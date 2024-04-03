The BEST Chicken Soup Ever Recipe (2024)

Michelle

I marinated the chicken breasts overnight w/ some “chicken rub” and cumin. I seared it for about 1 min each side before adding to the crock pot. I had dissolved veg & chicken cubes in 2 cups hot water (but the cubes were enough for 3 cups water). 1 can corn (drained), chicken, & broth cooked for 5 hours on low. I added a can of diced tomatoes (but next time it would be much better to add my own, chopped, fresh tomatoes at the beginning) and my leftover black beans (from beans and rice night!). If I did not have that, I would have added a can of beans that I had rinsed first (I’m not a fan of dry beans in crock pot).

Also, if I did not have marinated chicken nor pre-made beans, I would have added to taste: cumin, chili powder, pepper, onion & garlic powder (though next time I may add fresh, slivered onion at beginning).

We ate with tortilla chips, sour cream, and fresh cilantro.

Thank you for the base – and the searing idea!! I’ve been trying to make a soup like this for a while!