Spritz Cookies - Best Cookie Press Dough Recipe - Almond Spritz Cookies (2024)

Published: , Updated:
This Almond Spritz Cookies recipe is the best cookie press dough recipe! Liven up your cookie trays with these Christmas spritz cookies!
It’s the holiday season and I totally have cookies on the brain! What are your favorite Christmas cookies? I love gingerbread men, anything peppermint, and a cookie with chocolate chips is always a winner too. But have you tried this Christmas cookie recipe?
If I’m being honest, I never really liked these cookies that much growing up. But these Perfect Christmas Almond Spritz Cookies have been a game changer for me.
I just love them! This is a super simple dough, no chilling required, and Jonathan has so much fun decorating (especially with sprinkles and candied cherries!)
I came up with this recipe after tweaking my mom’s recipe over…and over…and over again, and now she even prefers these! They are just a little bit soft, and with two kinds of extracts, they have a delicious flavor to them. They are no longer just for Christmas- these classic spritz cookies are made all year round!
One of my favorite parts about this recipe is that you don’t have to chill the dough! It’s ready to go at room temperature, and it still produces a melt in your mouth cookie.
To start, you will first want to preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While the oven is preheating, in a large bowl with electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Next ix in the egg, almond extract and vanilla extract. Add in the flour and stir until combined.
Once the dough is made, load it into a cookie press, fitted with your choice of disk. Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. You could also line the cookie sheets with parchment paper if you’re trying to cut down on clean up time!
Next comes the fun part! Decorate the cookies with cherries, colored sugar, sprinkles, whatever fun toppings your heart desires! Once you’ve added all the decorations, bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 6 minutes, or until just beginning to turn golden around the bottom edges. Leave the cookies on the baking sheets for an additional two minutes, then move them to wire racks to finish cooling.
Once they’ve cooled, you can even dip these cookies in melted chocolate to add some added flavor and decoration! White or milk chocolate will do. If you’re using white chocolate, try adding some food coloring to make it extra festive!
What you’ll need for this spritz cookie dough recipe:
4.89 from 9 votes
Perfect Christmas Almond Spritz Cookies
This Almond Spritz Cookies recipe is the best cookie press dough recipe! Liven up your cookie trays with these Christmas spritz cookies!
Prep Time15 minutes mins
Cook Time6 minutes mins
Total Time21 minutes mins
Servings: 4 dozen
Author: Jacqueline
Ingredients
- 8 tablespoons butter softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- Candied cherries for decorating
- Colored sugar for decorating
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400F.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Mix in the egg and extracts. Add in the flour and stir until combined.
Load the dough into a cookie press, fitted with choice of disk.
Press the cookies out onto ungreased cookie sheets. Decorate with cherries and sugar as desired.
Bake in preheated oven for 6 minutes, or until just beginning to turn golden around the bottom edges. Leave on cookie sheets for additional two minutes, then remove to wire racks to finish cooling.
Linda Meyers-Gabbard says
The cookies look so good
This looks beautiful!
These would be so fun to make with my kids!
Julie says
These cookies just scream Christmas is here folks!
Karen says
Just made some of these myself and the kids love them!! Sometimes simple is perfect~
Joy says
Look great. What type of flour did you use?
Jacqueline says
All my recipes are all-purpose flour so far. 😊
michele says
I have got to they these with the cherry in them! LOVE!
Jackie says
Just made these. Really good – thanks !
Rosey says
Hi! Is there a way to make the dough ahead and freeze it or refrigerate it? Thanks!
Jacqueline says
I would think you can, but you’ll need to bring it back up to room temperature before you go to press them out.
Lily says
Can I add 1/2 cup or 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa to make them into chocolate? These cookies are yummy 🙂 Just want to make a chocolate version as well, thank you Happy Holidays
Jacqueline says
I would think so, but you’ll need to decrease your flour to keep the consistency right 🙂
Carolyn says
Would Cup to Cup flour work ok for these? My daughter has CELiac Disease, so we need to make them gluten free.
Reply
Jacqueline says
I’m not sure, as I don’t have any experience working with gluten free flours.
Sherry Dennis says
I am going to make these this week end. My question is the calories are 496, per serving, does that mean the whole 4 dozen ? I know the kids would love to eat all of them, but I just want to know what are they per cookie. I’d like to space them out a bit. (lol) Thank you !
Jacqueline says
I would ignore the nutrition information, it has gone crazy! I’m searching for a different alternative.
Lorrie Nitti says
Can the recipe be adjusted to omit the almond extract?
Jacqueline says
Yes, you can use all vanilla, but it will change the taste quite a bit.
Noelle says
These were a hit with my family thank you so much!
Abeer Rizvi says
These are a “must make” for our Christmas cookie exchanges! So pretty!
Renee says
What type of cherry do you use? Just a simple candied cherry? Thank you!
Jacqueline says
Yes!
Laura says
Just popped these out of the oven and I’m already on my 4th cookie. From now on, this will be my go to spritz recipe. Absolutely delicious!
Leah says
I made these yesterday and they truly did come out absolutely perfect. The pressed really well and taste delicious! I highly recommend this recipe.
Patty says
So good. My new recipe for Christmas cookies.
