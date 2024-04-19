Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal- The BEST recipe! The Big Man's World ® (2024)

This healthy cinnamon roll baked oatmeal has all the flavors of a cinnamon roll in a baked oatmeal form! Packed with protein and fiber, it’s a cross between a cinnamon roll and bowl of oatmeal!

We love all things cinnamon roll around here. Our favorites include keto cinnamon rolls, yeast free cinnamon rolls, and this wholesome cinnamon roll baked oatmeal.

Seriously, as someone who loves breakfast, I love it even more if it tastes like dessert.

This baked cinnamon oatmeal ticks all the boxes.

It’s dense, chewy and if cooked perfectly, barely crumbles when cut into. Not only is it delicious to eat, but it’s also sinfully nutritious.

That’s right- It’s healthy, high in fiber, and comes with a high protein option too.

How to make cinnamon roll baked oatmeal

The Ingredients

Rolled Oats – Old fashioned oats give the baked oatmeal that chewy and satisfying texture. Be sure to use gluten free oats, to keep this recipe gluten free.

– Old fashioned oats give the baked oatmeal that chewy and satisfying texture. Be sure to use gluten free oats, to keep this recipe gluten free. Quick Oats – You want to use some quick cooking oats, to avoid too dense of as texture.

– You want to use some quick cooking oats, to avoid too dense of as texture. Granulated sweetener of choice – Gives the cinnamon baked oatmeal sweetness. Any granulated sweetener will work, like coconut sugar, brown sugar and even sugar free alternatives.

– Gives the cinnamon baked oatmeal sweetness. Any granulated sweetener will work, like coconut sugar, brown sugar and even sugar free alternatives. Baking powder – Gives the baked oatmeal some rise and fluffiness.

– Gives the baked oatmeal some rise and fluffiness. Cinnamon – A must for some extra cinnamon flavor. Use Saigon cinnamon for a more robust cinnamon flavor.

– A must for some extra cinnamon flavor. Use Saigon cinnamon for a more robust cinnamon flavor. Eggs OR flax eggs – You can use either whole eggs or flax eggs, to keep them vegan. If you use eggs, ensure they are at room temperature.

– You can use either whole eggs or flax eggs, to keep them vegan. If you use eggs, ensure they are at room temperature. Milk of choice – I used almond milk, but any milk of choice will work.

– I used almond milk, but any milk of choice will work. Vanilla extract – Gives a slight vanilla flavor.

– Gives a slight vanilla flavor. Almond butter– Almond butter gives the cinnamon roll baked oatmeal a delicious buttery and rich texture, without any butter or oil! You can use any nut or seed butter of choice.

The Instructions

Making this cinnamon baked oatmeal recipe is so easy- No fancy mixers or prep time required.

You’ll start by mixing together your dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Next, you’ll add your wet ingredients and mix well, until a thick batter remains. Transfer the cinnamon oatmeal bake batter into a greased baking dish and bake at 180C/350F for 35-40 minutes, until golden on top. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes, before drizzling with icing, if desired. Serve soon after or cool completely to store for later.

Cinnamon Roll Icing Ideas

Powdered Sugar – Combine powdered sugar with cinnamon and slowly add water or milk, until a smooth glaze remains. Drizzle over the tops of the baked oatmeal.

– Combine powdered sugar with cinnamon and slowly add water or milk, until a smooth glaze remains. Drizzle over the tops of the baked oatmeal. Coconut Butter – Room temperature and smooth coconut butter drizzled over the top.

– Room temperature and smooth coconut butter drizzled over the top. Protein Frosting– Combine vanilla or cinnamon bun protein powder with water and mix until a thick ‘frosting’ remains. Spread or drizzle over the top.

Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal Tips

For portable cinnamon roll breakfast bars, cook the baked oatmeal closer to 50 minutes. They will be more dense and chewy, and perfect for grab and go breakfast bars.

Do not add the glaze over the top of the baked oatmeal until it is completely baked, otherwise, it will sink into the batter.

To amp up the protein content, add 1-2 scoops of your favorite protein powder into the dry mixture.

into the dry mixture. To make single serving portions of the baked oatmeal, bake in single serving ramekins or mini loaf pans.

If your baked oatmeal is slightly overcooked, remedy it by pouring 1/4 cup of your favorite milk over it to soften it up.

Storing, Freezing and Reheating Baked Oatmeal

To store : Leftover baked cinnamon oatmeal should be stored in the refrigerator, in a sealable container. It will keep well for up to 1 week.

: Leftover baked cinnamon oatmeal should be stored in the refrigerator, in a sealable container. It will keep well for up to 1 week. To freeze : As baked oatmeal is freezer friendly, you can freeze portions to enjoy later. Place the baked oatmeal in a freezer friendly container and it will keep well in the freezer for up to 6 months.

: As baked oatmeal is freezer friendly, you can freeze portions to enjoy later. Place the baked oatmeal in a freezer friendly container and it will keep well in the freezer for up to 6 months. To reheat: Either reheat the oatmeal bake in the microwave or in the oven. If you use the oven, place portions in a baking dish and heat at 180c/350F until warm on top.

More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Overnight Oats

2 Ingredient Bagels

Spinach Feta Wraps

Banana Smoothie

Banana Bread

Watch the step-by-step video below

Healthy Sticky Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal 5 from 793 votes A delicious, comforting and healthy cinnamon roll baked oatmeal chock full of nutrients and flavor and topped with a healthy glaze! Quick, easy, and delicious, this baked oatmeal recipe is perfect for a wholesome vegan and gluten free breakfast! See Also Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Puddings for Two Recipe Servings: 8 servings Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 35 minutes mins Rate This Recipe Print Ingredients Dry ingredients ▢ 2 cups rolled oats gluten free, if needed

▢ 1 cup quick oats gluten free, if needed

▢ 1/2 cup granulated sweetener of choice * See notes

▢ 2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1 tablespoon cinnamon

▢ 1 teaspoon allspice

▢ 2 large eggs for vegan version, sub for 2 flax eggs

▢ 1 cup milk of choice

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1/3 cup almond butter Can sub for any nut butter, coconut oil or butter For the Cinnamon Roll Glaze ▢ 4 tablespoon coconut butter melted For the protein packed Cinnamon Roll Glaze ▢ 1-2 scoops cinnamon protein powder

▢ 2 tablespoon milk of choice to thin out

▢ 2 teaspoon Cinnamon Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C/350F and line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, milk, vanilla extract and almond butter. Whisk until combined. Add the wet mixture to the dry and mix until fully combined. If the mixture is crumbly, add a dash more milk until a thick batter is formed.

Transfer the cinnamon roll baked oatmeal mixture to the lined baking dish. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown on top.

Remove baked oatmeal and allow to cool for 5 minutes, before glazing, if desired. Notes This baked oatmeal is delicious fresh out of the oven but can certainly be cooled and enjoyed later or prepped in advance. If prepping in advance, only prepare the glaze before consumption. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 213kcalCarbohydrates: 29gProtein: 8gFat: 9gSodium: 183mgPotassium: 204mgFiber: 5gVitamin A: 68IUCalcium: 175mgIron: 2mgNET CARBS: 24g Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. I may earn a small commission for my endorsem*nt, recommendation, testimonial, and/or link to any products or services from this website.