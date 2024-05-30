Taco Soup. A family favorite recipe - Creative Housewives (2024)

[…] and it’s delicious and easy. I shared my recipe for taco soup what feels like 100 years ago here on the blog and while the recipe hasn’t changed much I have from time to time changed it up. […]

This may or may not get me in trouble with my housewife, but here are the comments from the kids: “Dinner was delicious”, another said they “liked this recipe better than the other one”, and one said “it was too spicy”, but then ate it anyway. Good comments for changing up the recipe a bit.

I changed things up a bit on the recipe. I used 3 cans of original Rotel, 2 cans of pinto beans, one can of kidney beans, one can of great northern beans, a 4 oz can of chopped ripe olives, 2 cans of corn, and 1 lb of hamburger. I added 4 tbs of taco seasoning and about 10 oz of extra water besides the water in each one of the cans. Then put the crock pot on high for about 2 hours.

Everyone loves this in our house. I hope they love it in yours too!!

We like to eat ours with sour cream and grated cheese sprinkled on top.

Out of habit I always turn my crock-pot on high to get it warmed up and then turn it down once it is warm. The fix it and forget it cookbook says to cover and cook on low for 4 hours. All you’re having to do here is get everything nice and warmed up and the flavors are mingling nicely 😀

Dump your browned seasoned hamburger into your crock-pot and then open all your cans and dump them in (chopping the ones that need chopped ahead of time – I love my food processor for this). Do not drain any of your cans. Mix it all up really well. You shouldn’t need to add any water.

and this time I added a can of Great Northern Beans because we had them and my kids love beans.

2 cans rotel (or rotel equivalent seen here (1 can whole green chilies chopped and somehow it didn’t make it in the picture but 1 large can whole peeled tomatoes chopped)

taco seasoning to taste (usually equals about the same as 2 packets)

A recipe that became a favorite pretty quickly was taco soup. I have over time made a lot of changes to the original recipe and we now have our own taco soup recipe.

A few years ago I got the * Fix-it and Forget-it * cookbook. I have loved the different recipes in it and especially love that I can throw everything in the crock-pot and it’s ready for us to eat later in the day.

