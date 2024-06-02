Seven Layer Magic Bars Recipe (2024)

Home > Recipes > Dessert > Seven Layer Magic Bars Recipe
byAshlyn Edwards on September 27, 2022 227 comments »
Seven Layer Magic Bars – A buttery graham cracker crust is topped with layers of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, chopped nuts, and then finished off with a blanket of sweetened condensed milk. These will not last long!
Magic Bars are a guilty weakness of mine. If you’ve never had one before, then I can guarantee after one bite they will become one of yours, too!
These downright irresistible Seven Layer Magic Bars never last long at our house. I’m telling you right now that you will not be able to stop at just one of these bad boys.
Or five.
Believe me on this. I’ve walked that line already, folks!
What are 7 Layer Bars?
Seven layer bars are an easy, sweet dessert bar made up of seven ingredients. The preparation of these bars is super simple; make the crust, place the crust in the bottom of the pan, then layer the remaining ingredients on top and bake.
What are the 7 layers in 7 Layer Bars?
- graham cracker crumbs
- butter
- chocolate chips
- butterscotch chips
- sweetened flaked coconut
- chopped walnuts (or nuts of choice)
- sweetened condensed milk
How to Make Seven Layer Magic Bars – Step by Step
Step 1: Prepare pan
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 2: Make the crust
Melt butter in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and stir in graham cracker crumbs until throughly combined. Press into the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan to form the crust.
Step 3: Add the layers
Evenly sprinkle remaining ingredients one by one over the crust to form layers, beginning with the chocolate chips, followed by the butterscotch chips, coconut, and walnuts. Pour the condensed milk evenly over the top, and spread with a rubber spatula to make sure it’s evenly distributed.
Step 4: Bake
Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until edges are golden brown and the middle is set. Allow to cool completely before slicing.
Tips and Notes for Making the Best 7 Layer Bars
- To make your own graham cracker crumbs, use about 11-12 full graham cracker rectangle sheets for 1 1/2 cups of crumbs.
- Line your pan with parchment paper.It makes removal of your seven layer magic bars much easier, plus makes cleanup better, too. If you line it so that the paper overhangs the sides of your pan, you can use the flaps to lift the bars out of the pan, then place it on a cutting board to slice.
- If lining your pan with parchment paper, crumple it into a ball first! Yes, it sounds a little silly, but crumpling the parchment paper first before laying it in the bottom of your pan will help it to “stay put” and adhere better to the sides of the pan.
- Allow your seven layer bars to cool COMPLETELY before cutting. While I fully admit to sometimes sneaking a warm bite of magic bars straight from the pan, it’s really better to wait until they’re completely cool to cut them. Things can get a little messy otherwise.
- Refrigerate your cooled bars to make cutting smoother. After the bars are cool, you can also place them in the fridge for a couple of hours to help them firm up a bit.
Recipe Swaps and Variations
The base recipe for these seven layer magic bars is tried and true and needs no changes, but if you want to switch things up, here are some ideas:
- Use vanilla wafers, cinnamon graham crackers, or shortbread cookies in place of regular graham cracker crumbs
- Swap the chocolate chips or butterscotch chips with white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, or toffee bits
- Add in dried fruit like raisins or Craisins
- Swap the chopped walnuts for any nut you like. Chopped pecans are my other go-to. You can also leave them out completely for a nut allergy.
- Add some chopped pretzels for a sweet and salty twist.
- If coconut isn’t your thing, you can definitely leave it out!
Storing and Freezing Seven Layer Magic Bars
You can store your Seven Layer Magic Bars in an airtight container on the counter for up to five days. You can also store them in the fridge.
7 Layer Bars also freeze perfectly! Place the cut bars in an freezer safe container or large ziplock bag for up to 6 months. Allow the bars to thaw on the counter top or in the fridge before enjoying them.
If you try this recipe, please leave a comment and rating below. I love to hear from you and always appreciate your feedback!
Recipe: Seven Layer Magic Bars
Yield: 18 servings
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 30 minutes mins
Total Time: 35 minutes mins
A buttery graham cracker crust is topped layers of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, chopped nuts, and then finished off with a blanket of sweetened condensed milk. These will not last long!
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups crushed graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup butterscotch chips
- 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper and set aside.
Melt butter in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and stir in graham cracker crumbs until throughly combined. Press into the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan to form the crust.
Evenly sprinkle remaining ingredients one by one over the crust to form layers, beginning with the chocolate chips, followed by the butterscotch chips, coconut, and walnuts. Pour the condensed milk evenly over the top, and spread with a rubber spatula to make sure it's evenly distributed.
Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until edges are golden brown and the middle is set.
Allow to cool completely before slicing. Enjoy!
Notes
- To make your own graham cracker crumbs, use about 11-12 full graham cracker rectangle sheets for 1 1/2 cups of crumbs.
- Line your pan with parchment paper.It makes removal of your seven layer magic bars much easier, plus makes cleanup better, too. If you line it so that the paper overhangs the sides of your pan, you can use the flaps to lift the bars out of the pan, then place it on a cutting board to slice.
- If lining your pan with parchment paper, crumple it into a ball first! Yes, it sounds a little silly, but crumpling the parchment paper first before laying it in the bottom of your pan will help it to "stay put" and adhere better to the sides of the pan.
- Allow your seven layer bars to cool COMPLETELY before cutting. While I fully admit to sometimes sneaking a warm bite of magic bars straight from the pan, it's really better to wait until they're completely cool to cut them. Things can get a little messy otherwise.
- Refrigerate your cooled bars to make cutting smoother. After the bars are cool, you can also place them in the fridge for a couple of hours to help them firm up a bit.
Cuisine: American
Course: Dessert
Author: Ashlyn Edwards | Belle of the Kitchen
Calories: 275kcal, Carbohydrates: 35g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 13g, Saturated Fat: 7g, Cholesterol: 23mg, Sodium: 176mg, Potassium: 125mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 29g, Vitamin A: 250IU, Vitamin C: 0.7mg, Calcium: 84mg, Iron: 0.6mg
Chocolate Dessert Snacks
published on Sep 27, 2022
« Previous PostAir Fryer Fish Tacos
Next Post »Pizza Dip Recipe
-
Alyssa — Reply
These are soooo good. I used crushed honey roasted peanuts. They were so good. I couldn’t wait until they cooled to try some. 🥰 new staple ❤️
-
Joe — Reply
If you mix the ingrediants together instead layering them the end result is much creamier and not as dry. Been making it this way for 30 years.
-
Kathee Phelps — Reply
Made these bars for my radiation therapists during my cancer treatment more than once. Had to make copies of the recipe. They loved them!
-
Jessica — Reply
When using a 9×13 pan I use an entire box of grahams!!
-
Jessica — Reply
I absolutely LOVE THESE! my aunt made them for me last year and have been making them for church dinners or just because ever since! I change them all the time …. The batch I have in the oven right now is for my daughter who is in collage. I make hers with half honey grahams and half chocolate grams for the crust. If using chocolate grahams I always add about a tablespoon of sugar when mixing. Try them the original way because my kids do not usually care for coconut or walnuts but they both LOVE the original recipe listed here!!!! I have made with melted chocolate icing when I realized I was out of chocolate chips, used pecans instead of walnuts, and peanut butter chips as well. If making for the holidays just top with a few colored sprinkles and I promise it will be a hit at any party!!!
-
Linda Lea — Reply
Super quick recipe that came together quickly- my only gripe is that 1.5 cups of graham cracker crumbs didn’t even come close to coating the bottom of my 9X13 pan. I’m not sure what magic everyone else is using to make this work, but I think next time I’ll double the graham cracker crust…
-
Lindsay — Reply
So easy and delicious
-
Bob — Reply
I haven’t had these in years! I can’t wait to make these again soon! Thanks for this easy recipe.
-
Karen — Reply
AMAZING!!!!! pouring the milk on last made a world of difference easier to cut, wouldn”t change a thing PERFECT Thank you!!👍👍🥰
-
Shaynee — Reply
Made a mistake and baked the crust.. then realized 25-30 minutes for everything.. I baked it anyway with the pre baked crust and watched the top look like it was supposed to be.. haven’t cut them yet but I’ll leave a comment later if it’s ok.. have a feeling it’s not going to work!?!? Anyone else do this mistake??
-
Marinda Sherman — Reply
Ita a pleasure to read and bake it just as is.
-
Hiba — Reply
This recipe is a 100% hit. In fact, I’ve baked these bars 4-5 times already over two years. The recipe was also incredibly nostalgic for me because I realized that my grade school lunch were these – magic bars!!! I loved them then and I still love them so much. One thing I will add is that I do not use the whole 14 oz sweetened condensed milk, I only use 10-12 oz. A brown pack and half for graham crackers is also plenty. Thank you so much for sharing this delightful recipe!!!!
-
Jessica — Reply
Made these for my SO’s birthday yesterday, per his request. I would double the walnuts next time, but otherwise this is a great seven layer bar!
-
Victoria — Reply
LOVE these! Sooo easy to make! Just one question, though. What is the 7th layer? 1. Crust, 2. Choc chips, 3. Butterscotch chips, 4. Coconut, 5. Nuts, 6. Milk, 7. ???
-
Mrs . Jade Lenard — Reply
L o v e !!!!!
-
Cheri — Reply
I’ve read that it’s the butter, even though mixing it into the Graham crackers makes the crust, they were very literal in counting ingredients, lol.
Most yummy, I make it all the time. Making it 2day and then again Monday so my daughter can take them home with her, frozen😁.
-
-
-
Jennie — Reply
Perfect! I subbed roasted salted pecans and they were amazing.
-
Sherrill L. Van Valkenburgh — Reply
Hi Ashlyn. I’m 65 and these bars have been a staple in my kitchen for 47 married years. Husband loves ’em! Never have they been so easy to make because I was still crushing crackers with a cup in a bowl (resulting in uneven crust texture) and pouring butter over it with my fingers crossed…It never occurred to me to use my Cuisinart. I just now put your recipe in a 13x9x2 in the oven. It looks more like candy. The texture of every stage was beautiful. I’m sure it will be the best I’ve ever made. Thank you
-
Ashlyn Edwards — Reply
Enjoy!!
-
-
Alyssa C. — Reply
5 minute prep and devoured within 10 minutes of party arrival, these are a winner! The only problem is they’re so easy, now I’m making them constantly 😅🤤 Thank you!!
-
Diane Cestrone — Reply
the best. the best. the best.
-
Ann — Reply
Such a crowd pleaser!! Thanks for this recipe! Love it!
-
Karen G — Reply
Thanks. I had forgotten how easy the 7 layer bars are to make and so delicious too. Do you uses salted or unsalted butter for this?
-
Karen G — Reply
Forgot to rate
-
Ashlyn Edwards — Reply
Unsalted!
-
-
Cynthia G. — Reply
Really easy and tastes wonderful!
-
Kellener — Reply
This has been in my Mom’s yearly gift cookie plates for 50 years! It’s perfect. These are definitely also great with roasted, salted pecans as well. Mom uses walnuts in hers, as always. But there’s something about the roasting and saltiness, and pecans have a maple-y flavor. I like that there’s different options for the recipe.