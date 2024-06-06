The BEST Bao Buns Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Bao Buns!

Bao means Buns so calling it bao buns doesn’t make sense but it is such a cute name!

Bao is steamed buns and it can be many different shapes and it can be by itself or filled with sweet/savory filling.

I shared mantou, my original steamed bun recipe a long ago. It’s very similar but this recipe is an upgraded version of the old one.

I have a char siu bao & Japanese style pork bun recipe it is very delicious and you can use this bao bun recipe for the dough!

It can be served as a side with any main meal that you prepped. I love bao with pepper pork!

My bao bun recipe is foolproof, so fluffy it’s ridiculous.

Let’s get started!

Combine warm water, milk, active yeast, sugar, and oil. Whisk to let yeast and sugar dissolve then let it sit until years activate, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a stand mixer. You could make it with your hand too if you prefer.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients mixture. Start on a low speed to slowly incorporate all the ingredients together then on medium speed until it becomes a dough shape. Keep kneed for 3 to 4 minutes on medium speed. The dough should be elastic and really soft but not stick to your fingers or on the mixing bowl.

Take the dough out from the hook and form like a ball. Place back to the mixing bowl, cover with a plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place until it becomes triple size, about 2 hours. Let it sit longer if needed.

You will see webs from the well-raised dough.

Place the raised dough on a working surface. Roll out the dough 1/4-inch thick. Sprinkle four is not necessary but if you do, use as minimum as possible.

I bought my super long rolling pin from a local Asian grocery. It’s the best rolling pin ever!!! Love the thickness of the rolling pin is even and straight. I found a similar one on Amazon if you wanna check it out!

Cut the dough 3 1/2-inch circle with a ring mold or glass (I used a wine glass). This recipe will make 14 o 16 baos.

Lightly brush or spray oil on one surface of the baos and fold in half like a half-moon shape.

Gently press each bao with a roller and place it on a parchment paper or coffee filter-lined steamer.

Cover with a lid and let it rest for additional 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring water to boil on a wok or steamer pot.

Carefully place the steamer with the baos on top of boiling water wok/pot. Make sure water is not touching the baos. Cover and steam for 8 to 12 minutes.When they are done cooking, tilt the lid a tiny bit for slow air circulation about 2 to 3 minutes before open the lid.

Spray some water on a coffee filter to prevent the dough from sticking.

You can serve this bao as a side or make a sandwich!

Enjoy!

The BEST Bao Buns ★★★★★5 from 35 reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest

Total Time: 2 hours 8 mins

Yield: 14 to 1 6 1 x Print Recipe Ingredients Scale 1/3 cup warm water

warm water 1/2 cup warm milk

warm milk 1 tbsp active dry yeast

active dry yeast 4 tbsp sugar, divided half

sugar, divided half 2 tbsp avocado, vegetable or canola oil

avocado, vegetable or canola oil 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour (use blenched flour if you want complete white buns)

all purpose flour (use blenched flour if you want complete white buns) 1/2 tsp baking powder

baking powder 1/4 tsp salt Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Combine warm water, milk, active yeast, sugar, and oil. Whisk to let yeast and sugar dissolve, then let it sit until yeast activates, about 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a stand mixer. You can mix with your hands too if you prefer. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredient mixture. Start on low speed to slowly incorporate all the ingredients together then on medium speed until it becomes a dough shape. Keep kneading for 3 to 4 minutes on medium speed. The dough should be elastic and really soft but not stick to your fingers or on the mixing bowl. Take the dough off the hook and form it into a ball. Place back to the mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place until it becomes triple in size, about 2 hours. Let it sit longer if needed. Place the raised dough on a working surface. Roll out the dough 1/4-inch thick. Sprinkle flour if necessary, but if you do, use as minimal as possible. Cut the dough 3 1/2-inch circle with a ring mold or glass (I used a wine glass). This recipe will make 14 to 16 baos. Lightly brush or spray oil on one surface of the baos and fold them in half as a half moon shape. Gently press each bao with a roller and place on a parchment paper or coffee filter lined steamer. Cover with a lid and let it rest for additional 30 minutes. Meanwhile, bring water to boil in a wok or steamer pot. Carefully place the steamer with the baos on top of boiling water wok/pot. Make sure water is not touching the baos. Cover and steam for 8 to 12 minutes. When they are done cooking, tilt/open the lid slightly for slow air circulation, about 2 to 3 minutes before opening the lid all the way. Spray some water on coffee filter to prevent the dough from sticking. You can serve this bao as a side or make sandwiches! Enjoy! Prep Time: 2 hours

Cook Time: 8 mins Keywords: Bao, Bao Buns, Steamed Buns

