The Best Lobster Tail Recipe Ever! (2024)

This lobster tail recipeis a decadent dinner made with large lobster tails smothered with a buttery garlic herb sauce then broiledunder high heat making these lobster tails tender and juicy. The ultimateindulgence!

The Best Lobster Tail Recipe

Butter Garlic Herb Broiled Lobster is a decadent dinner that comes together quickly and easily. Impress your sweetheart or family with this beautiful lobster tail recipe. I love how simple it is to prepare and broil. Staying home and enjoying this AMAZING dinner together is just what we want to do this year for Valentine’s Day. It is perfect for us and we still get to enjoy a delicious meal without paying the price and having to wait or make reservations in advance.

Lobster tail is one of my favorite meals when eating out. I knew I needed something special this Valentine’s Day. It is full of a buttery garlic herb dip that is slathered on each one. Once you taste the thick, tender, juicy lobster tail it will melt in your mouth. This seafood recipe is mouthwatering! Don’t let this recipe scare you. It is easier than you think!

How to Buy Lobster:

It all starts with a great lobster. This is important! Lobster can be expensive but it doesn’t have to be. You will want to purchase the best without over paying. It is best to buy cold water lobster. You will want to avoid tails that are soaked in sodium tripolyphosphate. This will ensure that is doesn’t taste like ammonia. Make sure that it is not discolored on the meat. When cooking it will turn out mushy and sometimes flavorless. These are great things to look for when purchasing high end seafood.

What you need to Make Perfect Lobster Tail:

Everything is right in your pantry and ready to go. All you need to do is purchase your lobster! This recipe is simple to make and comes together so quickly. It takes less than 20 minutes from preparing to broiling them. I love how simple it is and yet it is decadent and beautiful on a plate. Enjoy this seafood recipe with your loved one or family this Valentine’s Day!

Lobster Tails

Salt and Pepper

Butter

Garlic Cloves

Paprika

Thyme

Rosemary

Parsley

How to Cook Lobster:

I can’t stress enough on how simple this lobster tail recipe is. Lobster tails can be intimidating when starring at them in a case at a grocery store but I am here to tell you they are easy and make a holiday or dinner turn into an extra special night. Most ingredients you already have at home even!

After preparing your lobster tails, you will make a butter garlic herb that will be brushed over each of the meat sticking out. I can’t tell you how delicious this is! It is the best part and what makes this lobster meat turn to a golden yellow when baking. It truly just melts in your mouth leaving you speechless.

Get Prepare:Preheat the oven to broil or 500 degrees. Start by preparing the lobster. Using kitchen shears butterfly the tail by cutting down the center. Loosen the meat and pull the lobster meat upward. Salt and pepper the meat and set on a baking sheet. Whisktogether the garlic herb butter: In a small bowl whisk together the melted butter, garlic, paprika, thyme, rosemary, and parsley. Spread evenly on each one. Broil:Broil the lobster for about 8-10 minutes or until the meat is opaque and lightly brown on the top. Serve with melted butter if desired.

How to Butterfly a Lobster Tail:

This is a simple process that is only used with scissors. If you prefer not to butterfly your lobster tail that is great too. By butterflying your lobster tail it makes it easier to eat and also has a more elegant look when serving it.

With sharp kitchen shears it is best to cut down the middle of the back towards the lobster tail. The shell side will be up and the lobster tail will be pointed away from you. Flip the tail over and carefully pull apart the middle of the cut shell and gently place your fingers underneath the lobster meat. Flip the lobster back over, slowly and carefully pull up the lobster meat in one piece. The meat should still be attached at the bottom of the tail. Once the lobster meat is on top of the shell take the shell and close it around the bottom of the meat. As the lobster is being broiled it will expand and have an elegant fan shape presentation similar to the restaurants.

How Long to Broil Lobster:

I love to broil lobster tails because it is quick and easy plus you still have that beautiful coloring over the meat. It is easy to over cook lobster tails so you will want to be paying close attention to them as they are being broiled. It is best to broil the lobster tails for about one minute per ounce and having the lobster tail about 4 to 5 inches from the heat on the top rack in the oven. The lobster will turn a beautiful opaque in color with a white center. It is best to use a meat thermometer to make sure it doesn’t overcook. The center of the lobster will reach 145*F for best results.

Broiling Times for Seafood:

Broiling times can vary depending on size and length of the lobster tails. For a smaller lobster tail it is best to cook them about 7 to 9 minutes. Anything over 6 ounces will takes about 7 to 10 minutes long broiling them. The one thing I always have near me when cooking any type of meat is my meat thermometer. I am very cautious on making sure I do not overcook my meat. If you are broiling a larger lobster tail you will want to adjust the oven rack down another inch so it can cook more evenly.

Different Ways of Cooking Lobster Tails:

There are several different variations when cooking lobster tails. I love how simple each of them are and how they all taste just about the same. It is all about preference and what is easiest for you in your kitchen. Lobster tails are cooked quickly and easily. In less than 10 minutes you will have a beautiful and decadent meal on your table anyway you cook them.

Broiled: This is my go-to way. It is quick and easy and simple broiled on high heat and up close to top of the over. This makes a tender lobster tail ever time.

This is my go-to way. It is quick and easy and simple broiled on high heat and up close to top of the over. This makes a tender lobster tail ever time. Baked: Very similar to broiling except under average heat and extra time when cooking.

Poached: This is more of a simmer in a layer of butter. It is also known as butter poaching.

This is more of a simmer in a layer of butter. It is also known as butter poaching. Boiled: For the easiest and simplest way of cooking lobster boiling it is the way to go. Boil water in a large pot and the lobster tails soak in and boil for minutes. Sometimes the lobster is not quite as tasty though and doesn’t have that rich buttery herb flavor attached to it compared to other ways of cooking.

Grilled:If you love to grill, this is for you! Simply add the lobster tails to your grill and let the heat cook the tails evenly and quickly.

Tips for the BEST Cooked Lobster:

Making it ahead: To help save time, butterfly your lobster tails the day of. Too early will discolor the lobster meat.

To help save time, butterfly your lobster tails the day of. Too early will discolor the lobster meat. Types of Lobster : Any type of lobster works well. If you prefer spiny lobster that is great too. Just be careful!

: Any type of lobster works well. If you prefer spiny lobster that is great too. Just be careful! Butterflying the lobster: If you cut through your meat, it will be okay. Sometimes this will help ensure it is cooked more evenly anyways. You will want to avoid cutting through the bottom shell though.

If you cut through your meat, it will be okay. Sometimes this will help ensure it is cooked more evenly anyways. You will want to avoid cutting through the bottom shell though. Meat thermometer: Try your best not to overcook the lobster tails. This will help by using a meat thermometer.

Try your best not to overcook the lobster tails. This will help by using a meat thermometer. How long to broil your lobster tail: It is best to broil your lobster tail for about one minute per ounce of lobster tail.

It is best to broil your lobster tail for about one minute per ounce of lobster tail. Oven settings: Move your oven rack down to the middle setting if you are cooking a large or oversized lobster tail.

Move your oven rack down to the middle setting if you are cooking a large or oversized lobster tail. Female Lobster: It is fun to see a slightly pink lobster meat once it is cooked. This only tells you that it is a female lobster.

It is fun to see a slightly pink lobster meat once it is cooked. This only tells you that it is a female lobster. Can you make lobster tails ahead of time? It is best to enjoy the lobster tail right when it is done broiling. Lobster meat becomes tougher when reheating it.

It is best to enjoy the lobster tail right when it is done broiling. Lobster meat becomes tougher when reheating it. Serving your lobster tail:Serve with lemon wedges and fresh parsley for garnishing the lobster tails.

Make a Complete Meal!

Make this a complete meal with all the right sides! It is the perfect date night in with these lobster tails. Even a fun and decadent family meal to spoil them all with this special dinner. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I thought this is the perfect dinner to surprise my family with and have them know how much I love them with this AMAZING meal. My family is going to be so surprised and love everything about it.

