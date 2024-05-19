Spiced Roasted Walnuts with Honey Recipe [Oven roasted] | Masala Herb (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Helene Dsouza
Helene Dsouza
Delicious spiced roasted walnuts with honey! Homemade healthier snack prepared within minutes at home. Beautifully flavored holiday and new year's resolution snack or simply enjoy the whole year round. :)
Total Time: 13 minutes minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes
3
4.4 from 10 votes
VIDEO RECIPE
Spiced roasted walnuts with honey are a real treat and something you have to try if you like spicy sweet snacks!
Prepared with honey, those sticky oven roasted walnuts turn out to be a healthier snack for the whole family!
Global Food Recipes
with Spices and Herbs
Free E-Book available for a limited time. Grab yours now and get instantly inspired!
00
Days
:
00
Hours
:
19
Minutes
:
59
Seconds
You missed out!
Do you like roasted nuts? Try roasted chestnuts or candied almonds.
Jump to:
- 📕 When are walnuts in season?
- 🩺 Health benefits
- 🔪 How to prepare them?
- ❓ How to roast them?
- 🥣 Serving
- 📖 Recipe
- 💬 Comments
📕 When are walnuts in season?
Walnut harvesting time depends on the region.
Most places start picking walnuts beginning September, which can last up to November.
My grandfather in France had an old walnut tree.
It used to give us plentiful walnuts during October.
Those would usually fall off the tree and we would pick them up and place them into brown linen bags.
Keep the walnuts in the shell until you get a chance to use them.
Walnuts can get rancid if left open for too long.
🩺 Health benefits
I call myspiced roasted walnuts holiday/"I am going healthy in Jan" snacks because they are prepared with whole walnuts, honey and stimulating chili pepper and theyare mostly enjoyed during New Years.
Walnuts are rich in Omega fatty acids, which are essential nutritious oils for your body.
Walnuts look like a brain and they are good brain food for us!
Honey is rich in antioxidants.
Honey repairs your cells and further reduce the chance of cell destructions.
This is way better than simple sugar!
Red Chili Pepper flakes are there to stimulate and balance the other flavors.
The minimal heat of your peppers will keep you from over munching your nuts, which is a good thing!
To overeat on snacks is not uncommon, and the red chili flakes will help you balance it out.
🔪 How to prepare them?
Preparing these amazing sticky spiced roasted walnuts is actually super easy and straightforward.
Grab some quality walnuts and let's get going!
First, you will need to prepare the sticky spiced honey "sauce".
This is done by adding all the ingredients, except the walnuts, into a pan so that the sauce ingredients melt and get combined.
Then the walnuts are added and mixed into the sticky spiced honey sauce.
❓ How to roast them?
The honey covered walnuts are then roasted in the oven.
That way the nuts get all the stickier and the heat will bring out the flavors all the more!
To roast the walnuts properly, simply keep a baking tray ready with a baking sheet and pour the sticky spiced nuts covered with honey onto the baking sheet.
Spread the walnuts so that they all get evenly roasted in the oven.
Roast for about 8 minutes at 350 Fahrenheit/ 180 Celsius.
The walnuts will be hot when you take them out of the oven, so let them cool down.
🥣 Serving
The oven roasted spiced nuts make a great movie time snack or an informalfamily party entertainment snack.
You can even make a bigger batch and store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Just keep it out before you serve it in the following days.
Sometimes I prepare a batch just for myself.
To do that I simply reduce the recipe quantity to a ⅓ because otherwise, the quantity is too much.
Walnuts are quite filling and the tickly red chili peppers will cut your craving a bit.
You can't overeat!
Dear Reader, what time of the day are you planning to make these wonderful spiced roasted walnuts?
Global Food Recipes
with Spices and Herbs
Free E-Book available for a limited time. Grab yours now and get instantly inspired!
00
Days
:
00
Hours
:
19
Minutes
:
59
Seconds
You missed out!
📖 Recipe
Spiced Roasted Walnuts with Honey Recipe
Delicious spiced roasted walnuts with honey! Homemade healthier snack prepared within minutes at home. Beautifully flavored holiday and new year's resolution snack or simply enjoy the whole year round. 🙂
4.41 from 10 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Snack
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes
Total Time: 13 minutes minutes
Servings: 3
Calories: 322kcal
Recipe by: Helene Dsouza
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Walnuts
- 3 Tablespoons Honey
- ½ Teaspoon Salt
- 1 Teaspoon Red Chili Pepper Flakes
- 1 Teaspoon Paprika
US - Metric
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350 Fahrenheit/ 180 Celsius.
Heat up a pan and add your honey with the salt, chili flakes and paprika powder to it. Let the honey melt and mix everything well.
Add your walnut halves to the honey "sauce" and mix everything well so that your walnuts are covered well.
Prepare a baking tray with a baking sheet and spread the honey covered walnuts onto the baking sheet.
Roast the walnuts in the oven for about 8 mins at 350 Fahrenheit/ 180 Celsius.
Let the walnuts cool down before you serve them up.
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Spiced Roasted Walnuts with Honey Recipe
Amount Per Serving (50 g)
Calories 322Calories from Fat 225
% Daily Value*
Fat 25g38%
Saturated Fat 2g10%
Sodium 400mg17%
Potassium 200mg6%
Carbohydrates 23g8%
Fiber 3g12%
Sugar 18g20%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 525IU11%
Vitamin C 0.5mg1%
Calcium 38mg4%
Iron 1.5mg8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.