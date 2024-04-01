Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (2024)

Perfect Christmas Almond Spritz Cookies

Published: , Updated:

This Almond Spritz Cookies recipe is the best cookie press dough recipe! Liven up your cookie trays with these Christmas spritz cookies!

Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (1)

It’s the holiday season and I totally have cookies on the brain! What are your favorite Christmas cookies? I love gingerbread men, anything peppermint, and a cookie with chocolate chips is always a winner too. But have you tried this Christmas cookie recipe?

If I’m being honest, I never really liked these cookies that much growing up. But these Perfect Christmas Almond Spritz Cookies have been a game changer for me.

I just love them! This is a super simple dough, no chilling required, and Jonathan has so much fun decorating (especially with sprinkles and candied cherries!)

I came up with this recipe after tweaking my mom’s recipe over…and over…and over again, and now she even prefers these! They are just a little bit soft, and with two kinds of extracts, they have a delicious flavor to them. They are no longer just for Christmas- these classic spritz cookies are made all year round!

One of my favorite parts about this recipe is that you don’t have to chill the dough! It’s ready to go at room temperature, and it still produces a melt in your mouth cookie.

Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (2)

To start, you will first want to preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While the oven is preheating, in a large bowl with electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Next ix in the egg, almond extract and vanilla extract. Add in the flour and stir until combined.

Once the dough is made, load it into a cookie press, fitted with your choice of disk. Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. You could also line the cookie sheets with parchment paper if you’re trying to cut down on clean up time!

Next comes the fun part! Decorate the cookies with cherries, colored sugar, sprinkles, whatever fun toppings your heart desires! Once you’ve added all the decorations, bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 6 minutes, or until just beginning to turn golden around the bottom edges. Leave the cookies on the baking sheets for an additional two minutes, then move them to wire racks to finish cooling.

Once they’ve cooled, you can even dip these cookies in melted chocolate to add some added flavor and decoration! White or milk chocolate will do. If you’re using white chocolate, try adding some food coloring to make it extra festive!

What you'll need for this spritz cookie dough recipe:

Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (3)

4.89 from 9 votes

Perfect Christmas Almond Spritz Cookies

This Almond Spritz Cookies recipe is the best cookie press dough recipe! Liven up your cookie trays with these Christmas spritz cookies!

Prep Time15 minutes mins

Cook Time6 minutes mins

Total Time21 minutes mins

Servings: 4 dozen

Author: Jacqueline

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons butter softened
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • Candied cherries for decorating
  • Colored sugar for decorating

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400F.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

  • Mix in the egg and extracts. Add in the flour and stir until combined.

  • Load the dough into a cookie press, fitted with choice of disk.

  • Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. Decorate with cherries and sugar as desired.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 6 minutes, or until just beginning to turn golden around the bottom edges. Leave on cookie sheets for additional two minutes, then remove to wire racks to finish cooling.

Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (4)

  1. Linda Meyers-Gabbard says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (10)
    The cookies look so good

    Reply

  4. Julie says

    These cookies just scream Christmas is here folks!

    Reply

  5. Karen says

    Just made some of these myself and the kids love them!! Sometimes simple is perfect~

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      All my recipes are all-purpose flour so far. 😊

      Reply

  7. michele says

    I have got to they these with the cherry in them! LOVE!

    Reply

  8. Jackie says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (12)
    Just made these. Really good – thanks !

    Reply

  9. Rosey says

    Hi! Is there a way to make the dough ahead and freeze it or refrigerate it? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      I would think you can, but you’ll need to bring it back up to room temperature before you go to press them out.

      Reply

  10. Lily says

    Can I add 1/2 cup or 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa to make them into chocolate? These cookies are yummy 🙂 Just want to make a chocolate version as well, thank you Happy Holidays

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      I would think so, but you’ll need to decrease your flour to keep the consistency right 🙂

      Reply

  11. Carolyn says

    Would Cup to Cup flour work ok for these? My daughter has CELiac Disease, so we need to make them gluten free.

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      I’m not sure, as I don’t have any experience working with gluten free flours.

      Reply

  12. Sherry Dennis says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (13)
    I am going to make these this week end. My question is the calories are 496, per serving, does that mean the whole 4 dozen ? I know the kids would love to eat all of them, but I just want to know what are they per cookie. I’d like to space them out a bit. (lol) Thank you !

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      I would ignore the nutrition information, it has gone crazy! I’m searching for a different alternative.

      Reply

  13. Lorrie Nitti says

    Can the recipe be adjusted to omit the almond extract?

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      Yes, you can use all vanilla, but it will change the taste quite a bit.

      Reply

  14. Noelle says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (14)
    These were a hit with my family thank you so much!

    Reply

  15. Abeer Rizvi says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (15)
    These are a “must make” for our Christmas cookie exchanges! So pretty!

    Reply

  16. Renee says

    What type of cherry do you use? Just a simple candied cherry? Thank you!

    Reply

    • Jacqueline says

      Yes!

      Reply

  17. Laura says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (16)
    Just popped these out of the oven and I’m already on my 4th cookie. From now on, this will be my go to spritz recipe. Absolutely delicious!

    Reply

  18. Leah says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (17)
    I made these yesterday and they truly did come out absolutely perfect. The pressed really well and taste delicious! I highly recommend this recipe.

    Reply

  19. Patty says

    Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (18)
    So good. My new recipe for Christmas cookies.

    Reply

