Sweet Potato Cobbler - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Soft, caramelized sweet potato in a buttery, crumbly crust – what could be better? Sweet potato cobbler is the perfect addition to any holiday dinner table.

Recipe for Sweet Potato Cobbler

Sweet potatoes always make an appearance around the holidays. With how tasty and versatile they are, it’s no surprise why! (Find more sweet potato recipes here!) If you’re a sweet potato lover like me, this sweet potato cobbler is the dessert for you! It’s warm, rich, crumbly, and spiced to perfection! In other words, the perfect fall dessert.

It’s a great way to use up leftover sweet potatoes if you have any on hand! To be honest, I didn’t think that sweet potato would be such a good flavor in cobbler. Trust me though! When it’s spiced, baked, and caramelized to perfection, it’s absolutely irresistible. You’re going to love it! It’s quickly becoming one of my favorite cobbler recipes! Top it off with some whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you have a winning dessert on your hands. It’s another great recipe to add to your holiday lineup, just in time for Thanksgiving! It’s sure to fly off the table.

Ingredients Needed

One of my favorite things about this sweet potato cobbler is all of the simple ingredients that it uses! As long as you have sweet potatoes and marshmallows, you probably have everything else needed to whip it up! It makes life a little easier. Check out the recipe card below for measurements.

Sweet Potatoes: I used medium-sized sweet potatoes! You’ll want these to be diced and boiled before you use them for your cobbler.

Dough:

Unsalted Butter : Makes your crust soft and rich!

: Makes your crust soft and rich! Flour: All-purpose works great here!

All-purpose works great here! Baking Powder : Because we want the cobbler to be crumbly and light instead of dense, baking powder is a must-add.

: Because we want the cobbler to be crumbly and light instead of dense, baking powder is a must-add. Salt : Keeps the dough from tasting bland.

: Keeps the dough from tasting bland. Sugar : Regular granulated sugar works just fine!

: Regular granulated sugar works just fine! Milk : I recommend using whole milk if you have it. It will make your dough more soft and tender because of the high-fat content.

: I recommend using whole milk if you have it. It will make your dough more soft and tender because of the high-fat content. Spices: For the dough, I added a little cinnamon and allspice for that perfect fall flavor.

Syrup Filling:

Sugar : I use a mix of white and brown sugar for a deeper sweetness. (You can also use light brown sugar!)

: I use a mix of white and brown sugar for a deeper sweetness. (You can also use light brown sugar!) Hot Water : Use the leftover water from boiling your potatoes! I love doing this because it adds some extra flavor, too.

: Use the leftover water from boiling your potatoes! I love doing this because it adds some extra flavor, too. Vanilla : Helps deepen the flavor of the filling. Use pure vanilla extract if you have it! It’s my favorite to cook with because it adds the BEST flavor.

: Helps deepen the flavor of the filling. Use pure vanilla extract if you have it! It’s my favorite to cook with because it adds the BEST flavor. Spices : For the sweet potato cobbler filling, I used cinnamon and cardamom.

: For the sweet potato cobbler filling, I used cinnamon and cardamom. Mini Marshmallows: (Optional) These may be optional, but no holiday sweet potato recipe is complete without melty marshmallows on top.

Can I Use a Pie Crust? Absolutely! In fact, this is a great way to cut down on prep time. (Aren’t premade pie crusts such a life-saver?) As much as I love the soft and tender dough in this recipe, using a pie crust on the bottom of your sweet potato cobbler is a great alternative.

How to Make the Best Sweet Potato Cobbler

This sweet potato cobbler recipe is one you’ll want to come back to again and again for the holidays! It’s just too good to pass up. One bite and you’ll understand why it’s so popular!

Preheat Oven: Preheat oven to 350℉ and grab a deep 9X13” baking dish. Boil Potatoes: In a large pot, bring water to a boil. You’ll need enough water to cover your potatoes. Peel and chop your potatoes into bite-size pieces. Then put the sweet potato chunks in the boiling water and cook covered for about 10 minutes. Because they’re still going to be baked, you’ll want them to be slightly tender but firm in the middle. Melt Butter: Add butter to your baking dish and place in the oven until the butter is melted. This will take about 4-5 minutes. Be careful not to burn the butter. Dough Mixture: In a bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and milk. Dollop the batter into the buttered dish, but don’t stir it! Prepare Syrup: For the syrup, mix your granulated sugar, brown sugar, hot water (from potatoes) vanilla, cinnamon, and cardamom. Stir until the sugars are dissolved. Add Filling: Place your boiled potatoes evenly over your batter, then pour the syrup onto the potatoes. Bake: Bake in your preheated oven for 40-50 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Marshmallow Topping: (Optional) After about 35 minutes, top your sweet potato cobbler with mini marshmallows. Then let it finish cooking to allow the marshmallows to melt on top. Enjoy: Serve your sweet potato cobbler as-is or with a scoop of ice cream on top!

Tips and Variations Sweet potato cobbler is a holiday favorite and sure to be a hit at the dinner table. With soft, caramelized sweet potatoes, a buttery crust, and melty marshmallows, you really can’t go wrong! Partially Cook Sweet Potatoes: Don’t overboil the sweet potatoes, you should be able to poke them with a fork and meet some resistance in the center. They will finish cooking in the oven, and you don’t want them to be too soft.

Don’t overboil the sweet potatoes, you should be able to poke them with a fork and meet some resistance in the center. They will finish cooking in the oven, and you don’t want them to be too soft. Marshmallow Topping: Marshmallows are a sweet addition and reminiscent of a classic baked sweet potato dish, but for this recipe, it is definitely optional!

Marshmallows are a sweet addition and reminiscent of a classic baked sweet potato dish, but for this recipe, it is definitely optional! Add a Lattice: For a picture-perfect finish, use strips of pie crust on top of your cobbler to create a lattice pattern!

Storing Leftovers With how tasty this sweet potato cobbler is, you probably won’t have any leftovers. If you’re lucky enough to have some, here’s how to keep them tasting fresh! In the Refrigerator: Store wrapped in plastic wrap or in an airtight container for 2-3 days.

