Spiced Eggnog Scones Recipe (2024)

by HomeCookingMemories 14 Comments
This Spiced Eggnog Scones recipe is perfect for enjoying during the Christmas season with a cup of coffee or tea. Not only is eggnog baked right inside of this holiday scone, but the top has a delicious eggnog drizzle. So good!
If there is one drink that says Christmas, it would have to be eggnog. Whether you make it homemade or buy it already made at the grocery store, enjoy it spiked or non-alcoholic, it’s one of the most popular drinks during holiday gatherings.
You may also enjoy the flavor of eggnog in some of your favorite treats. Eggnog is also excellent for adding holiday flavor to baked goods, breakfast recipes, or even to add to other drinks such as coffee or tea.
One of our most popular holiday recipes here on our blog is our Eggnog Biscotti recipe. It’s a crispy Italian cookie with eggnog baked right into the cookie and used in theglaze. They are delicious with a cup of coffee, unique for trading in holiday cookie exchanges, and their sturdiness makes that ideal for shipping to loved ones.
A less “sturdy” treat — but equally delicious — is what we’re sharing today: Spiced Eggnog Scones recipe.
Scones are a type of quick bread, baked in individual servings. They are usually a bit sweet and often have a glaze. They also tend to be a bit delicate and “crumbly” for lack of a better word. While their texture is more like a biscuit than a muffin, we consider them to be more of an alternative to muffins. We really like scones with great with coffee or tea, for enjoying as a breakfast or a snack.
This Spiced Eggnog Scones recipe is perfect for enjoying during the holidays. Not only is eggnog baked right inside of the scone, but the top has a delicious eggnog drizzle.
Making theseSpiced Eggnog Scones is quite simple. You’ll first combine the ingredients to make a dough. Then, you’ll shape the dough into a 1″ thick circle. Before baking, you’ll cut the dough into 6 or 8 wedges, depending on how large you want each scone to be. Then, they are baked and then cooled before drizzle with an eggnog glaze. So good!
Spiced Eggnog Scones Recipe
Spiced Eggnog Scones
4.7 from 7 reviews
- Author: Brandie Valenzuela
Description
Ingredients
EGGNOG SCONES:
2 1/4 cups flour
1/2 tsp salt
3/4 tsp cinnamon
3/4 tsp nutmeg
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/3 cup sugar
1 stick cold butter, cut into small cubes
1/3 cup eggnog
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup sour cream
1/2 tsp vanilla
EGGNOG GLAZE:
1 cup powdered sugar
2–3 tbsp eggnog
1/2 tsp vanilla
Cinnamon, for dusting
Instructions
SCONES:
Preheat the oven to 400ºF. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and sugar. Add the cubes of butter to the dry ingredients and cut in the butter with two butter knives, your hands, or a pastry cutter until only pea-sized pieces of butter remain. In a separate bowl combine the eggnog, egg, sour cream, and vanilla. Whisk together with a fork, and pour the wet ingredientsmixture over the dry ingredients and mix with spatulaor spoon until most of the way combined, then use yourhands to knead the dough a few times tofinish mixing it.
Transfer the dough to a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper and shape the dough into a circle about 1 inch thick.
Cut the dough into 6 or 8 triangles and pull them back from each other on the baking sheet to give them room to rise as they bake. Bake for 20-25 minutes.
Allow them to cool before adding the glaze.
GLAZE:
In a small bowl, mix together the powdered sugar, eggnog, and vanilla until smooth. Drizzle generously over the scones. Dust with cinnamon. Store the scones in an airtight container.
- Category: Breakfast
- Method: Bake
- Cuisine: British
Comments
Jennifer says
Made these. Flavour is nice – subtle egg nog. Recipe could use about 1/4-1/2 cup less flour. Cook time at 400F is too long. I brought them out at 18 minutes and the bottoms were super toasty…I’d suggest closer to 15-18 minutes.
Hello says
These are delicious and I would recommend adding some rum extract or real rum to the icing. It gives it a nice flavor.
Hi says
Delicious. I added rum extract to the icing. SO GOOD!
Rita says
Wow – like the Fiesta Friday. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Miz Helen says
Thanks so much for sharing with us at Full Plate Thursday and don’t forget to bring your Cookie Recipes to the Holiday Cookie Exchange Link Party!
Miz Helen
Sheri says
These look amazing. Planning to make them this weekend. Thanks for sharing at the To Grandma’s House We Go DIY, Crafts, Recipes and More Link Party. I pinned this! Hope to see you again next week.
Monika Dabrowski says
These are gorgeous and perfect for the festive season! Thank you for sharing with FF!
Reply
I love eggnog! Thanks for sharing at the What’s for Dinner link up – and Happy Thanksgiving!
Virginia says
This looks so yummy! Thanks for sharing!!
Virginia
Miz Helen says
Congratulations!
Your post is featured on Full Plate Thursday this week. Enjoy your new Red Plate and thanks so much for sharing with us.
Miz Helen
Miz Helen says
I love your Spiced Eggnog Scones! Hope you have a great week and thanks so much for sharing with us at Full Plate Thursday.
Miz Helen
Madalyn Parr says
Yum! Saw these on Full Plate Thursdays and I think I’ll have to try them out for my family! Thanks for sharing, pinned to our board here: https://www.pinterest.com/chaoswithcoffee/cwcs-best-of-pinterest-bloggers/
I am imagining these wrapped in a fancy, festive food wrapper or box – so beautiful! These sound so good, too! Thanks for sharing at Fiesta Friday party!
Cathy Lawdanski says
We always have eggnog AND scones on Christmas morning! This is perfect!
