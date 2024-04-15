Cabbage Roll Soup Recipe (2024)

Satisfy your craving for something cozy, comforting, and delicious with cabbage roll soup.

Cabbage, beef, pork and rice are simmered in a flavorful tomato broth for the ultimate bowl of comfort food.

This easy cabbage roll soup recipe is reminiscent of my grandmother’s cabbage rolls and is the perfect meal for chilly days or cozy nights.

Growing up with a Polish grandmother, dishes like cabbage rolls, rouladen,andhaluski (cabbage and noodles)were staples in our family! Good easy simple comfort food!

This cabbage roll soup recipe has the same great flavors found in my grandma’s cabbage rolls made into a cozy delicious soup.

Easy prep, no rolling required!

This dish uses simple ingredients, most of which you likely have on hand.

It reheats and freezes well.

This Cabbage Roll Souprecipe was adapted from my favorite cabbage rolls to create a quick and easy meal without all of the work! We just simply add it to the pot and walk away; no rolling required!

How to Make Cabbage Roll Soup

Meat – My grandmother always made cabbage rolls with a mixture of pork ground pork and ground beef, which is what I use in this recipe. You can use just one or the other or substitute ground turkey.

If you’d like, add a few slices of bacon, it adds a delicious smoky flavor.

Brown the meat. Add the cabbage and cook for a few minutes. Add the uncooked rice, broth, tomatoes, and seasonings. Simmer until tender.

This makes a nice rich and hearty soup loaded with cabbage, meat&rice which is very thick, almost stew-like. If you’d prefer a more soupy consistency, you can add more broth.

Leftovers

Leftovers will keep for 3 to 4 days in the fridge. The rice may soak up some of the broth so add a bit of water or broth if needed.

You can freeze leftover cabbage roll soup. Place individual servings in freezer bags or in an air-tight container. Freeze bags on a baking sheet and once frozen we stack them in the freezer upright to save space!

Or to leave a comment, click here! See Also 22 of the Best Real Simple Recipes EverHow To Make Homemade Ogorki Kiszone? Easy Polish Dill Pickle Recipe.Taco Rice - Salu Salo Recipes15 Easy Pie Recipes You'll Love for Every Season, Every Occasion Cabbage Roll Soup Recipe Cabbage, beef, pork and rice are simmered in a flavorful tomato broth for the ultimate bowl of comfort food. Save ReviewPrint Prep Time 25 minutes minutes Cook Time 25 minutes minutes Total Time 50 minutes minutes Servings 8 servings Author Holly Nilsson Equipment Large Pot Ingredients ▢ 1 large onion diced

▢ 3 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 pound lean ground beef

▢ ½ pound lean ground pork or additional ground beef

▢ ¾ cup uncooked long grain rice

▢ 1 medium head cabbage chopped (core removed), about 8 cups

▢ 28 oz canned diced tomatoes with juices

▢ 2 tablespoons tomato paste

▢ 4 cups beef broth

▢ 1 ½ cups V8 or other vegetable juice

▢ 1 teaspoon paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon thyme

▢ 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1 bay leaf

▢ salt and pepper to taste Instructions In a large pot, brown the onion, garlic, pork, and beef over medium-high heat. Drain excess fat.

Stir in the chopped cabbage and let cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes.

Add in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, V8 or vegetable juice, uncooked rice, paprika, thyme, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir well to combine.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover the pot and let simmer until the rice is fully cooked, approximately 25-30 minutes.

Add in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, V8 or vegetable juice, uncooked rice, paprika, thyme, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir well to combine.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover the pot and let simmer until the rice is fully cooked, approximately 25-30 minutes.

Remove bay leaf and serve. Video Notes This soup is thick and hearty, if you prefer a thinner soup, add more beef broth or water to reach desired consistency once the rice is cooked. See Also Slow Cooker Manhattan Clam Chowder Recipe | Simple Nourished Living Stretch if even further add in some chopped carrots, celery, or potatoes. If you don't have beef broth on hand, you can substitute chicken broth or vegetable broth instead. Freeze any leftovers in airtight containers for up to 3 months. 4.94 from 233 votes Nutrition Information Calories: 291 | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 55mg | Sodium: 794mg | Potassium: 917mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 795IU | Vitamin C: 67.3mg | Calcium: 113mg | Iron: 3.9mg

