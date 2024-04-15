Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (2024)

Published · Last updated · By Martha McKinnon · 8 Comments

WW Recipe of the Day: Skinny Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder

This Manhattan clam chowder is another first for me. I'm usually a New England chowder kinda girl.

I've eaten Manhattan clam chowder a few times in restaurants, but had never attempted making it myself. 'Til now.

Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (1)

Weight Watchers Friendly Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder

Recipe Notes

Zesty and flavorful, this slow cooker Manhattan clam chowder was a pleasant surprise, especially considering how easy it was. Rod and I both loved it and mom sent me this email...

"I had your Manhattan last night for supper and it was wonderful. Ate every drop!!"

It's definitely a new favorite. I plan to keep a couple of cans of chopped clams and spicy V8 on hand so I'll be ready when I want it again.

How Many Calories and WW Points in this Skinny Manhattan Clam Chowder?

According to my calculations each serving without the optional bacon has 106 calories and:

3 *SmartPoints (Green plan)
2 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)
1 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)
2 *PointsPlus (Old plan)

Each serving with the optional bacon has 142 calories and:

4 *SmartPoints (Green plan)
3 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)
2 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)
4 *PointsPlus (Old plan)

To see your WW PersonalPoints for this recipe and track it in the WW app or site, Click here!

Are You Ready To Slow Cook Yourself Slim?

If you've made this Crock Pot Manhattan Clam Chowder, please give the recipe a star rating below and leave a comment letting me know how you liked it.

Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (2)

4.41 from 10 votes

Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe

We all loved this slow cooker Manhattan clam chowder recipe when I made it recently. It's definitely one I'll be making again.

Prep Time30 minutes mins

Cook Time7 hours hrs

Total Time7 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Servings (adjustable): 6

Calories: 106

Author: Martha McKinnon | Simple Nourished Living

Ingredients

  • 2 cans (6-½ ounces each) chopped clams
  • 2 cups peeled waxy potatoes, such as red or yukon gold, cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped celery with leaves
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 can (14-15 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1-½ cups spicy tomato or vegetable juice (I used spicy V-8)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme crushed
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked until crisp, drained and crumbled, for serving (optional)
Instructions

  • Ideal slow cooker size: 3-½ to 4-Quart.

  • Drain the clam liquid into the crock pot. Cover the clams and refrigerate until needed.

  • Add the potatoes, onion, celery, green pepper, undrained tomatoes, tomato or vegetable juice, salt, thyme and bay leaf to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

  • Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours, or until the vegetables are tender.

  • Add the chopped clams and turn the slow cooker to HIGH. Cover and cook until the clams are heated, about 5 minutes. Discard the bay leaf and stir in fresh parsley if using.

  • Serve topped with crumbled bacon, if desired.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition Estimates Per Serving (1 cup without optional bacon):

Click here to see your WW PersonalPoints for this recipe and track it in the WW app or site.

3 *SmartPoints (Green plan)

2 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)

1 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)

2 *PointsPlus (Old plan)

Add 1-2 points for bacon, depending on the kind you use.

Nutrition Facts

Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe

Amount Per Serving (1 cup without bacon)

Calories 106

% Daily Value*

Fat 0g0%

Carbohydrates 20g7%

Fiber 3g12%

Protein 6g12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Lunch, Main Course, Soup

Cuisine: American

Keyword: crock pot manhattan clam chowder, healthy clam chowder, low fat clam chowder

Did you make this recipe?

Source: Adapted from Crockery Cookbook (Better Homes and Gardens) (affiliate link)

*Points® calculated by WW. *PointsPlus® and SmartPoints® calculated by Simple Nourished Living; Not endorsed by Weight Watchers International, Inc. All recipe ingredients except optional items included in determining nutritional estimates. SmartPoints® values calculated WITHOUT each plan's ZeroPoint Foods (Green plan, Blue plan, Purple plan) using the WW Recipe Builder.

Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (6)Martha is the founder and main content writer for Simple-Nourished-Living.

A longtime lifetime WW at goal, she is committed to balancing her love of food and desire to stay slim while savoring life and helping others do the same.

She is the author of the Smart Start 28-Day Weight Loss Challenge.

A huge fan of the slow cooker and confessed cookbook addict, when she's not experimenting in the kitchen, you're likely to find Martha on her yoga mat.

More about Martha McKinnon

This post contains affiliate links to products I like. When you buy something through one of my Amazon links or other (affiliate links), I receive a small commission that helps support this site. Thank you for your purchase!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Diane

    I am just trying to understand Simply Filling and I cannot figure out why this recipe is 2 points + without the bacon. What is the 2 points for as it is 0 fat?

    Reply

    • Martha McKinnon

      Hi Diane,

      Thanks for the question. The recipe is 2 points+ only if you are counting points. If you are following Simply Filling, this recipe without the bacon, meets the requirements so there's nothing to count. I hope this makes sense. Here's an article I wrote about why I love Simply Filling that may answer some of your questions about it: https://simple-nourished-living.com/2013/09/i-love-weight-watchers-simply-filling-technique/ Hope this helps.

      Reply

  2. MarkD

    What would be your best guess as to the salt content? We're trying hard to watch our sodium intake.
    Thanks,
    Mark

    Reply

    • Martha McKinnon

      Hi Mark this will depend on the types of ingredients you use. To keep the sodium content as low as possible be sure to use no salt added or low sodium tomatoes and tomato juice.

      Reply

    • justin

      can I use clamato instead of V8?

      Reply

      • Martha McKinnon

        I think that would work great. ~Martha

        Reply

  3. Cora

    Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (11)
    I love your recipes but they are hard to follow when I’m not necessarily counting calories or on a points program. I’m flowing a low sodium, potassium and phosphorus diet (otherwise know as the End Stage Renal Failure Diet. I can fiddle around with potassium as it usually low but my phosphorus is high. Is there any way you can include these number is future recipes? I like these recipes as the tend to be healthier in the long run.

    Reply

  4. Diane B

    Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (12)
    This was fabulous! I made a double batch. I then made individual servings in food saver bags and froze for a quick meal. I added some carrots and bacon bits at the beginning along with some old bay seasoning. I also used the spicy V8. One of the best clam chowders that I’ve ever had. With the few bacon bits that I put in it for a double recipe, it was pretty darn healthy as well. I enjoy many of your recipes. Especially the “cooking for one” which scales down the amount of servings. Thanks for sharing this tasty soup.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

