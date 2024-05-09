Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Fritatta Recipe (2024)

This is a super tasty, quick and easy Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Frittata recipe that’s packed with protein and makes a perfect breakfast, lunch or even a family dinner. It’s so filling and is ready in under 20 minutes too!

This delicious Smoked Salmon and Broccoli Frittata has been a lifesaver over the years. It’s just such an ideal recipe for so many types of occasions, from brunch with guests to a quick, healthy dinner during the week (also when you have an abundance of eggs to use up!)

It’s great for adding a new way of eating fish for the family and it’s so versatile, as well as really easy and packed full of nutrients and veggies. And only one pan to wash up afterwards? Always a little win in my book!

Why you’ll love this recipe

⭐️ Cooked up in 20 minutes

⭐️ So healthy and nutritious

⭐️ All made in one pan