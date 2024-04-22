The Best Blueberry Cookies Recipe (and they're vegan!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Fresh blueberries paired with a delicious, buttery crumble make these vegan blueberry cookies one of my absolute favorites. And what’s even better? They taste exactly like a fresh blueberry muffin in cookie form – it’s hard to beat.

There’s few things better than fresh blueberry muffins covered in a delicious streusel…but these blueberry muffin cookies might just take the cake (or cookie? or muffin?).

It’s basically the top of a blueberry muffin but packed with even more blueberry flavor…and we all know muffin tops are the best part of the muffin!

If you’ve never thought to put blueberries in a cookie before, it just might be your new favorite addition. Tie together a vanilla base, jam and fresh blueberries, then top with a buttery streusel and you’ll have the best. cookies. ever.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE THIS RECIPE

Only 30 Minutes – No chilling time required! These cookies come together in just 30 minutes.

The Best Muffin / Cookie Combination– Part blueberry muffin, part cookie, these blueberry muffin cookies are guaranteed to be a hit with anyone who loves blueberries.

Simple Ingredients – This cookie recipe requires simple pantry staples that you probably already have on hand. And, of course they are vegan (but no one would know).

INGREDIENTS NEEDED (WITH SUBSTITUTIONS)

To make the best blueberry cookies you will need the following ingredients:

All-Purpose Flour – I have not tested this recipe out with other flours, so I can’t speak to substituting the flour.

I have not tested this recipe out with other flours, so I can’t speak to substituting the flour. Blueberries – Fresh work best, but you can see my notes below in the FAQ section if wanting to use frozen.

– Fresh work best, but you can see my notes below in the FAQ section if wanting to use frozen. White Sugar – Regular granulated sugar adds a nice, light sweetness to these cookies.

– Regular granulated sugar adds a nice, light sweetness to these cookies. Non-Dairy Milk – Any non-dairy milk is fine (coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, etc). By adding a few tablespoons of milk we eliminate the need to add eggs to these cookies.

– Any non-dairy milk is fine (coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, etc). By adding a few tablespoons of milk we eliminate the need to add eggs to these cookies. Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt, Vanilla Extract – Standard cookie ingredients

– Standard cookie ingredients Blueberry Jam – Any good quality blueberry jam will do.

– Any good quality blueberry jam will do. Vegan Butter – Butter gives these cookies the best blueberry muffin-esque flavor.

– Butter gives these cookies the best blueberry muffin-esque flavor. Brown Sugar – White and brown sugar gives the streusel a sweet and rich taste.

– White and brown sugar gives the streusel a sweet and rich taste. Cinnamon – A pinch of cinnamon in the streusel adds a subtle warmth and sweetness.

HOW TO MAKE THESE CHEWY BLUEBERRY COOKIES

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar with the paddle attachment at a moderate speed for 2-3 minutes until well combined.

Step 3: Then, add the rest of the liquid ingredients (vanilla and non-dairy milk) into the mixing bowl and cream together for an additional minute.

Step 4: Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix together slowly increasing from low to high speed until a dough forms.

Step 5: Use a rubber spatula to gently fold in the blueberries – it’s okay if a few burst!

Step 6: Then, drop in the tablespoons of jam and lightly fold together with the dough. At this point the cookie batter should be pretty thick so if easier you can just use your hands to incorporate the jam. Be careful not to over mix as we want chunks of jam to be present in the cookies.

Step 7: In a separate, small bowl, whisk together all the streusel ingredients except the butter. Use a fork to combine the butter until you get a crumbly texture – don’t over mix or it will become a paste/dough.

Step 8: Place 1-2 tbsp size scoops of cookie dough balls on your cookie sheet and lightly flatten. Top with a spoonful of streusel.

Step 9: Bake for 13-14 minutes or until the edges are golden brown, but the inside is still soft. For best results, let cool on a cooling rack for 10 to 15 minutes and enjoy!

STORAGE & REHEATING

I like to store these in the fridge since they have fresh fruit and are pretty soft cookies. You can store in an airtight container for 4-5 days.

You can also freeze the cookies after you bake them. Let cool completely, place in an airtight container and enjoy one whenever your heart desires! You can either heat the cookie up in the microwave or just let it thaw at room temperature.

Want to avoid your cookies sticking together when freezing? Line a single layer of cookies on a plate, freeze for 30 minutes, and then transfer to an airtight container to avoid the cookies getting frozen together.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can I use frozen blueberries?

Yes, fresh berries are preferred but if it’s not blueberry season where you are, frozen thawed blueberries should work. However, instead of the cookie appearing with blue ribbons throughout it, it will be vastly blue due to the color leaking from the frozen berries.

No need to let the frozen blueberries thaw, just add them in as is. If you let them thaw, they may add extra liquid to the dough.

How do I get perfectly round cookies?

The secret to getting perfectly round cookies is SO simple. As soon as you remove them from the oven take a round cookie cutter (or the lid of a mason jar) and move the cookie around until all the edges have been evened out. That’s it!

As they cool, they will stay in that shape and they will look professionally made – it’s a small difference that makes them look so much more aesthetic.

Is this cookie dough edible?

Technically this is not edible cookie dough as raw flour can lead to food poisoning. If you want to eat the raw cookie dough, simply cook the flour to kill any bacteria.

To cook the flour, preheat the oven to 350F and spread the flour on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 5-10 minutes, then let cool. Once cool you can continue to make the recipe as normal and eat as much of the dough as you please!

How do I make a streusel?

To make the perfect streusel the key is to not over mix. Add the flour, sugar(s), and cinnamon to a bowl and cut the softened butter in with a fork. You want the texture to be crumbly, but to still have all of the flour mixture well incorporated.

If you over mix the streusel it will end up like a soft dough – still delicious and usable but it will not give the classic streusel appearance

OTHER FRUITY DESSERT RECIPES YOU’LL LOVE

