Sweet Potato and Apple Kugel Recipe (2024)

By Martha Rose Shulman
- 1 hour 30 minutes
- 4(784)
I’ve looked at a number of sweet potato kugel recipes, and experimented with this one a few times until I was satisfied with it. The trick is to bake the kugel long enough so that the sweet potato softens properly without the top drying out and browning too much. I cover the kugel during the first 45 minutes of baking to prevent this. After you uncover it, it’s important to baste the top every 5 to 10 minutes with melted butter.
Featured in: Sweet and Savory Kugels
Yield:8 servings
- 4eggs
- Salt to taste
- 2large sweet potatoes (1¾ to 2 pounds total), peeled and grated
- 2slightly tart apples, like Gala or Braeburn, peeled, cored and grated
- 1tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1tablespoon mild honey or agave nectar
- 3 to 4tablespoons melted unsalted butter, as needed
Nutritional analysis per serving (8 servings)
144 calories; 7 grams fat; 4 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 2 grams monounsaturated fat; 1 gram polyunsaturated fat; 17 grams carbohydrates; 2 grams dietary fiber; 8 grams sugars; 4 grams protein; 274 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
1
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 2-quart baking dish
Step

2
2
In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs with salt to taste (I suggest about ½ teaspoon). Add the grated sweet potatoes and the apples. Pour the lime juice over the grated apples and sweet potatoes, then stir everything together. Combine the honey and 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and stir together, then toss with the sweet potato mixture and combine well
3
Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Cover the dish tightly with foil and place in the oven. Bake 45 minutes. Remove the foil and brush the top of the kugel with melted butter. Return to the oven and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes or longer, brushing every 5 minutes with butter. The kugel is ready when the edges are browned, the top is browned in spots and the mixture is set. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving
- Advance preparation: You can make this a day ahead and reheat in a medium oven
784
Cooking Notes
SundayCook
Easy to make. Everyone in my house found this to be very tasty. I did add a medium sized Bosc pear to the mixture as suggested by someone below (thanks). The pear helped the flavor profile. I didn't bother brushing with butter every five minutes. I thought that was a bit too much to ask. (I have no assistant chefs at home). I did bake it covered for 60 minutes. Will definitely make this again.
Jeana
Loved this! Awesome base for a noodle-free kugel. Added cubed pears to mine.
Lisa Z.
Made with Margarine and it didnt brown particularly well. Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and broiled for few minutes, after completely cooked thru. My oven required 60 min for half recipe in 9 inch cake pan. Needs seasoning however. Cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice were tasty additions (1/2 tsp, 1/4 tsp, 1/8 tsp respectively for half recipe). Next time I would increase spices even more to add depth of flavor.
Katherine
This is easy, pretty, and DELICIOUS! Made it for Passover, a perfect no-noodle kugel. Would also be great at Thanksgiving or winter pot-luck.
Alice K.
Added grated pear, as one commentator suggested. Also decreased eggs to 3 and used 3 large sweet potatoes (not sure what they actually weighed). The kugel got raves; it was delicious. I did make it a day or two in advance. Warmed up fine. Excellent addition to the Seder meal.
SundayCook
I substitute oil and mixed with honey. Didn't bother using the rest as suggested by recipe because I wasn't about to spend my time brushing the top. The results were fine. I don't use butter as I keep a kosher home and do not mix meat and dairy. Never had a problem with the results. Granted butter is more flavorful but that's the lifestyle I've chosen.
Nicole
I made a rough estimate of half the recipe in a pie plate.
Added a few grinds of nutmeg.
Baked it covered for 35 minutes and uncovered for another 10+ minutes.
I thought it was quite good, though a little bland. Minced sweet onion might be a good addition and a bit of shredded sharp cheddar.
Laurie Weinstein
We found this recipe a little bland for our tastes, BUT after adding raisins and sugar it was fabulous!
Alice K.
I decreased eggs to 3, used 3 large sweet potatoes and added a grated pear. It was delicious. A hit for the Passover meal.
jim
I used orange juice instead of lime and added the zest of an orange as well. In addition to the orange theme I subbed a small navel orange for one of the apples.
The resulting kugel was a great success and enjoyed by one of the pickiest eaters at our seder dinner.
nancy mayer
Made it twice. Really worth the hassle of basting with butter for a crunchy top as the foil covered baking steamed it. Second time I added cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and wow!
Ashley
It says 8 servings in the heading.
Sarah
Pear, onion, raisins, cinnamon
Liz
I made a half recipe and followed the directions exactly including basting with butter every five minutes during the last portion of the baking time. This is a total fail. There is no flavor; no crunch; a pure waste of time and ingredients. There is no consistency with Martha's recipes; some are sooo top shelf and some not worthy of the compost pile. Disappointing at best.
Chris M.
Made with 1 yam (1 lb), a Fuji apple (unpeeled), Bosc pear (peeled and cubed), orange juice in place of lime juice, and added 1/4 cup candied ginger and 1/4 cup golden raisins. Needed to bake for 60 minutes covered, then 15 min. uncovered, with 1 tbsp butter melted and drizzled on top. Kind of sweet, but added a nice texture and taste along with the turkey, stuffing and gravy.
corinne
I found this to be flavorless and had a strange te tire. Not worth the hassle. Definitely would not make again.
SusanCH
Very delicious kugel! I took the advice of others and swapped one apple for a Bosc pear (although not sure I could tell a difference) and added cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg. I did baste a couple of times with butter with the foil off.
Katie
I made a double batch of this yesterday for a community Seder and it was a big hit. I grated the sweet potatoes and apples in my food processor. I added cinnamon, ginger, allspice and coriander plus the grated zest and juice of one orange. Also some dried orange zest.
note
Add cinnamon (1 tsp), nutmeg (1/2 tsp) and allspice if you have (1/4 tsp)
HLM
Following a number of suggestions in the notes (more spice, addition of scallions, a pear and cheese), this is delicious! Will be making to take to potluck vegetarian Seder.
Liz Miller
Yikes, surprised this recipe, listed for Passover, requires butter rather than oil. I have not made it yet but will use olive oil instead of butter since we will not have a vegetarian seder.
Brenda P
Had this tonight with some roasted chicken. Followed recipe exactly. It was excellent, colorful, tasty and my mom and husband asked for seconds.
TrayZee
For our Shabbat-giving, we wanted a side that was both Thanksgiving and Shabbat. This hit it out of the park! We did make the adjustments people said below based on our family tastes, and it was delish:- 3 smaller sweet potatoes (what I had at home)- 1 Pear- Added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 3/4 tsp brown sugar- used 3.5 eggs (I made 2 batches, so I used 7 eggs total and split between the two batches)
needs more flavor- could be good for passover
Could use raisins, more spices, more honey. I like adding a pear.
Annemieke
Made this today for Break Fast as a variety in our Kugel dishes this Holiday. I added nutmeg and the juice of a whole lime and it was just what we wanted - an other kugel for the last meal in the holiday. As a contrast to the bagels, and fish this was a nice relatively light kugel that wasn't too sweet nor dominant in flavor. Good side dish for this traditionally gluten heavy meal.
Lisa
I tripled the recipe—planned for four Granny Smith apples and two Bosc pears but it needed more apples so I would use six GS apples and two pears next time. Added cinnamon and nutmeg per suggestions. Sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar before baking. Baked for an hour then on day of serving I did brush with melted margarine one time. Delicious! Made two 13 x 9 pans, one with white raisins and one without.
Andrew Lee
Definitely needs a boost from nutmeg and cinnamon, but then it's delicious.
Shifrah
This actually tastes like nothing!
Martha
As sweet potatoes range in size so much, I used 1.5 largish potatoes, one pear, 1.5 apples and shredded them in the food processor. I baked the kugel in an 11x7.5 inch glass pan. I did not cover or brush with butter. The color is beautiful, the Kugel just sweet enough, and this dish is gluten and night shade free. A real winner!
NorCal Gal
Made this last night. It came out great. Very flavorful, not too sweet. I used 3 sweet potatoes(a bit over 2 pounds), 2 Gala apples and one Bosc pear. I used the 4 eggs because that was really the only thing binding the whole thing together. I also brushed with melted butter every 5 minutes to make it brown and crunchy on top.Notes: Used cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg as suggested here. It took longer to firm up and brown then the recipe said. maybe 25-35 mins instead of 15. Next time walnuts?
