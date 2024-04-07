15 Vibrant Varieties of Winter Squash and Pumpkin for Your Recipes (2024)

15 Wonderful Winter Squash

Although called "winter squash," the natural season of these varieties of squash and pumpkinsruns from late summer to mid-winter, with some varieties available year-round. There are several to choose from, from homey acorn squash and magical Cinderella pumpkins to charmingly shaped turban squash.

Winter squash have thick, tough shells that protect the sweet, rich flesh inside which makes them excellent storage vegetables.No matter what variety of winter squash or pumpkin you choose, always picksquash that feels heavy for their size. Also, make sure tocook the squash properlyto bring out its best flavor and texture.