Taco Rice - Salu Salo Recipes (2024)

My oldest son went to Japan over the Christmas break. He spent most of his time in Osaka but went to visit Okinawa for couple of days. While in Okinawa, he was able to try some of the island’s famous dishes like Okinawan soba and taco rice. Taco rice is so popular amongst the Okinawan people; even schoolchildren have it in their bento box for lunch.

Taco rice is the Okinawan adapted version of the Mexican dish, taco. It consists of cooked seasoned ground beef spread over a bed of rice and then topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and shredded cheese. Salsa and sour cream may also be added.

For this recipe, I used the store bought taco seasoning to flavor my ground beef. The cooked beef was tasty and delicious. Eating it with rice was already good. Eating it with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream was even better. Yummy 😀

