiments that you can add to eggs.
