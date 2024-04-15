Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (2024)

Jump to Recipe

WW Recipe of the Day: Skinny Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder

This Manhattan clam chowder is another first for me. I'm usually a New England chowder kinda girl.

I've eaten Manhattan clam chowder a few times in restaurants, but had never attempted making it myself. 'Til now.

Weight Watchers Friendly Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder

Recipe Notes

Zesty and flavorful, this slow cooker Manhattan clam chowder was a pleasant surprise, especially considering how easy it was. Rod and I both loved it and mom sent me this email...

"I had your Manhattan last night for supper and it was wonderful. Ate every drop!!"

It's definitely a new favorite. I plan to keep a couple of cans of chopped clams and spicy V8 on hand so I'll be ready when I want it again.

How Many Calories and WW Points in this Skinny Manhattan Clam Chowder?

According to my calculations each serving without the optional bacon has 106 calories and:

3 *SmartPoints (Green plan)

2 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)

1 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)

2 *PointsPlus (Old plan)

Each serving with the optional bacon has 142 calories and:

4 *SmartPoints (Green plan)

3 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)

2 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)

4 *PointsPlus (Old plan)

Source: Adapted from Crockery Cookbook (Better Homes and Gardens) (affiliate link)

*Points® calculated by WW. *PointsPlus® and SmartPoints® calculated by Simple Nourished Living; Not endorsed by Weight Watchers International, Inc. All recipe ingredients except optional items included in determining nutritional estimates. SmartPoints® values calculated WITHOUT each plan's ZeroPoint Foods (Green plan, Blue plan, Purple plan) using the WW Recipe Builder.

