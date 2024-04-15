Cabbage Roll Soup Recipe (2024)

Satisfy your craving for something cozy, comforting, and delicious with cabbage roll soup.
Cabbage, beef, pork and rice are simmered in a flavorful tomato broth for the ultimate bowl of comfort food.
This easy cabbage roll soup recipe is reminiscent of my grandmother’s cabbage rolls and is the perfect meal for chilly days or cozy nights.
Growing up with a Polish grandmother, dishes like cabbage rolls, rouladen,andhaluski (cabbage and noodles)were staples in our family! Good easy simple comfort food!
- This cabbage roll soup recipe has the same great flavors found in my grandma’s cabbage rolls made into a cozy delicious soup.
- Easy prep, no rolling required!
- This dish uses simple ingredients, most of which you likely have on hand.
- It reheats and freezes well.
This Cabbage Roll Souprecipe was adapted from my favorite cabbage rolls to create a quick and easy meal without all of the work! We just simply add it to the pot and walk away; no rolling required!
How to Make Cabbage Roll Soup
Meat – My grandmother always made cabbage rolls with a mixture of pork ground pork and ground beef, which is what I use in this recipe. You can use just one or the other or substitute ground turkey.
If you’d like, add a few slices of bacon, it adds a delicious smoky flavor.
- Brown the meat.
- Add the cabbage and cook for a few minutes. Add the uncooked rice, broth, tomatoes, and seasonings.
- Simmer until tender.
This makes a nice rich and hearty soup loaded with cabbage, meat&rice which is very thick, almost stew-like. If you’d prefer a more soupy consistency, you can add more broth.
Bread for Dipping and Dunking!
This soup pairs well with any type of bread or dinner rolls for dipping and dunking.
Cheese Bread (Quick Bread)
Easy Artisan Bread Recipe
Recipes
30 Minute Dinner Rolls
Side Dishes
Leftovers
Leftovers will keep for 3 to 4 days in the fridge. The rice may soak up some of the broth so add a bit of water or broth if needed.
You can freeze leftover cabbage roll soup. Place individual servings in freezer bags or in an air-tight container. Freeze bags on a baking sheet and once frozen we stack them in the freezer upright to save space!
More Cabbage Favorites
Crock Pot Cabbage Roll Soup
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Casserole
Beef
Cabbage and Noodles
Pasta and Pizza Recipes
Cabbage Roll Casserole (Crock Pot Version)
Casseroles
Cabbage Roll Soup Recipe
Cabbage, beef, pork and rice are simmered in a flavorful tomato broth for the ultimate bowl of comfort food.
Save
ReviewPrint
Prep Time 25 minutes minutes
Cook Time 25 minutes minutes
Total Time 50 minutes minutes
Servings 8 servings
Author Holly Nilsson
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 large onion diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ½ pound lean ground pork or additional ground beef
- ¾ cup uncooked long grain rice
- 1 medium head cabbage chopped (core removed), about 8 cups
- 28 oz canned diced tomatoes with juices
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1 ½ cups V8 or other vegetable juice
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 bay leaf
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large pot, brown the onion, garlic, pork, and beef over medium-high heat. Drain excess fat.
Stir in the chopped cabbage and let cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes.
Add in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, V8 or vegetable juice, uncooked rice, paprika, thyme, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir well to combine.
Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover the pot and let simmer until the rice is fully cooked, approximately 25-30 minutes.
Remove bay leaf and serve.
Video
Notes
This soup is thick and hearty, if you prefer a thinner soup, add more beef broth or water to reach desired consistency once the rice is cooked.
Stretch if even further add in some chopped carrots, celery, or potatoes.
If you don’t have beef broth on hand, you can substitute chicken broth or vegetable broth instead.
Freeze any leftovers in airtight containers for up to 3 months.
4.94 from 233 votes
Nutrition Information
Calories: 291 | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 55mg | Sodium: 794mg | Potassium: 917mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 795IU | Vitamin C: 67.3mg | Calcium: 113mg | Iron: 3.9mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Soup
Cuisine American
Like our recipes?
About the author
Holly is a wine and cheese lover, recipe creator, shopping enthusiast and self appointed foodie. Her greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for the everyday home cook!
See more posts by Holly
Follow Holly on social media:
