Zucchini-and-Corn Fritters With Herb Sour Cream Recipe (2024)

Why It Works

  • Squeezing out most of the water ensures the fritters get crispy and the squash flavor is concentrated.
  • Adding cheese creates a gooey interior and a crisp, frico-like exterior.
  • By combining fresh corn with the tender zucchini, you get a variety of textures in each bite.

If you grow your own zucchini or summer squash, you know it can sometimes feel like a plot device in a horror sci-fi movie. At the beginning of the season, you carefully harvest the first of the crop, cradle it like an infant, and rest it with pride on the cutting board. The next day, you have two more, and with the proud thrill of the backyard farmer, you cook up your summer bounty. The next day you have two more, and two more after that. By the end of the first week, you're nervously eyeing the stack of squash that has built up on the kitchen counter, wondering how many you can give out to your friends before they stop answering the door.

And woe betide you if you skip checking for a few days—when you return to the garden and lift up the lowest squash leaf, you'll find monster marrows lurking like goblins huddling among tree roots.

What Are Summer Squashes Good For?

When selecting summer squash, either in the garden or the grocery store, look for medium-size specimens. Soft summer squashes have such high water content that you ideally want to get them small (eight inches in length or less), before their flavor becomes too diluted and the seeds get large and bitter. We love cooking up the newest ones with pasta, in a gratin, or just lightly oiled and grilled with a little salt and balsamic vinegar. Once they're properly charred, the flesh caramelizes and releases a wonderful sweetness. There isn't a significant difference in taste between green zucchini (C. pepo var. cylindrica) and yellow squash (C. pepo var. recticollis), but you may find that the yellow variety gets seedy when large, and generally is better when harvested at a smaller size.

The absolute best way we've found to use up an excess of summer squash and deal with oversized ones is to grate them on abox grateror using a food processor's grating disc, then squeeze out the water to concentrate their flavor. You don't have to go crazy with cheesecloth and weights to get the water out: pre-salting them will help extract their liquid, and you can squeeze the rest out using your hands.

At the end of the growing season, when we have a hankering to celebrate, we'll make a zucchini cake. To get us through the summer, though, we subsist on fritters.

Zucchini-and-Corn Fritters With Herb Sour Cream Recipe (1)

Making the Fritters

For this recipe, we mix up the squeeze-dried shredded squash* with grated onion, grated cheese, and a light batter of flour, egg, and seasoning. The cheese combines with the vegetables to enhance the melty, gooey interior of the fritter, and helps the outside get delightfully crispy and caramelized like africo. You can use Gruyère or a sharp cheddar, but we recommend you grate the cheese coarsely to ensure you get delightful melted strands with each bite.

*Try saying that fast... oh, you did? Try saying it with a mouthful of fritter.

This year we added fresh sweet corn to the mix, since corn comes into season at the same time as squash, and it was such a success that we've decided to make it a permanent addition. It creates a more interesting texture, little popping sweet bites amid the tender zucchini. One caveat, though! Corn kernels will pop in a hot pan, so we strongly advise you use a splatter guard to avoid getting splashed with oil and turning into a fritter yourself (you can also hold up a lid as a makeshift shield).

We aim for the fritters to be a quarter-inch thick at most; about a quarter- or third-cup of batter is about right, but you can play with the size to find your preference. If you want a thicker fritter, just allow an extra couple of minutes of cooking per side.

Making the Sauce

Along with the fritters, we like to make an herb sour cream. You can use whatever delicate herbs you have fresh, but a combination of basil and chives is one of our favorites. You could also use tarragon, chervil, or even mint, but add a little at a time so as not to overpower the sauce. It's entirely optional, but we love adding a little minced anchovy to give the dip a deeper savory note (think of it as a nod to green goddess sauce), but skip it if you want to keep the dish vegetarian.

You can also choose to top the fritters with fried or poached eggs, some sautéed diced pancetta or crumbled bacon, and/or a little extra grated cheese. Frankly, we happen to think they're pretty good with no accouterments at all.

Right now, as our bumper crop comes in, we're making a batch of these fritters at least once a week, and it's helping us get through the squash harvest with our sanity intact. Now if you'll excuse us, it's been a few minutes, so we'd better go check the zucchini patch.

July 2017

Recipe Details

Zucchini-and-Corn Fritters With Herb Sour Cream Recipe

Active40 mins

Total40 mins

Serves15 fritters

Ingredients

For the Herb Sour Cream:

  • 1 cup (8 ounces) sour creamor Greek yogurt

  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (about half a lemon)

  • 3 tablespoons minced freshbasil leaves

  • 2 tablespoonsminced fresh chives

  • 1 anchovy fillet, finely minced (optional; omit to keep the dish vegetarian)

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Fritters:

  • 2 pounds (900g; about 4 medium) zucchini or other summer squash, ends trimmed

  • 1 medium yellow onion (10 ounces; 280g), peeled

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

  • 2 ears corn, kernels cut from cob (about 1 cup; 8 ounces; 225g)

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1 large garlic clove, grated or minced

  • 1/4 teaspoon freshlyground black pepper

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (4 1/4 ounces; 120g)

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • 1 cup(4 ounces; 115g) shredded Gruyère or cheddar cheese

  • Olive oil or vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

  1. For the Herb Sour Cream: In a medium bowl, mix together sour cream (or yogurt), lemon zest, basil, chives, and anchovy (if using). Season with salt and pepper. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to serve.

  2. For the Fritters: Preheat oven to 250°F (120°C) and set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Grate zucchini on the large holes of a box grater, or use the shredding blade of a food processor. Transfer shredded zucchini to colander set over a bowl or in the sink. Repeat with the onion, then add to the zucchini.

  3. Toss zucchini and onion with 1 teaspoon salt and let stand for 10 minutes. Using your hands or a clean dish towel, squeeze out as much of the liquid from the zucchini and onion as possible. Transfer zucchini mixture to a large bowl and add corn kernels. Stir in eggs, garlic, black pepper, flour, baking powder, and shredded cheese until thoroughly combined and no dry flour remains.

  4. In a large cast iron or heavy stainless steel skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, carefully drop scant 1/3 cupful of the zucchini batter into the skillet, then press down on them with the cup to flatten them to about 1/4 inch thick.

  5. Cook until the bottom side is golden brown, about 4 minutes (the corn will have a tendency to pop in the hot pan, so be careful; you may want to use a splatter guard or lid to shield yourself). If the fritters darken too quickly, reduce the heat to medium. Flip the fritters and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer fritters to the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with remaining batter, keeping the pan well-oiled as you go.

  6. Serve fritters warm, with a dollop of herb sour cream on top.

Special Equipment

Large cast iron skillet, box grater

FAQs

Why are my fritters not crispy?

The most common causes for soggy fritters are too much batter (basic flour and egg batter like used in pancakes will never cook up crispy), and whatever you're frittering leeches too much water when cooking.

Why are my corn fritters falling apart?

If your oil temperature drops, the fritters will soak up excess oil while cooking, leaving them soggy. Why are my corn fritters falling apart? If using frozen or canned corn, make sure to drain well to eliminate excess moisture. Always spoon and level dry ingredients to make sure your measurements are consistent.

Does baking soda make fritters crispy?

Is baking soda or powder best for frying? A pinch of baking soda can help produce crispy fried foods. It reacts with the acid in the batter to create carbon dioxide bubbles. These lead to an airy batter and a crisper, fluffier result.

How do you keep fritters from falling apart?

Get the skillet searing hot.

A hot skillet will start cooking the fritters as soon as they hit the pan. That helps sear a crust on each fritter that will hold them together. A pan that's too cool will create a lackluster crust that could result in a floppy fritter if you're not careful.

Why are my zucchini fritters sticking to the pan?

If your zucchini fritters are falling apart, it's likely because the fritters are sticking to the skillet or the batter was too wet. Getting the zucchini dry before preparing the batter so the binding agents can hold the fritter together. If you have a non-stick frying pan, opt for that as well.

Should fritter batter be thick?

You want a thick batter for these fritters. If you find it's a little too thin simply add in some more flour. If the batters too thick (can still see flour etc), add a dash of milk. The batter should be thick enough to hold its shape on a tablespoon without pouring off everywhere.

How can I thicken my fritter batter?

Adding flour to a wetter batter will give you the thick consistency you want. Add crumbled stock cubes for a flavourful kick! Add as little or as much as you like (or none at all), depending on the flavour you want.

Is baking soda or powder better for crispy batter?

Baking soda doesn't, but baking powder does. Don't use it in huge quantities, but like, a teaspoon of baking powder to a cup of flour when making a batter will elicit extra crispiness.

Why do you put baking powder in fritters?

They just need a simple, light batter of flour, cornstarch, and baking powder mixed with seltzer to tie them together. The seltzer and baking powder ensure that the fritters are shatteringly crisp–even slightly tired vegetables emerge from the oil crunchy, fresh, and sweet.

What powder makes food crispy?

But the baking powder is key, because it acts like a salt. It helps draw moisture to the surface, where it can evaporate. Since they have similar reactions, we typically combine baking powder and table salt to amplify this effect, resulting in extra-crispiness.

Why are my zucchini fritters oily?

I love zucchini fritters but there's quite an art to making a decent one. If the mix is too wet, they can be soggy or doughy. Too much oil and they can be greasy. Not enough oil and they won't be crispy (and who doesn't love crispy?).

What is the purpose of the egg in fritters?

The eggs are there with the flour to bind the fritters together, and to make the fritters rise a little, but they're not absolutely necessary where cheese will melt and act as binding.

Why are my fritters soft?

When frying, work in batches and avoid sticking the fritters too close together in the pan. If they are too close, they'll create steam which will make them too soft. Use hot oil! Don't add the fritters to the pan until the oil is nice and hot.

Why are my potato fritters soggy?

If your potato fritters are soggy, it's likely because too much liquid remained in your vegetables or the oil and skillet weren't hot enough. A hot skillet with hot oil is how you keep potato pancakes crispy.

What makes frying more crispy?

The perfect temperature for frying foods is 375°F (190°C). This temperature provides the ideal combination of heat and oil saturation to achieve a crispy, golden-brown texture. However, some recipes may require higher or lower temperatures depending on the type of food being fried.

Are fritters supposed to be soft inside?

That you want crispy outsides goes without saying – there's nothing sadder than a towering stack of soggy fritters. But we also need to get the inside right. We want moist insides but not soggy and certainly not dry.

Discover More Details
