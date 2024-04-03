The BEST Chicken Soup Ever Recipe (2024)

Add a Comment
Comments
10 Homemade Soups to Warm You Up
[…] Source: Budget Savvy Diva […]
It tastes like it from a RESTAURANT! One…
[…] here via […]
Soup Cravings | The Sequined Salad
[…] This soup is gluten and dairy free, Get the full recipe from Budget Savvy Diva here. […]
Friday Favorites - Cathy Mores Photography
[…] this weekend, I’m going to fill up the crock pot with my rendition of this awesome-looking chicken soup. I have to tweak it a little for my food allergies, but anything with black beans, corn and chicken […]
Recipe Roundup | Hearty Soups | KP FUSION
[…] The Best Chicken Soup Ever […]
28 Days of Dairy & Egg Free Dinners | Blessed Little Family
[…] The Best Chicken Soup Ever (use leftover chicken from day 20, use fresh tomatoes, omit corn, sub zucchini or chopped carrots) […]
Amanda B.
I make freezer recipe for the crock-pot that includes chicken breast, a jar of salsa, can of corn, black beans and green chili’s. I put those ingredients in a freezer bag raw and freeze and then put in a crock pot on a busy day. We eat it just like that or shred a bit and put on tortillas. Then to revamp the leftovers I make this by adding tomatoes, broth and seasonings. It’s a perfect second meal without it being boring leftovers! It’s delish! thank you!!
Sara
Sounds lovely .
Darcy Nikolajsen
I made a few changes. first i sautéed red onion, zucchini and garlic then added the chicken, corn and beans , next i added the spices and cooked over med heat for a minute or two and then added the chicken broth and diced tomatoes. I served it with shredded cheddar, a dollop of sour cream and a little cilantro. very good … will make again 🙂
Jenniferfrance
I added acid. So I added lime juice to lighten it up a bit. But I kept the recipe the same and it was divine. I’ll try the zucchini and garlic. Sounds good.
SD
Acid?!!
You trippin?!
But the soup sounds good minus the beans…
Laine
If I am cooking this in the crockpot, do I still need to sear and cook the chicken first or can I put the chicken in the crockpot raw? I can’t wait to try this! Thanks!
Lindsey
You don’t have To sear them…but you will miss out on lots of flavor! The Maillard reaction that happens when you sear and brown meat is nothing less than delicious and necessary in my book! #SearingRecommended!!!!
Anna-Lisa
It looks lovely and I will definitely try it, but I must say a soup recipe that calls for all canned ingredients and 2 pounds of chicken should hardly be called “extremely frugal”. I plan to use about a cup of leftover chicken, broth I will make from a boiled chicken carcass, and dried black beans and chickpeas (more than the recipe calls for to make up for using less chicken). I am excited about the flavour combinations though and look forward to trying it.
Mindy
This soup is delicious. If you are in a rush a store bought rotisserie chicken works well. I always dilute the chicken stock because of the sodium. We add crushed tortilla chips, a squeeze of lime, and as much hot sauce as we can stand. I find that adding water to the stock increases the servings to about 10 and I’ve never felt like we sacrificed any flavor. Our preference is to substitute the parsley with cilantro. Thanks for adding such an easy and versatile recipe.
The Soup Diet Plus 10 Healthy Soup Recipes To Try! | Lee Berry 69 Web Reviews
[…] The BEST Chicken Soup Recipe (Thanks BudgetSavvyDiva) […]
Dairy Free Bi-Weekly Meal Plan - Charmingly Organized
[…] The Best Chicken Soup Ever – Wow, this is quite a grand claim! Guess we’ll find out how true it is. […]
April Morton
I’ve made this soup once already for my Godmother and a neighbor and they couldn’t stop raving about it. I’m making it now because I just had knee surgery yesterday so it will last me a few days. Thanks for sharing this frugal and delish recipe Diva!
Sara
I am so glad! Feel better 🙂
Julie
i can not find tomatoes with green chilli. Is the chilli very important to the soup. Thanks
Seaira
Ask a store associate for Rotel, all of the places I frequent (Publix, Target, Walmart) sell that brand.
William Sherman
The chili’s are ok to omit, I have family members allergic to them so I omitted it and it was awesome
Brittney
It always bothers me when people leave reviews for a recipe they changed!! I made it exactly as written and absolutely loved it. Thanks for a great new addition to my soup recipes!
Chuck
Sara,
WOW!!!
The best without a doubt and so fast and easy. My wife is gluten free so
That made it even better.
Never changed your receipe but added teaspoon of garlic powder.
Thanks again for the receipe.
Sue
I made this tonight! How amazing and tasty! Thank you So much for sharing!!!!!! I can hardly wait until my kids come home from college so I can make it for them. They will be sure to love it, and it’s healthy as well! My favorite soup recipe!
Thank you again.
How to Get Three Meals from One Chicken - Stacy Makes Cents
[…] The Best Chicken Soup Ever […]
Zandra
Love this soup! I stilled seared my chicken and put it in the crock photo.
Zandra
Sorry my tablet is acting up…..I put it in the crock pot for 4 hours and then on warm all day till dinner time. I added just a pinch of cayenne pepper and just a little garlic salt. The chicken was so tender. We had salad with it, boy what a great dinner! This is truly a good base and I’m going to use it all fall and winter long. I’m also going to try it with salsa instead of the broth/rotel. With rice bet that will be good too. Mexican or lime rice. I’m a non cooker and this is going to stay on my favorite, easy to do, can’t go wrong list. Thanks so much for sharing.
Michelle
I marinated the chicken breasts overnight w/ some “chicken rub” and cumin. I seared it for about 1 min each side before adding to the crock pot. I had dissolved veg & chicken cubes in 2 cups hot water (but the cubes were enough for 3 cups water). 1 can corn (drained), chicken, & broth cooked for 5 hours on low. I added a can of diced tomatoes (but next time it would be much better to add my own, chopped, fresh tomatoes at the beginning) and my leftover black beans (from beans and rice night!). If I did not have that, I would have added a can of beans that I had rinsed first (I’m not a fan of dry beans in crock pot).
Also, if I did not have marinated chicken nor pre-made beans, I would have added to taste: cumin, chili powder, pepper, onion & garlic powder (though next time I may add fresh, slivered onion at beginning).
We ate with tortilla chips, sour cream, and fresh cilantro.
Thank you for the base – and the searing idea!! I’ve been trying to make a soup like this for a while!
Lori
This recipe was amazing! I read your comment and used the cilantro instead of the parsley. I only had about 1/4 pound of shredded chicken and did not want to go to the store, so I added a can of pinto beans and a can of navy beans. Will definitely make again, especially on a cold and rainy day like today!
Quick And Easy Recipes - Simply Fine
[…] The BEST Chicken Soup Ever – This really was good. Hubs called it Chicken Taco Soup. We crushed tortilla chips into it and topped it with cheddar. […]
Jodee
Thank you for sharing! This is my first food review ever and I have been looking up recipes online for years! We all loved it! My husband added a dollop of sour cream to his bowl and it was very yummy that way too. Trying it today with cilantro instead of parsley. Thanks again!
LuJean Dengler
I tried this soup tonight, all I can say is AWESOME! I know and love soups and this is a winner. Thanks for sharing! I’ll be making this on regular basis.
Susan
thank you for the recipe. I added chopped green onions and before serving, added crushed taco chips and shredded cheddar to each bowl. It was a hit and will definitely make it again. 🙂
Amazing Chicken and Cumin Soup - Yum Goggle
[…] GET THE RECIPE […]
Sarah
This soup is great! I didn’t have any diced tomatoes with green chiles, however, I did have a can of diced tomatoes and a can of diced green chiles. Because we limit how much meat we eat, I only used one chicken breast. Worked perfect and dinner was a hit!
melody
I have not made but all that have shared I have to try . Have a quilting group and wanted to do lunch for them . I think this will be perfect Thank you for sharing can’t wait to try
Emily
I was wondering if you had any health information oh this recipe
Yummy Southwest Soup – army wife & life
[…] Hi! So, I came across this recipe from another blog after looking through the archives on Pinterest. I was instantly intrigued to try this recipe because the ingredients are all things that I love, and it seemed fairly easy. I tried this yummy soup out on my newCrockpot. […]
44 Healthy Chicken Recipes That Are Easy to Make
[…] View recipe […]
44 Healthy Chicken Recipes That Are Easy to Make | My Blog
[…] View recipe […]
44 Healthy Chicken Recipes That Are Easy to Make – Site One
[…] View recipe […]
50+ Dairy Free Recipes for Dinner - The Best of Life® Magazine
[…] Best Chicken Soup Ever Recipe-Budget Savvy Diva […]
40 Sensational and Warm Crock Pot Soup Recipes
[…] The BEST Chicken Soup Ever Recipe. […]
Cindy
I made this soup for a church social and am sad to say I didn’t have any leftover to bring home. Thanks for pinning this it is delicious.
Shannon
I make a soup almost identical to this. Try garnishing with crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, cilantro, cheddar or feta cheese and a little lime juice 😉
Trishtr
Hi, so I have chicken legs I want to cook & use for the soup, how would I do that? I’m thinking I just boil the legs & then add everything else? How much water do I cook them in if so? Thank you!!
44 Healthy Chicken Recipes That Are Easy to Make - Medical News
[…] View recipe […]
The BEST Chicken Soup Ever Recipe – Delectable Salads
[…] The Recipe can be found HERE […]
20 Best Chicken Soups Ever | Recipes to Go
[…] Recipe: http://www.budgetsavvydiva.com […]See AlsoEasy Vegetable Soup Recipe
Nicole
Made this for dinner tonight and it really was the BEST chicken soup! So easy to make, inexpensive and delicious! I made with chicken thighs and used cilantro instead of parsley as you suggested. It was a hit with the family. Will definitely make this regularly! Thanks for the great recipe!
Mary
No chicken broth ?
Gretchen
Did you add chicken broth it? I’m about to make and was wondering the same thing looked it over to make sure I didn’t miss it
Dairy Free Crockpot Recipes - The Best of Life® Magazine
[…] The Best Chicken Soup Ever | Budget Savvy Diva […]
Eric
Question, if I do not own a crock pot, how long and at what temperature would you recommend cooking this on the stove top?
Ben Voss
I cannot see the recipe because of all the ads you have all over the place on here. Why do you have so many ads on here? It blocks the recipe
Judy Fortner
The beat chicken soup I have ever made! Thank you!
N Johnson
Anyone know calories carbs etc in this recipe
Connie
This is also great with cream cheese or heavy cream in it
Rosie
Made this recipe last night for dinner and wow! Absolutely delicious!!!! I made a spicy version, I added jalapeño & used fresh Cilantro instead of Parsley! Definitely one of my favorite recipe finds on Pinterest everrrr!
Elizabeth
I tried it tonight for dinner & it’s delicious, thank you
Carley M
How would you recommend cooking the chicken?
Andrea Harris
I love this soup! I’ve made it multiple times for my family as well as for a family in need (they COMPLETELY loved it as well!). It’s got a little kick to it so I added a dollop of sour cream to my kid’s bowl and it was just right! Yummy!!
Audrey
Your Best Chicken Soup was DELICIOUS! I cooked in slow cooker and added carrots, red onion, and peppers! My family of 3, we ate it all tonight with Gluten Free Chips! Thank you!
THE BEST CHICKEN SOUP EVER RECIPE – Meal
[…] You can find complete recipes of this THE BEST CHICKEN SOUP EVER RECIPE in budgetsavvydiva.com […]
Cat
Going to try this tonight for a group meal. I have everything I need on hand.
20 Delicious Soups for Easter - Festival Around the World
[…] Image Source:www.budgetsavvydiva.com […]
Linda DeVassie
I made this soup the first time. I did it in my crock pot. It came out so good! So so good! I froze the leftovers since it was just me and my hubby. Took the frozen leftover soup camping with us. Boy was the soup even more tastier!!!! I have leftovers today from a roasted chicken, guess what I am going to make with them!
Elspeth Harris
6 hours in a crock pot but only 40 minutes in a stock pot on low heat ? There is an error somewhere…
Rebecca
Our family loves this soup! I use rotisserie chicken & it is delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Pam
Without a doubt this is a fantastic soup.
Chris
Just made this for supper, fantastic! I did sauté onion & garlic before adding remaining ingredients. So easy, will be a winter staple. Thank you for sharing.
Marlyn
I made this for my family yesterday. It is WONDERFUL!! So very flavorful and easy to make. Thanks for sharing!
Alan
Nummy, nummy for my tummie.Thanks.
Mary
Thank you for the recipe helping me a lot to use the leftover and that my family eat heathy
Carol
Love this soup! It is the best ever. I use Muir Glen tomatoes, and my own frozen corn from the farm. I also only use about a pound of chicken breast made in pressure cooker. All else as recipe calls for. Delicious beyond words. So glad for this recipe as weather turns cooler!
Diana Holloway
Do you have nutrition facts on this soup? Calories, carbs, protein, fiber, sugar, fat…? What is the serving size? Thanks!
Jules
Very yummy! Was not super filling, and I’m smaller than average! Will make with rice next time.
Sierra
I make this exact soup – so yummy! I use a jar of my favourite chunky salsa instead of tomatoes, works like a charm! 🙂
A shy cook
Great, easy recipe! I used the meat off a whole rotisserie chicken and an extra can of tomatoes because I love them. Yum!!
Healthy-ish Meals On A Budget; Lunch – ItalianMotherOf3
[…] Check out the recipe! Click here -> […]
Renee
Good soup but I added lime for that extra kick.
Thanks for the recipe.
Treena M
Made this tonight for dinner, it was delicious! Will be in our regular rotation.
Седмично супено меню
[…] Пилешка супа […]
Marissa
This is my favorite soup to eat! The only thing I add different is cilantro. After it’s all cooked, I add yummy tortilla chips on top. HIGHLY RECOMMEND 🙂
Donna Ford
How much chicken broth?
Melissa
I made this soup last night for my family who is currently feeling under the weather. They loved it! I used an entire rotisserie chicken and an extra can of hatch chili peppers. I also tossed in a few small cut chunks of potato towards the end of cooking. I served the soup when the potatoes were cooked perfectly with some fresh cilantro and squeezed fresh lime on top. Delicious!! This one is a keeper.
Razan S.
10/10 me and my parents had cold and flu, they and I have fell in love with this soup <3 I’ve only added real tomato and chilli pepper instead of a canned one and Red Kidney beans instead of black with the ingredients I had at home! Thanks a lot for sharing this recipe!!!
150 Healthy Soup Recipes - Prudent Penny Pincher
[…] BEST Chicken Soup from Budget Savvy Diva […]
Nathalie
Love this soup, easy winter dinner. I substituted parsley with cilantro, added Serrano chili and finished with some lime squeeze for brightness.
Janice
love this chicken soup
SOUP RECIPES | The Best Chicken Soup Ever Recipe – bakup
[…] For Full Instruction:budgetsavvydiva.com […]
Patrice
I have made this soup numerous times and it’s always so good. I usually add a 1/2 tsp of garlic and onion powder as well. The first time I made it, I accidentally used a can of diced tomatoes with chipotle peppers. It made it definitely more of a spicier soup but it was delicious so I use them instead now and then.
Easy to make, delicious soup! Thank you for the recipe!!
Leslie Galvin
This is the best chicken soup I’ve ever had, ever! Rich, hearty and flavourful – and I didn’t even add the parsley/coriander.
Laurie
I made this soup tonight. It is delicious!!! We have very little left. It has so much flavor. I doubled the recipe. I also left out the black beans. I didn’t have cumin, but I added ground thyme. Thank you so much for this delicious recipe. I’ll definitely make it again!!!
Itzel
Great recipe! I added chili powder and garlic powder and it was still really good!
Question: the chicken came out dry, how can I make this soup without that happening next time?
Rick
We are plant based so I skipped the chicken. This came out excellent. I’m a true novice at cooking and I’m so happy with the flavor, tank you for this recipe, love it.
Pam
This really is the best chicken soup ever.
Sharonbe
Delicious soup. I did add carrots and about 1/2 shallotminced.