The best iPad Pro cases: Provide the ultimate protection for your new iPad Pro (2024)

The best iPad Pro case is surprisingly affordable these days, and crucially needed to help protect your large and expensive new tablet from the inevitable daily dirt, scratches, bumps, spills, and accidents that can happen around the home and office.

If you have one of the best tablet cameras, then you'll want to ensure it's protected to the extreme. Every iPad generation will need a case to keep it scratch-free, and some cases are even designed to enhance productivity with flexible kickstands, and a handy slot to secure your Apple Pencil or iPad stylus.

What sort of iPad case do I need?

Finding the best case for your iPad Pro is a breeze when you know what to look for, and we've made the hard work easier for you with this guide of our top picks from leading brands on the market. Firstly, do you have an iPad Pro? Which model?

The latest 5th-generation pro-grade iPad is available in two different sizes: the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and theiPad Pro11-inch, both released backin May 2021. The A model number can be found in small writing on the back of your iPad Pro to help you determine exactly which iPad generation you have.

There's nothing worse than purchasing an accessory to later discover that it doesn't fit your device. See our other guides to the best iPad Air cases, as well as the best iPad Mini cases, and not forgetting the best iPad keyboards too! Each iPad Pro model depending on the generation will have a different screen diameter, button layouts, access ports for charging, and camera unit sizes.

Speaking of cameras, if you're a photographer with one of the best iPads for photo editing, then you will definitely benefit from a case that can raise your tablet up high for a better view and keep it sturdy enough without obstructing the screen. You might also want a case that offers raised edges around the camera unit for added defense, and invest in one of the iPad screen protectors too!

The best iPad Pro cases in 2024

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

Best Budget 1. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Designed for the iPad Pro 12.9” (2021), there's a side opening to magnetically attach your Apple Pencil to the case, and the cover folds back so that you can additionally use this case as a stand for when you need to work hands-free or stream content.The case has precise button cutouts and easy access to the charging port. Best drop protection 2. Zugu Case 2020 for the iPad Pro 12.9 The Zugu Case strikes the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics, offering reliable full-body protection while staying slim and sleek. Best non keyboard case 3. Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro range See Also The best iPad Pro cases of 2024 A much more budget friendly and reasonably priced case from Apple, this Smart Folio case offers great protection for both the front and back of your iPad Pro, so you can have peace of mind traveling around with it. Best keyboard case 4. Apple Smart Keyboard and Folio case The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case features a full-size keyboard and is the perfect accessory for your iPad Pro 12.9" or iPad Pro 11" - assuming you're not put off by the extremely premium price! Best for creatives 5. Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad This protective case fromLogitechfeatures a flexible kickstand that offers 40° of tilt. So you can be sure to get the right angle for the task at hand when you want to review your photos, sketch, do a Zoom call, or watch videos, you can even fold the keyboard out of the way entirely – which is a really neat design feature. Best for send display 6. MOFT Snap Float Folio This ingenious Float Folio case for the iPad Pro from Moft is perfect for those looking to clear up desk space and relieve any neck tension from looking down at your iPad. The origami folding design of the case allows for multiple viewing angles depending on what you choose, but most desirably it can raise the iPad to your eye level for a more comfortable and practical experience.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test an iPad case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own tablets in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like case texture and grip, features such as kickstands and stylus slots, compatibility with MagSafe and Qi wireless functions, manufacturer reputation, and most of all - price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some iPad cases might be listed with superior drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true. With that in mind, we always take these things with a pinch of salt and give our honest opinions as best as we can.

• You might also be interested in the best iPad stands, as well as the best iPad screen protectors, and of course the best iPad Pro deals this month.

• Prefer Android? These are our picks of the best iPad alternatives, and also the best Android tablets, plus the best tablets for photo editing, the best budget tablets that don't cost a fortune, and the best Wacom tablets.