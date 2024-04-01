Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Almond Spritz Cookies recipe is the best cookie press dough recipe! Liven up your cookie trays with these Christmas spritz cookies!

It’s the holiday season and I totally have cookies on the brain! What are your favorite Christmas cookies? I love gingerbread men, anything peppermint, and a cookie with chocolate chips is always a winner too. But have you tried this Christmas cookie recipe?

If I’m being honest, I never really liked these cookies that much growing up. But these Perfect Christmas Almond Spritz Cookies have been a game changer for me.

I just love them! This is a super simple dough, no chilling required, and Jonathan has so much fun decorating (especially with sprinkles and candied cherries!)

I came up with this recipe after tweaking my mom’s recipe over…and over…and over again, and now she even prefers these! They are just a little bit soft, and with two kinds of extracts, they have a delicious flavor to them. They are no longer just for Christmas- these classic spritz cookies are made all year round!

One of my favorite parts about this recipe is that you don’t have to chill the dough! It’s ready to go at room temperature, and it still produces a melt in your mouth cookie.

To start, you will first want to preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While the oven is preheating, in a large bowl with electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Next ix in the egg, almond extract and vanilla extract. Add in the flour and stir until combined.

Once the dough is made, load it into a cookie press, fitted with your choice of disk. Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. You could also line the cookie sheets with parchment paper if you’re trying to cut down on clean up time!

Next comes the fun part! Decorate the cookies with cherries, colored sugar, sprinkles, whatever fun toppings your heart desires! Once you’ve added all the decorations, bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 6 minutes, or until just beginning to turn golden around the bottom edges. Leave the cookies on the baking sheets for an additional two minutes, then move them to wire racks to finish cooling.

Once they’ve cooled, you can even dip these cookies in melted chocolate to add some added flavor and decoration! White or milk chocolate will do. If you’re using white chocolate, try adding some food coloring to make it extra festive!

What you’ll need for this spritz cookie dough recipe:

Ingredients 8 tablespoons butter softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups flour

Candied cherries for decorating

Colored sugar for decorating Instructions Preheat the oven to 400F.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Mix in the egg and extracts. Add in the flour and stir until combined.

Load the dough into a cookie press, fitted with choice of disk.

Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. Decorate with cherries and sugar as desired.

Bake in preheated oven for 6 minutes, or until just beginning to turn golden around the bottom edges. Leave on cookie sheets for additional two minutes, then remove to wire racks to finish cooling. Tried this recipe?Mention @gogogogourmet or tag #gogogogourmet! See Also Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion RecipeCopycat Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels Recipe | CDKitchen.comHomemade Root Beer Recipe21 Amazing Sourdough Discard Recipes