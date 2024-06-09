Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2024)

Published: Aug 17, 2018 · Modified: May 30, 2022 by Anna 127 Comments · This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Thai Peanut Noodles Recipe - nutty, slightly spicy sauce tossed with noodles that cooks in just 10 minutes. The easiest and fastest takeout dinner you can make in your own kitchen!

This is a perfect meal prep dish for lunches and dinner throughout the week, just like my Quick Teriyaki Chicken and the oh-so-delicious Honey Lemon Chicken.

THAI PEANUT NOODLES

Who knew peanut butter can truly transform a bowl of noodles into one flavor-packed dish! Whisk it with soy sauce, sesame oil, chili paste and brown sugar and cooked noodles for a simple yet filling meal ready in 10 minutes. These Thai Sesame Noodles are the fastest dinner you can make on a busy day. You can even make the sauce ahead of time and store in the fridge.

HOW TO MAKE THAI PEANUT NOODLES?

To make Thai Peanut Noodles, you only need two ingredients: noodles and peanut sauce.

Cook noodles according to the directions on the package.

Whisk all ingredients for the peanut sauce and combine with noodles.

You can add thinly sliced carrots, edamame beans or split peas, thinly sliced peppers and even cubed chicken to make the dish even more filling. You can go for a simple meal and garnish the noodles with chopped green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

HOW TO MAKE ASIAN PEANUT SAUCE?

To make the Asian peanut sauce, you will need soy sauce (I always use low-sodium), brown sugar, vinegar (rice or apple cider vinegar), chili paste (for a little kick) or Sriracha, sesame oil (to enhance the nutty flavor) and of course, peanut butter. Combine all ingredients in a measuring cup (like Pyrex) and whisk until smooth. You can store the sauce in the fridge to use later (just remember to shake well before using) or pour over hot noodles and toss. I like to heat up the sauce in a pan to make sure the peanut butter is nicely melted.

WHAT NOODLES TO USE IN ASIAN NOODLE DISH?

If you look at the Asian section of your grocery store, you will find several kinds of noodles. You can use any you like in this dish! If you don't want to buy special noodles or don't have time for a trip to the store, use spaghetti or fettuccine noodles. Ramen noodles from a soup packet work great too! Simply cook and toss with the sauce.

