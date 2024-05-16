The 6 Best Screen Protectors For Samsung’s Galaxy S21 To Keep Your Peace Of Mind (2024)

So, you’ve bought a beautiful new Samsung Galaxy S21? Well, you’re going to want to keep it looking pristine and box-fresh, right? While a case will protect the back and edges, a screen protector is still a good idea. After all, it’s protecting the bit of the phone you look at every single time you use it. The best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors will keep your screen safe while letting you see everything on your display with crystal clarity and allow that super-cool under-screen fingerprint sensor to work perfectly.

The S21 has a flat display, as against the curved shape Samsung used last year and on the pricier S21 Ultra. Flat displays are stronger than curved, so that’s good for your peace of mind and it also means that cases can attach more easily. But while that will help protect against a drop, it’s not guaranteed to prevent shattering, and without a protector you’re still vulnerable to scratches.

Do you want something light and flexible that’s cheap and easy to install, or are you a tempered glass type of person looking for something that can take a beating? Whatever your creed, the following screen protectors will give you peace of mind when handling your Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Ultimate Protection

Zagg InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ Antimicrobial Screen Protector

ZAGG - InvisibleShield® GlassFusion+ D3O Antimicrobial Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The tempered glass in Zagg’s InvisibleShield screen protector ensures that your display stays safe, but there’s an added extra: D3O. That’s a special material which is amazingly good at shock protection. Its natural state is soft and malleable but on impact it instantly hardens, dissipating the energy of a drop so neither the protector nor the phone beneath suffers considerable damage.

Better yet, the D3O properties don’t stop the protector from being completely transparent, and this protector has an anti-microbial quality, which keeps things fresh and odor-free. It also has special tabs which make it easy to achieve a perfect installation.

Advanced Installation System

Whitestone Dome Glass

[Dome Glass] Samsung Galaxy S21 Screen Protector, Full HD Clear 3D Curved Edge Tempered Glass [Better Solution for Ultrasonic Fingerprint] Using Installation Tray by Whitestone - Two Pack

Set some time aside to apply this protector—it’s complicated, but the results are impressive. Everything you need for the process is here, including a frame into which the phone fits exactly. Once there, you need to ensure the phone is lying completely flat because you’re about to apply an adhesive liquid: if the table is angled, the adhesive will go the wrong way.

Once that’s done, a clever mechanism ensures the tempered glass protector is fitted in place. Then, using the UV light included in the pack, you must cure the display several times. It sounds complicated, but if you’ve followed the instructions to the letter, you’ll have a smooth, bubble-free screen protector that’s perfectly installed and satisfying to use.

Watch Scratches Vanish

ESR Liquid Skin Protector

ESR [3 Pack] Liquid Skin Screen Protector Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 2021[Supports Fingerprint Sensor] [Full Coverage Polymer Film] [Includes Installation Kit]

There are advantages to softer materials in a screen protector. This clever polymer has a self-healing property so that tiny scratches disappear. It has a clever placement tool so you can be sure you’re attaching it in just the right place and extra tools to help you get rid of any bubbles as you apply it. This is a three-pack, so you can keep two in a drawer in case you need to replace the first one at any point.

Tough But Affordable

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

(3 Pack) Supershieldz for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Anti Scratch, Bubble Free

Supershieldz is a tempered glass protector but at a highly affordable price—there are three protectors in this pack. The protector is very hard-wearing, and strong enough to resist scratches from even sharp objects. It’s also oleophobic; that is, the fingerprints that show up easily on some screens should vanish here.

Privacy and Protection

ZAGG InvisibleShield® GlassFusion VisionGuard+

ZAGG - InvisibleShield® GlassFusion VisionGuard+ D3O Antimicrobial Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

If you don’t like people looking over your shoulder to get a peek of what’s on your screen, a privacy protector is ideal. It means that your display is unreadable when viewed from an angle other than straight on. It can take a little getting used to but it’s a neat way of keeping your screen for your eyes only. This protector is far from cheap but it’s extremely good and has all the benefits of the regular Zagg protector above, such as D3O shock protection and antimicrobial treatment.

Super-Strong Protection

OtterBox Alpha Flex Series

MOST POPULAR OtterBox - Alpha Flex Series Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - Clear

Otterbox’s reputation for great protection is well-deserved and its Galaxy S21 protector is both scratch- and shatter-resistant. Tools in the box ensure it goes on where it should. Using the camera cut-out as your primary guide, it’s easy to get it just right and you can relax knowing your screen is properly safe. Like all the protectors here, it works flawlessly with Samsung’s optical fingerprint sensor, and the touchscreen works as fast and effectively as ever.

