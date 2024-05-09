Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Fritatta Recipe (2024)

Home › Fuss Free Family Food Recipes › Light Bites › Lunch Ideas
By Sarah Rossi
on Nov 10, 2016, Updated Mar 19, 2024
This is a super tasty, quick and easy Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Frittata recipe that’s packed with protein and makes a perfect breakfast, lunch or even a family dinner. It’s so filling and is ready in under 20 minutes too!
This delicious Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Frittata has been a lifesaver over the years. It’s just such an ideal recipe for so many types of occasions, from brunch with guests to a quick, healthy dinner during the week (also when you have an abundance of eggs to use up!)
It’s great for adding a new way of eating fish for the family and it’s so versatile, as well as really easy and packed full of nutrients and veggies. And only one pan to wash up afterwards? Always a little win in my book!
Why you’ll love this recipe
⭐️ Cooked up in 20 minutes
⭐️ So healthy and nutritious
⭐️ All made in one pan
About this Frittata Recipe
Egg recipes offer so many possibilities – different meal styles, different occasions, different flavours and textures.
This frittata is a one-pan recipe that is a complete meal, is protein-packed so is really filling and hearty, and it also has the bonus of being very quick, healthy and delicious.
What you’ll need
- Olive oil
- Broccoli – I use tender stem but normal broccoli is OK
- Frozen peas – I find petit pois preferable
- Smoked salmon
- Eggs – Free range, medium
- Salt and pepper
Substitutions
- Fresh salmon – If you prefer, you could swap out the smoked salmon for fresh. Instead, just steam the fish, remove the skin and flake over the broccoli and pea mixture before adding the eggs.
- Vegetables – This is a really versatile recipe and you can mix and match whichever veggies are your favourites or that you have in the fridge.
Leftovers
In the fridge You can keep this recipe in the fridge for 3 days. It’s perfect to eat cold for a packed lunch or leftovers. Allow to cool, slice, wrap up and refrigerate.
Top tips
Spread the vegetables evenly
Make sure every bite is filled with flavour by making sure everything is evenly spaced in the pan before the eggs start to set.
Salmon
If you’re cooking this with fresh salmon, make sure you don’t overcook it beforehand. Just until it’s turned a solid pale pink throughout is ideal.
FAQ
What should I serve with this?
It depends on what kind of meal you’re making this as. It’s fine on its own or with some crusty bread for breakfast, perfect with salad for lunch, and great with new potatoes for dinner.
What kind of pan should I use?
Read my one-pan pan review here to get an idea. You’ll need one that can safely go on the hob as well as under the grill for a frittata.
What’s the difference between a frittata and an omelette?
With a frittata, the ingredients are mixed together and cooked slowly and evenly on the stove top in a pan until set, then usually finished off under the grill or in the oven.
An omelette is also cooked on a stove but folded over, with the centre not quite as firmly set. There’s also a crustless quiche, which is cooked in the oven instead.
Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Frittata
By Sarah Rossi
Delicious quick mid-week meal for all the family and packed full of flavour and goodness.
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp Olive oil
- 220 g Long-stemmed broccoli, Trimmed and chopped into large chunks | See notes
- 150 g Petit pois , or frozen peas
- 125 g Smoked salmon, Chopped into strips | See notes
- 6 Free-range eggs (medium), Beaten
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions
Heat the oil in a frying pan.
Add the broccoli and fry for 5 minutes until softened.
Add the peas and fry for a further 3 or 4 minutes until warmed through.
Add the strips of salmon, the beaten egg and salt and pepper.
Cook through until the base is just set.
Pop under a hot grill to finish off.
Notes
Fresh salmon: If you prefer, you could swap out the smoked salmon for fresh. Instead, just steam the fish, remove the skin and flake over the broccoli and pea mixture before adding the eggs.
Broccoli: You can use normal broccoli if you prefer.
Nutrition
Calories: 211kcalCarbohydrates: 10gProtein: 18gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 3gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0.03gCholesterol: 253mgSodium: 359mgPotassium: 411mgFiber: 4gSugar: 3gVitamin A: 1013IUVitamin C: 64mgCalcium: 76mgIron: 2mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Additional Info
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Family Food
7 Comments
Easy to make ,lovely to eat. Win win
Reply
LOVED this! Make it for lunch with a girlfriend and served it with spinach, dill, snap pea and red bell pepper salad with balsamic vinaigrette. Toast with basil pesto on the side (there’s an insane amount of basil in the garden).
Posted it is on my (Color My Food Facebook page), just had to share 🙂
I will be making it again and again. Thanks for the delicious recipe.
Reply
I’m so pleased you liked it, it’s one of my favourites! Thanks so much for the comment 🙂
Reply
Can this be baked ?
Reply
Yes, darling, it can.
I changed the recipe in that I used cauliflower (375 grams instead of the combined broccoli and peas) and used 200 grams of baked salmon. I put in dill as well. I baked it in a shallow dish for about 25 minutes at 350F.
Merry Christmas.
Reply
Looks delish and very healthy, adding to my regular recipes as greàt for breaky, lunch or dinner!! Easy peasy!
Reply
This recipe has been a life saver- thanks so much! Xx
Reply