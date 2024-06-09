Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Anna

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - nutty, slightly spicy sauce tossed with noodles that cooks in just 10 minutes. The easiest and fastest takeout dinner you can make in your own kitchen!

This is a perfect meal prep dish for lunches and dinner throughout the week, just like my Quick Teriyaki Chicken and the oh-so-delicious Honey Lemon Chicken.

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (1)

THAI PEANUT NOODLES

Who knew peanut butter can truly transform a bowl of noodles into one flavor-packed dish! Whisk it with soy sauce, sesame oil, chili paste and brown sugar and cooked noodles for a simple yet filling meal ready in 10 minutes. These Thai Sesame Noodles are the fastest dinner you can make on a busy day. You can even make the sauce ahead of time and store in the fridge.

HOW TO MAKE THAI PEANUT NOODLES?

To make Thai Peanut Noodles, you only need two ingredients: noodles and peanut sauce.

  • Cook noodles according to the directions on the package.
  • Whisk all ingredients for the peanut sauce and combine with noodles.
  • You can add thinly sliced carrots, edamame beans or split peas, thinly sliced peppers and even cubed chicken to make the dish even more filling. You can go for a simple meal and garnish the noodles with chopped green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2)

HOW TO MAKE ASIAN PEANUT SAUCE?

To make the Asian peanut sauce, you will need soy sauce (I always use low-sodium), brown sugar, vinegar (rice or apple cider vinegar), chili paste (for a little kick) or Sriracha, sesame oil (to enhance the nutty flavor) and of course, peanut butter. Combine all ingredients in a measuring cup (like Pyrex) and whisk until smooth. You can store the sauce in the fridge to use later (just remember to shake well before using) or pour over hot noodles and toss. I like to heat up the sauce in a pan to make sure the peanut butter is nicely melted.

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (3)

WHAT NOODLES TO USE IN ASIAN NOODLE DISH?

If you look at the Asian section of your grocery store, you will find several kinds of noodles. You can use any you like in this dish! If you don't want to buy special noodles or don't have time for a trip to the store, use spaghetti or fettuccine noodles. Ramen noodles from a soup packet work great too! Simply cook and toss with the sauce.

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (4)

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (5)

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (6)

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe

Author: Anna

Nutty, slightly spicy sauce tossed with noodles, cooks in just 10 minutes. The easiest and fastest takeout dinner you can make in your own kitchen!

Prep Time 2 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 12 minutes mins

Course Main Dish

Cuisine Asian

Servings 4 people

Calories 338 kcal

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup smooth peanut butter
  • ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar or honey
  • ½ teaspoon chili paste like sambal oelek
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 8 oz. noodles fettuccine, lo mein or other

Instructions

  • Cook noodles according to instructions on the package. Drain and keep warm.

  • Whisk all ingredients for sauce in a small bowl or measuring cup. Make sure the sauce is smooth and the peanut butter mixed well with all ingredients. Taste and add more chili paste if needed.

  • Heat up the sauce in a pan or in a microwave and pour over noodles. Toss to coat.

  • Garnish noodles with chopped green onions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve.

Notes

You can add thinly sliced carrots, edamame beans or split peas, thinly sliced peppers and even cubed chicken to make the dish even more filling. You can go for a simple meal and garnish the noodles with chopped green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

If you look at the Asian section of your grocery store, you will find several kinds of noodles. You can use any you like in this dish! If you don't want to buy special noodles or don't have time for a trip to the store, use spaghetti or fettuccine noodles. Ramen noodles from a soup packet work great too! Simply cook and toss with the sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 338kcal | Carbohydrates: 56g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 624mg | Potassium: 263mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin C: 0.5mg | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1.4mg

Tried this recipe?Leave a comment with rating below!

Comments

  1. SHERI THOMASSON says

    Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (11)
    Yum! These are so good! I didn't have chili paste so I used Sriracha. Added sesame seeds, chopped green onion and chopped peanuts. I'll be making these on a regular basis.

  2. Lucy says

    Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (12)
    Sooooo good!!! Was watching big bang theory and wanted some type if asian noodles. These hit the spot! I did add the 1 tsp of chili paste. This was just right

  3. y simpson says

    Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (13)
    This recipe is perfect! Is the 338 calories for the whole amount or per serving? Also, how many cups or tablespoons is each serving?

  4. Jodi says

    Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (14)
    Delicious and easy .Thanks for your recipe. I added chopped peanuts for garnish too

