Rustic Ramp Tart Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Spring
by: ChompingTheBigApple
April19,2012
- Serves 1-2
Author Notes
I had some leftover tart dough in my fridge one day and some of the precious few ramps available to me for the season. It seemed like the perfect combination to showcase the garlicky goodness of the ramps in all of their glory without overpowering their flavor with too many extraneous ingredients. —ChompingTheBigApple
Test Kitchen Notes
Rustic Ramp Tart is by far the easiest tart I have seen or prepared. By the time the tart was ready my kitchen smelled ramps all over place. The mixture of cream and egg yolk actually yields more than needed for one tart. It had a nice eggy layer. Be sure to make it in either a deep round baking dish like a pie dish or a tart pan, so that the mixture does not get a chance to spill over. A simple (in terms of preparing) and easy recipe to follow and a delicious dinner. We had it with a side of salad and nice white wine and then ended our dinner with mango ice cream and rhubarb cookies sandwiches. —Devangi Raval
- Test Kitchen-Approved
What You'll Need
Ingredients
- 1/3 flaky butter crust recipe (see note)
- 3 large ramps
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/4 cupheavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoonsalt
- 1/8 teaspoonpepper
- 1/4 cuppecorino cheese
Directions
- NOTE: I am not a great baker and therefore have not come up with my own tart crust. My go-to favorite is from Emeril's Quiche Lorraine recipe: http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/emeril-lagasse/quiche-lorraine-recipe/index.html. It always comes out perfectly flaky, buttery and delicious.
- Preheat the oven to 375.
- Roll out the tart dough until it is about 1/4" thick and in some semblance of a circle. Work around the outside of the dough and roll in about 1/2" of the edge and press down to create a bit of a bowl. Place onto a baking sheet.
- Finely mince the white parts of the ramps and throw them into a small bowl with the egg yolk, cream, and a bit of salt and pepper. Mix together well.
- Tear up the green leaves of the ramps and place them into the prepared dough, then pour the egg yolk mixture over top.
- Sprinkle with the pecorino cheese and bake 20-25 minutes or until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted. Let rest a few minutes, then cut and serve.
Devangi Raval
fiveandspice
Michelle McKenzie
ChompingTheBigApple
6 Reviews
Devangi R. April 26, 2012
Yummy!
ChompingTheBigApple May 11, 2012
Thanks for testing this out for me! Glad it made a nice dinner. Just curious--did you use the whole egg or just the yolk? Just surprised it was so eggy for you! I love Emeril's tart crust--I use it all the time for simple, fast tarts for a quick lunch treat. :) Cheers!
Devangi R. May 11, 2012
Thanks for such an easy and delicious recipe. We really loved it. I used just a yolk of one egg, looks like I had a big egg or what. But, it was eggy in a nicer way , we really love eggs on pizza or tart. It created a nice two layer of the base and then the cream mixture. yes, I agree Emeril's tart is a really easy one , but the topping did the trick. I want to make it once again. I was wondering , Can we freeze the topping mix, so that I can make it when the ramps are not in season.
ChompingTheBigApple May 11, 2012
I love eggs on my pizzas, too! I don't think the topping would freeze well, but here's what I'd do instead: I would make a ramp pesto and freeze it in little cubes (I like to freeze mine in an ice cube tray), then place them into a freezer-safe ziploc bag. Then, when you want to make the tart again, thaw out one of the cubes and mix it with the cream and egg yolk. If you make the pesto with cheese you can leave the pecorino out of the recipe and test it for seasoning to see if there is any need for extra salt or pepper. A slightly different take on the dish, but I think it would still be pretty tasty!
fiveandspice April 24, 2012
Gorgeous!
Michelle M. April 23, 2012
Oh yes.