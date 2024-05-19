Spiced Roasted Walnuts with Honey Recipe [Oven roasted] | Masala Herb (2024)

Helene Dsouza Delicious spiced roasted walnuts with honey! Homemade healthier snack prepared within minutes at home. Beautifully flavored holiday and new year's resolution snack or simply enjoy the whole year round. :) Total Time: 13 minutes minutes Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes 3 4.4 from 10 votes VIDEO RECIPE

Spiced roasted walnuts with honey are a real treat and something you have to try if you like spicy sweet snacks!

Prepared with honey, those sticky oven roasted walnuts turn out to be a healthier snack for the whole family!

Do you like roasted nuts? Try roasted chestnuts or candied almonds.

Jump to: 📕 When are walnuts in season?

🩺 Health benefits

🔪 How to prepare them?

❓ How to roast them?

🥣 Serving

📖 Recipe

💬 Comments

📕 When are walnuts in season?

Walnut harvesting time depends on the region.

Most places start picking walnuts beginning September, which can last up to November.

My grandfather in France had an old walnut tree.

It used to give us plentiful walnuts during October.

Those would usually fall off the tree and we would pick them up and place them into brown linen bags.

Keep the walnuts in the shell until you get a chance to use them.

Walnuts can get rancid if left open for too long.

🩺 Health benefits

I call myspiced roasted walnuts holiday/"I am going healthy in Jan" snacks because they are prepared with whole walnuts, honey and stimulating chili pepper and theyare mostly enjoyed during New Years.

Walnuts are rich in Omega fatty acids, which are essential nutritious oils for your body.

Walnuts look like a brain and they are good brain food for us!

Honey is rich in antioxidants.

Honey repairs your cells and further reduce the chance of cell destructions.

This is way better than simple sugar!

Red Chili Pepper flakes are there to stimulate and balance the other flavors.

The minimal heat of your peppers will keep you from over munching your nuts, which is a good thing!

To overeat on snacks is not uncommon, and the red chili flakes will help you balance it out.

🔪 How to prepare them?

Preparing these amazing sticky spiced roasted walnuts is actually super easy and straightforward.

Grab some quality walnuts and let's get going!

First, you will need to prepare the sticky spiced honey "sauce".

This is done by adding all the ingredients, except the walnuts, into a pan so that the sauce ingredients melt and get combined.

Then the walnuts are added and mixed into the sticky spiced honey sauce.

❓ How to roast them?

The honey covered walnuts are then roasted in the oven.

That way the nuts get all the stickier and the heat will bring out the flavors all the more!

To roast the walnuts properly, simply keep a baking tray ready with a baking sheet and pour the sticky spiced nuts covered with honey onto the baking sheet.

Spread the walnuts so that they all get evenly roasted in the oven.

Roast for about 8 minutes at 350 Fahrenheit/ 180 Celsius.

The walnuts will be hot when you take them out of the oven, so let them cool down.

🥣 Serving

The oven roasted spiced nuts make a great movie time snack or an informalfamily party entertainment snack.

You can even make a bigger batch and store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Just keep it out before you serve it in the following days.

Sometimes I prepare a batch just for myself.

To do that I simply reduce the recipe quantity to a ⅓ because otherwise, the quantity is too much.

Walnuts are quite filling and the tickly red chili peppers will cut your craving a bit.

You can't overeat!

Dear Reader, what time of the day are you planning to make these wonderful spiced roasted walnuts?

Global Food Recipes with Spices and Herbs Free E-Book available for a limited time. Grab yours now and get instantly inspired! 00 Days : 00 Hours : 19 Minutes : 59 Seconds You missed out!

📖 Recipe