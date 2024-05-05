Sourdough Starter Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

With this easy Sourdough Starter Recipe, you can make delicious sourdough bread, pancakes, waffles, pizza, pretzels, and more right at home. It’s easier than you think, and with just two ingredients—water and flour—it’s inexpensive to make Sourdough Starter from scratch.

While you may have heard that making sourdough is a complex process that requires time, money, and an inherited starter—I’m here to tell you not to be intimidated. People have been doing this for thousands of years without fancy techniques or tools, and I’m going to teach you how to do it, too.

What is a Sourdough Starter?

It’s basically a fun at-home science experiment with a delicious result. Sourdough starter is wild yeast that is cultivated using water and flour and then used to make baked goods rise, like sourdough bread. It’s been around since before the Ancient Egyptians, and it was the only way to make leavened bread until active dried yeast became available in the 1800s.

While commercial yeast is faster to use since you don’t have to wait for the yeast to ferment, it won’t give you the great benefits of sourdough, the distinctive sour taste, or the same feeling of achievement!

Sourdough Starter Recipe Video

See Natasha create her own sourdough starter with just flour and water. With patience and consistency, it’s simple and fun. It’s so easy, so let’s start your sourdough journey now!

How to Make a Sourdough Starter

While the process sounds mysterious, it’s so simple. Watch our video tutorial to see our simple process in action. Ready? Let’s start growing some wild bacteria on our kitchen counter–err–let’s make sourdough starter!

The 3 Stages of Creating a Sourdough Starter There are 3 basic steps to making your own sourdough starter. In this sourdough starter recipe, I don’t overcomplicate it because it’s truly a simple, forgiving process. Create – a medium for yeast and bacteria to thrive (water + yeast)

– a medium for yeast and bacteria to thrive (water + yeast) Grow – Strengthen and build up population of yeast and bacteria with regular feedings

– Strengthen and build up population of yeast and bacteria with regular feedings Maintain a healthy starter with consistent daily feeding of flour

How long does it take to create a sourdough starter?

This sourdough starter recipe takes about one week of consistent feeding to nourish and strengthen the yeast, but these are a few of the factors that can change how fast your starter grows, so patience is also important (but so worth it):

Room Temperature – 70 to 75˚F is ideal

– 70 to 75˚F is ideal Flour type – start with whole wheat or rye flour and use all-purpose for feeding

– start with whole wheat or rye flour and use all-purpose for feeding Water quality – use spring water, filtered or dechlorinated water

– use spring water, filtered or dechlorinated water Feeding schedule – be consistent

It’s simple to make a sourdough starter with just two tools.

Clear Glass Jar – use a quart mason jar or 3/4 qt Weck Jar with loose-fitting lid. Thoroughly wash and rinse. A Weck Jar is my favorite because it weighs exactly 400 grams without the lid so the math is easy, and it has a loose-fitting lid which is important to prevent pressure build-up. You can also set a lid loosely over a mason jar.

– use a quart mason jar or 3/4 qt Weck Jar with loose-fitting lid. Thoroughly wash and rinse. A Weck Jar is my favorite because it weighs exactly 400 grams without the lid so the math is easy, and it has a loose-fitting lid which is important to prevent pressure build-up. You can also set a lid loosely over a mason jar. Digital kitchen scale – you can make a starter without a scale (I’ve included cup measurements) but your process and later bread-making will be so much faster, easier, and more precise with a scale that measures in grams. It’s worth the small investment now.

Pro Tip: A rubber band or dry-erase marker makes it easier to track the starter’s starting point and feeding times.And a silicone spatula makes for the easiest cleanup.

Ingredients

There are only two ingredients for creating a sourdough starter: Flour and water. We use two different flours here, one to establish the starter and one to maintain it (see the explanation of flours above).

Whole Grain Rye Flour or Whole Wheat Flour – organic is best, but regular Rye or Wheat will work as well. These sturdy, less processed grains create a stronger starter more quickly, but you don’t have to continue to bake with these flours.

– organic is best, but regular Rye or Wheat will work as well. These sturdy, less processed grains create a stronger starter more quickly, but you don’t have to continue to bake with these flours. All-purpose flour – I prefer organic here as well and avoid bleached flour. After the wild yeast is established, this flour is used to maintain and feed the starter since is cheaper and what most people stock in their pantry

– I prefer organic here as well and avoid bleached flour. After the wild yeast is established, this flour is used to maintain and feed the starter since is cheaper and what most people stock in their pantry Water – use room temperature filtered water, spring bottled water or dechlorinated water is needed since chlorine hinders yeast growth. To dechlorinate your water – boil and cool tap water, or leave a jug of water on the counter for a day to dechlorinate. If your house is cooler, use lukewarm water (not more than 85˚F). Avoid cold water which will slow the growth.

What is the best flour to create a sourdough starter?

To begin and establish a starter, use wholegrain rye flour and whole wheat flour – preferably organic. I have created starters with both and they grew equally well. See a photo of the difference below. In rye flour, the germ and bran haven’t been processed away as in all-purpose refined flour, so it gives more food for the wild yeast to eat.

I have tested creating a starter with all-purpose flour and it took 3 times as long to show bubbling activity. All-purpose is best used to grow and maintain your starter but you should initially start with rye or whole wheat flour.

How to Make a Sourdough Starter

It’s simple to make sourdough bread starter in just a few minutes each day. In most cases, you’ll be making bread in just a week!

Day 1: Make your Starter (Stage 1 – Create)

Stop! Before you do anything, record the weight of your jar on a kitchen scale in grams on the jar with a permanent marker.

Before you do anything, record the weight of your jar on a kitchen scale in grams on the jar with a permanent marker. Mix 100g (3/4 cup) Rye or whole wheat with 100g (1/2 cup) room temperature water into the glass jar. Once combined the mixture should be thick (rye flour is especially thick, like a sandy paste), but it will become thinner as the yeast breaks down the gluten. Scrape the sides of the jar.

100g (3/4 cup) Rye or whole wheat with 100g (1/2 cup) room temperature water into the glass jar. Once combined the mixture should be thick (rye flour is especially thick, like a sandy paste), but it will become thinner as the yeast breaks down the gluten. Scrape the sides of the jar. Cover the jar with a loose-fitting lid at room temperature for 24 hours. Mark the height of your starter with a rubber band or dry-erase marker and record the date.

Pro Tip: The ideal room temp for growing sourdough starter is 70-75 degrees. Don’t be tempted to put your starter in a warm oven to speed it up. I tried that, and it grew too fast and exhausted my yeast so it stopped growing and I had to start over. Allowing the yeast to grow and develop slowly in the environment it will be used in is best. See Also Turkish Gozleme Recipe - Give RecipeBobby Flay's Italian Meatball RecipeIndian Fry Bread RecipeFlaky Gluten Free Pop Tarts Recipe

Day 2: Check your Starter

No Change – You probably won’t see anything changed. You may see some small bubbles, but leave it to rest for another 24 hours.

Day 3: Visible Bubbles (Stage 2 – Grow) and First Feeding

Discard : Remove and throw away half of the starter (discard in the trash so it won’t clog your plumbing). You should have 100 grams or 1/2 cup remaining in the jar.

: Remove and throw away half of the starter (discard in the trash so it won’t clog your plumbing). You should have 100 grams or 1/2 cup remaining in the jar. Feed : Add 100g (3/4c) ALL PURPOSE FLOUR and 100g (1/2c) room temperature water.

: Add 100g (3/4c) ALL PURPOSE FLOUR and 100g (1/2c) room temperature water. Mix the starter with the added flour/water until completely mixed. Use a silicone spatula to scrape down the sides, then loosely cover and rest for another 24 hours.

Pro Tip: If you don’t see visible bubbles it may be due to your environment, flour, or just plain luck. Discard and feed anyway to continue with the schedule. You may need to add a few extra days at the end to strengthen your starter, but that’s ok! Patience is key, so keep on the plan.

Day 4: Lots of bubbles

Discard all but 100g of the starter.

all but 100g of the starter. Feed : mix in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water

: mix in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water Stir, scrape the sides, cover, and rest again

Pro Tip: Some starters seem to slow down growth at this stage (called a false start) for seemingly no reason. This is normal, so just keep with the schedule.

Day 5: More bubbles and some growth

Discard all but 100g of the starter

all but 100g of the starter Feed : Mix in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water

: Mix in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water Stir, scrape the sides, cover, and rest again

Day 6-7: Nearly doubling in size!

Discard all but 100g of the starter

all but 100g of the starter Feed : Mix in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water

: Mix in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water Stir, scrape, cover, and rest until the starter has doubled in size. Continue this routine until the starter doubles in size in 4-6 hours, and then begins to recede after 12 hours. This means it’s probably ready to use!

Testing Sourdough Starter for Readiness

Growth Rate: The Starter grows to more than double in size within 4 to 6 hours and recedes after 12 hours.

The Starter grows to more than double in size within 4 to 6 hours and recedes after 12 hours. Smell: The starter should smell good—like sourdough bread or like brewing yeast, have bubbles and a dome-shaped top

The starter should smell good—like sourdough bread or like brewing yeast, have bubbles and a dome-shaped top Floats: Drop a bit of starter into a bowl of water. If it floats, it’s ready to bake bread. Hooray!

Maintaining a Sourdough Starter (Stage 3: Maintain)

Once it passes the float test and your starter is established, you can feed it daily or weekly depending on how often you want to bake. See our detailed Tutorial on how to Feed and Maintain Sourdough Starter. You can even dry it out to take a months-long pause. This is great news because you can travel or pause without ruining your starter.

Frequent baking : Store at room temperature. Begin daily discard and feeding schedule to keep the starter healthy and continue strengthening it ( Discard all but 100g of the starter and Feed by mixing in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water)

: Store at room temperature. Begin daily discard and feeding schedule to keep the starter healthy and continue strengthening it ( all but 100g of the starter and Feed by mixing in 100g all-purpose flour and 100g room temperature water) Less frequent baking: Store in the refrigerator. Once a week, discard and feed then let it rest at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours before refrigerating. If baking, remove the starter from the fridge and bring to room temperature overnight. Discard and feed. When the starter reaches its peak, remove the portion needed for the recipe, then feed and refrigerate.

Naming Your Sourdough Starter

Many people choose to name their sourdough starters. I loved my sister-in-law’s idea and copied it—Doughseph. After two years of making the dreamiest sourdough, he’s a part of the family.

Why Won’t my Sourdough Starter Rise?

It’s common to have a starter that isn’t ready by day 6 or 7. Keep feeding it for another week until you see it double and the texture is spongy and puffy with large and small bubbles. It should also smell sour and pleasant.

Sourdough is very forgiving so long as you don’t add hot water which kills the yeast. Just keep feeding it and discarding and it usually bounces back.

It’s easy to make sourdough bread at home using this simple sourdough starter recipe. Start today and you can enjoy a loaf of homemade bread in about a week!

