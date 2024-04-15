Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (2024)

Published · Last updated · By Martha McKinnon · 8 Comments
WW Recipe of the Day: Skinny Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder
This Manhattan clam chowder is another first for me. I'm usually a New England chowder kinda girl.
I've eaten Manhattan clam chowder a few times in restaurants, but had never attempted making it myself. 'Til now.
Weight Watchers Friendly Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder
Recipe Notes
Zesty and flavorful, this slow cooker Manhattan clam chowder was a pleasant surprise, especially considering how easy it was. Rod and I both loved it and mom sent me this email...
"I had your Manhattan last night for supper and it was wonderful. Ate every drop!!"
It's definitely a new favorite. I plan to keep a couple of cans of chopped clams and spicy V8 on hand so I'll be ready when I want it again.
How Many Calories and WW Points in this Skinny Manhattan Clam Chowder?
According to my calculations each serving without the optional bacon has 106 calories and:
3 *SmartPoints (Green plan)
2 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)
1 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)
2 *PointsPlus (Old plan)
Each serving with the optional bacon has 142 calories and:
4 *SmartPoints (Green plan)
3 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)
2 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)
4 *PointsPlus (Old plan)
4.41 from 10 votes
Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe
We all loved this slow cooker Manhattan clam chowder recipe when I made it recently. It's definitely one I'll be making again.
Prep Time30 minutes mins
Cook Time7 hours hrs
Total Time7 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Servings (adjustable): 6
Calories: 106
Author: Martha McKinnon | Simple Nourished Living
Ingredients
- 2 cans (6-½ ounces each) chopped clams
- 2 cups peeled waxy potatoes, such as red or yukon gold, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery with leaves
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 can (14-15 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 1-½ cups spicy tomato or vegetable juice (I used spicy V-8)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme crushed
- 1 bay leaf
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
- 4 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, drained and crumbled, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Ideal slow cooker size: 3-½ to 4-Quart.
Drain the clam liquid into the crock pot. Cover the clams and refrigerate until needed.
Add the potatoes, onion, celery, green pepper, undrained tomatoes, tomato or vegetable juice, salt, thyme and bay leaf to the slow cooker and stir to combine.
Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours, or until the vegetables are tender.
Add the chopped clams and turn the slow cooker to HIGH. Cover and cook until the clams are heated, about 5 minutes. Discard the bay leaf and stir in fresh parsley if using.
Serve topped with crumbled bacon, if desired.
Recipe Notes
Nutrition Estimates Per Serving (1 cup without optional bacon):
3 *SmartPoints (Green plan)
2 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)
1 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)
2 *PointsPlus (Old plan)
Add 1-2 points for bacon, depending on the kind you use.
Nutrition Facts
Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe
Amount Per Serving (1 cup without bacon)
Calories 106
% Daily Value*
Fat 0g0%
Carbohydrates 20g7%
Fiber 3g12%
Protein 6g12%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Course: Lunch, Main Course, Soup
Cuisine: American
Keyword: crock pot manhattan clam chowder, healthy clam chowder, low fat clam chowder
Source: Adapted from Crockery Cookbook (Better Homes and Gardens) (affiliate link)
*Points® calculated by WW. *PointsPlus® and SmartPoints® calculated by Simple Nourished Living; Not endorsed by Weight Watchers International, Inc. All recipe ingredients except optional items included in determining nutritional estimates. SmartPoints® values calculated WITHOUT each plan's ZeroPoint Foods (Green plan, Blue plan, Purple plan) using the WW Recipe Builder.
Diane
I am just trying to understand Simply Filling and I cannot figure out why this recipe is 2 points + without the bacon. What is the 2 points for as it is 0 fat?
Martha McKinnon
Hi Diane,
Thanks for the question. The recipe is 2 points+ only if you are counting points. If you are following Simply Filling, this recipe without the bacon, meets the requirements so there's nothing to count. I hope this makes sense. Here's an article I wrote about why I love Simply Filling that may answer some of your questions about it: https://simple-nourished-living.com/2013/09/i-love-weight-watchers-simply-filling-technique/ Hope this helps.
MarkD
What would be your best guess as to the salt content? We're trying hard to watch our sodium intake.
Thanks,
Mark
Martha McKinnon
Hi Mark this will depend on the types of ingredients you use. To keep the sodium content as low as possible be sure to use no salt added or low sodium tomatoes and tomato juice.
Reply
justin
can I use clamato instead of V8?
Reply
Martha McKinnon
I think that would work great. ~Martha
Cora
I love your recipes but they are hard to follow when I’m not necessarily counting calories or on a points program. I’m flowing a low sodium, potassium and phosphorus diet (otherwise know as the End Stage Renal Failure Diet. I can fiddle around with potassium as it usually low but my phosphorus is high. Is there any way you can include these number is future recipes? I like these recipes as the tend to be healthier in the long run.
Reply
Diane B
This was fabulous! I made a double batch. I then made individual servings in food saver bags and froze for a quick meal. I added some carrots and bacon bits at the beginning along with some old bay seasoning. I also used the spicy V8. One of the best clam chowders that I’ve ever had. With the few bacon bits that I put in it for a double recipe, it was pretty darn healthy as well. I enjoy many of your recipes. Especially the “cooking for one” which scales down the amount of servings. Thanks for sharing this tasty soup.
