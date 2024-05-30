Taco Soup. A family favorite recipe - Creative Housewives (2024)

Published | By Creative Housewives | 3 Comments
A few years ago I got the *Fix-it and Forget-it* cookbook. I have loved the different recipes in it and especially love that I can throw everything in the crock-pot and it’s ready for us to eat later in the day.
A recipe that became a favorite pretty quickly was taco soup. I have over time made a lot of changes to the original recipe and we now have our own taco soup recipe.
You will need:
1lb seasoned ground beef. I use chopped onion, garlic salt, oregano and pepper to taste.
For my family I use:
2 cans pinto beans
2 cans corn
about 3/4 can olives chopped
taco seasoning to taste (usually equals about the same as 2 packets)
2 cans rotel (or rotel equivalent seen here (1 can whole green chilies chopped and somehow it didn’t make it in the picture but 1 large can whole peeled tomatoes chopped)
1 can tomato & Sweet onion
and this time I added a can of Great Northern Beans because we had them and my kids love beans.
Dump your browned seasoned hamburger into your crock-pot and then open all your cans and dump them in (chopping the ones that need chopped ahead of time – I love my food processor for this). Do not drain any of your cans. Mix it all up really well. You shouldn’t need to add any water.
Out of habit I always turn my crock-pot on high to get it warmed up and then turn it down once it is warm. The fix it and forget it cookbook says to cover and cook on low for 4 hours. All you’re having to do here is get everything nice and warmed up and the flavors are mingling nicely 😀
We like to eat ours with sour cream and grated cheese sprinkled on top.
Everyone loves this in our house. I hope they love it in yours too!!
3 Comments
housewives husband
9 years ago
I changed things up a bit on the recipe. I used 3 cans of original Rotel, 2 cans of pinto beans, one can of kidney beans, one can of great northern beans, a 4 oz can of chopped ripe olives, 2 cans of corn, and 1 lb of hamburger. I added 4 tbs of taco seasoning and about 10 oz of extra water besides the water in each one of the cans. Then put the crock pot on high for about 2 hours.
This may or may not get me in trouble with my housewife, but here are the comments from the kids: “Dinner was delicious”, another said they “liked this recipe better than the other one”, and one said “it was too spicy”, but then ate it anyway. Good comments for changing up the recipe a bit.
Creative Housewives
Author
8 years ago
Love my Housewife Husband! ~Jenn
