Seven Layer Magic Bars Recipe (2024)

Seven Layer Magic Bars – A buttery graham cracker crust is topped with layers of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, chopped nuts, and then finished off with a blanket of sweetened condensed milk. These will not last long!

Magic Bars are a guilty weakness of mine. If you’ve never had one before, then I can guarantee after one bite they will become one of yours, too!

These downright irresistible Seven Layer Magic Bars never last long at our house. I’m telling you right now that you will not be able to stop at just one of these bad boys.

Or five.

Believe me on this. I’ve walked that line already, folks!

What are 7 Layer Bars?

Seven layer bars are an easy, sweet dessert bar made up of seven ingredients. The preparation of these bars is super simple; make the crust, place the crust in the bottom of the pan, then layer the remaining ingredients on top and bake.

What are the 7 layers in 7 Layer Bars?

graham cracker crumbs

butter

chocolate chips

butterscotch chips

sweetened flaked coconut

chopped walnuts (or nuts of choice)

sweetened condensed milk

How to Make Seven Layer Magic Bars – Step by Step

Step 1: Prepare pan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 inch baking pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2: Make the crust

Melt butter in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and stir in graham cracker crumbs until throughly combined. Press into the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan to form the crust.

Step 3: Add the layers

Evenly sprinkle remaining ingredients one by one over the crust to form layers, beginning with the chocolate chips, followed by the butterscotch chips, coconut, and walnuts. Pour the condensed milk evenly over the top, and spread with a rubber spatula to make sure it’s evenly distributed.

Step 4: Bake

Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until edges are golden brown and the middle is set. Allow to cool completely before slicing.

Tips and Notes for Making the Best 7 Layer Bars To make your own graham cracker crumbs, use about 11-12 full graham cracker rectangle sheets for 1 1/2 cups of crumbs.

use about 11-12 full graham cracker rectangle sheets for 1 1/2 cups of crumbs. Line your pan with parchment paper. It makes removal of your seven layer magic bars much easier, plus makes cleanup better, too. If you line it so that the paper overhangs the sides of your pan, you can use the flaps to lift the bars out of the pan, then place it on a cutting board to slice.

It makes removal of your seven layer magic bars much easier, plus makes cleanup better, too. If you line it so that the paper overhangs the sides of your pan, you can use the flaps to lift the bars out of the pan, then place it on a cutting board to slice. If lining your pan with parchment paper, crumple it into a ball first! Yes, it sounds a little silly, but crumpling the parchment paper first before laying it in the bottom of your pan will help it to “stay put” and adhere better to the sides of the pan.

Yes, it sounds a little silly, but crumpling the parchment paper first before laying it in the bottom of your pan will help it to “stay put” and adhere better to the sides of the pan. Allow your seven layer bars to cool COMPLETELY before cutting. While I fully admit to sometimes sneaking a warm bite of magic bars straight from the pan, it’s really better to wait until they’re completely cool to cut them. Things can get a little messy otherwise.

While I fully admit to sometimes sneaking a warm bite of magic bars straight from the pan, it’s really better to wait until they’re completely cool to cut them. Things can get a little messy otherwise. Refrigerate your cooled bars to make cutting smoother. After the bars are cool, you can also place them in the fridge for a couple of hours to help them firm up a bit.

Recipe Swaps and Variations

The base recipe for these seven layer magic bars is tried and true and needs no changes, but if you want to switch things up, here are some ideas:

Use vanilla wafers, cinnamon graham crackers, or shortbread cookies in place of regular graham cracker crumbs

Swap the chocolate chips or butterscotch chips with white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, or toffee bits

Add in dried fruit like raisins or Craisins

Swap the chopped walnuts for any nut you like. Chopped pecans are my other go-to. You can also leave them out completely for a nut allergy.

Add some chopped pretzels for a sweet and salty twist.

If coconut isn’t your thing, you can definitely leave it out!

Storing and Freezing Seven Layer Magic Bars

You can store your Seven Layer Magic Bars in an airtight container on the counter for up to five days. You can also store them in the fridge.

7 Layer Bars also freeze perfectly! Place the cut bars in an freezer safe container or large ziplock bag for up to 6 months. Allow the bars to thaw on the counter top or in the fridge before enjoying them.

