Rustic Ramp Tart Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

I had some leftover tart dough in my fridge one day and some of the precious few ramps available to me for the season. It seemed like the perfect combination to showcase the garlicky goodness of the ramps in all of their glory without overpowering their flavor with too many extraneous ingredients. —ChompingTheBigApple

Test Kitchen Notes

Rustic Ramp Tart is by far the easiest tart I have seen or prepared. By the time the tart was ready my kitchen smelled ramps all over place. The mixture of cream and egg yolk actually yields more than needed for one tart. It had a nice eggy layer. Be sure to make it in either a deep round baking dish like a pie dish or a tart pan, so that the mixture does not get a chance to spill over. A simple (in terms of preparing) and easy recipe to follow and a delicious dinner. We had it with a side of salad and nice white wine and then ended our dinner with mango ice cream and rhubarb cookies sandwiches. —Devangi Raval