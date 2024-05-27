20 Easy Keto Casserole Recipes for Comforting Evenings (2024)

A warm and filling casserole is a great dish for the weekend. It’s the kind of meal you want to have with your family and friends!

What I love about casseroles is that they’re relatively easy to make, rich with flavors, and can impress a guest or two. It’s a perfect family dish!

Today I’m sharing 20 absolutely delicious ketogenic casserole recipes that will help you to stay in shape and keep on losing that weight!

Source: joyfilledeats.com

If you have a family with kids, trust me, they’re going to love this casserole. The main part of the dish is chicken, but the little bits of bacon makes the whole meal just right.

It’s a creamy dish so it melts right in your mouth. So, if you’re a big fan of mayo, Philadelphia cheese, and don’t mind the broccoli, this is the recipe to go for.

Per Serving:

Calories: 498

Fats: 36g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 37g

Source: joyfilledeats.com

Jalapenos can truly be used in so many ways when it comes to keto dishes. They’re full of vitamin C, which will help you to stay healthy during the cold seasons too.

So, it’s definitely a dish you want to eat when it’s cold outside and you feel like you want something slightly spicier. P.S. the jalapenos are served raw here, and that’s what makes it even better health wise.

The recipe is great with green salad too. Especially if you’re not a big fan of chili peppers.

Per Serving:

Calories: 417

Fats: 31g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 30g

Source: officiallyglutenfree.com

If you’re missing doughy foods because you’re on keto and cannot eat all those carbs anymore, try this meal. Especially the fans of French toast!

The key to getting the doughy feeling and yet not increasing the number of carbs in the dish is almond flour and coconut flour. So, for this recipe, you’ll definitely need those two plus xanthan.

So far, I’ve been happy using this almond flour and this coconut flour. Also, this xanthan seems to pull everything together in just the right way.

What I love about this recipe is that it’s sweet. Obviously, to avoid the carbs you’ll need a good sweetener. Research shows that the best sweetener out there so far seems to be erythritol.

Thus, I recommend getting this natural sweetener here. The studies so far show that this sweetener, unlike others, doesn’t affect the lining of your gut. Thus, it’s less likely to cause digestion issues.

Anyway, try this beautiful French toast recipe at home! It’s truly great for a perfect low carb breakfast.

Per Serving:

Calories: 326

Fats: 29g

Net Carbs: 3.5g

Protein: 20.6g

Source: joyfilledeats.com

So, this recipe is for all the pizza lovers out there who’ve been on a ketogenic diet for a while and cannot remember the taste of pizza anymore! Haha!

This recipe is pretty great at mimicking the taste of it actually. For the recipe, you’ll need chicken, cream cheese, garlic, mozzarella and some sauce.

However, I do recommend adding a bit of salami to it. I feel like it gives a little bit more of a pizza taste to it.

Per Serving:

Calories: 383

Fats: 24g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 35g

Source: simplystacie.net

Once I’ve transferred to a low carb diet, I pretty much fell in love with cauliflower. Why? Because it doesn’t have much of the taste, which means that you can truly improvise with it.

This casserole is a prime example of that. It’s mostly made out of cauliflower and cheese. But there is some beef mince in too. So, if you’re a fan of that, definitely try it!

Anyway, the tomato paste and oregano really creates the flavors that you’d only expect to find in lasagna.

So, if you are a fan of Italian cuisine, I’d highly recommend to try this recipe and see how you feel about it.

Per Serving:

Calories: 277

Fats: 13.1g

Net Carbs: 6.8g

Protein: 31.4g

Source: joyfilledeats.com

I’ve only recently found out how tasty stuffed peppers are. Bell peppers are full of vitamin C which is essential for a healthy metabolism.

The good thing about peppers is that they’re keto-friendly vegetables since they contain only around 2.9 grams of carbs (in 100g). In addition to that, they’re absolutely delicious!

This is a perfect dish to make for a lovely dinner with friends since you don’t get to taste stuffed peppers every day.

While usually stuffed peppers are prepared with regular rice, you cannot really use it for this recipe.

Thus, make your own cauliflower rice. For it you’ll need a food processor. If you don’t have one, here is the product I recommend.

It’s sturdy but cheap. However, you’re going to use it pretty much every day if you’re on the keto diet.

This is a more expensive food processor but it comes with a 3-year warranty. It’ll work for more than that for sure and it might make sense to invest in a more expensive option if you’re going to use it every day.

Per Serving:

Calories: 219

Fats: 8g

Net Carbs: 6g

Protein: 28g

Source: joyfilledeats.com

If you are a fan of Caesar salad, you’ll probably love this dish. When it comes to flavors, you can feel the bold hints of garlic and parmesan.

The recipe is very easy to make but it’s full of flavors that can surprise your family. The sour cream and mayo in the recipe will make it a little bit creamier.

So, it’s great if you love the combination of chicken and bacon with cheese. However, I’ll be honest, for me, garlic makes this casserole amazing.

Per Serving:

Calories: 528

Fats: 36g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 45g

Source: heyketomama.com

Parmesan chicken is just one of those dishes that many love. Myself included!

If you are a fan of this dish, you’ll know that it contains breadcrumbs and that’s exactly what you want to avoid when you’re on the keto diet.

Breadcrumbs are full of carbs, so it makes it impossible to stay within your carb intake limits.

If you do miss the taste of chicken parmesan, make this low carb casserole. It looks delicious, it melts in your mouth and makes your soul sing (literally).

In order to keep the carbs within the keto limits, we’re using crushed pork rinds. They contain 0g of carbs! In fact, I think if you’re on the keto diet, you should just have a bunch of these at home.

You can stack up by ordering a bunch of packs from Amazon. These pork rinds are truly delicious.

Use crushed pork rinds instead of breadcrumbs in all recipes and you’ll notice how much more fat you’re burning.

That applies even if you’re not on the keto diet. Lowering the intake of carbs can be very beneficial for weight loss.

Per Serving:

Calories: 438

Fats: 25.6g

Net Carbs: 3.4g

Protein: 43.8g

Source: ditchthecarbs.com

I love this casserole and everyone who loves a good cheeseburger will appreciate it too. So, I thought I simply have to share this one.

The casserole is very simple to make, you just layer all the ingredients in the way you would layer a burger. Afterward, you cook it and you get your cheeseburger casserole.

Obviously, it doesn’t taste exactly like a cheeseburger. However, adding a little fresh salad, pickles, and even tomatoes, in the end, makes it more like the real thing.

Per Serving:

Calories: 613

Fats: 51g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 33g

Source: thatlowcarblife.com

While many might think that broccoli is a very boring vegetable, there is so much you can do with it. This broccoli cheese casserole is a prime example, of that.

The key to this recipe is to use fresh broccoli instead of frozen one. So, if they’re not in season, you might want to pass on this one.

What I love about this recipe is that it’s vegetarian. Sometimes you simply get tired of meat and I think it’s good (or even essential) to have a meatless day every now and then.

If you’re on the keto diet, having a meatless day can be difficult. However, as you can see there are loads of great recipes like this one that you can make and stay within your carb limits.

Per Serving:

Calories: 303

Fats: 28g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 10g

Source: dietdoctor.com

Make sure you’ve got some green pesto at home, cherry tomatoes, cheese, cauliflower, and chicken. That’s what you’ll need for this great, flavorful dish.

Make sure to serve it with a little bit of green salad with cherry tomatoes. Having some vegetables on the side will always help your digestive system.

Per Serving:

Calories: 675

Fats: 56g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 36g

Source: tasteaholics.com

This dish tastes as good as it looks. I love the fact that the recipe has some green vegetables in it.

I think anything colorful gives the dish a little bit of nourishment. Once again, we’re going to be using pork rinds to add a little bit of crust on the top of the casserole.

I don’t know about you but I love a little bit of crust for sure.

Per Serving:

Calories: 365

Fats: 28g

Net Carbs: 2.6g

Protein: 29g

Source: greenhealthycooking.com

This dish is specifically for breakfast. But it could also do for a late lunch.

If you’re looking for a little bit more of variety for the first meal of the day, this recipe is just for that. You cannot eat bacon and sausage every day! It gets boring.

So, how is this casserole different? Well, to start with – it contains smoked salmon. It has loads of protein and a little bit of fat, so you’re definitely going to start off your day strong.

Anyway, try this recipe on the weekend when you have a little bit more time and see whether it’s for you!

Per Serving:

Calories: 521

Fats: 42g

Net Carbs: 6g

Protein: 28g

Source: thelittlepine.com

I know there are probably quite a few Mexican cuisine fans. And, I’m feeling you!

If you’re looking for a more interesting casserole, try this one. It’s packed with proteins, very easy to make and you can use whatever dressing you want to fit your needs.

Per Serving:

Calories: 183

Fats: 12g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 13g

Source: buttertogetherkitchen.com

A fan of buffalo sauce? Use this sugar-free buffalo sauce to make this casserole. A ranch dressing for this recipe is a must too.

You can try this sugar-free ranch dressing if you’re on the keto diet. The truth is if you’re a fan of buffalo chicken wings and want to try something new, this is the recipe to try for sure.

The cream and bacon create this beautiful flavor pallet that’s hard to resist. Give it a try and let me know whether you’ve liked it!

Per Serving:

Calories: 315

Fats: 41g

Net Carbs: 2.1g

Protein: 23.8g

Source: myketokitchen.com

Made out of pretty much just 5 ingredients, this dish is quite simple and super keto friendly.

If you’re looking for a slice of perfect cheese bacon and cauliflower dish, you simply have to try this one.

If you’re not feeling it, feel free to spice it up! I personally love adding a lot of black pepper to it but parmesan cheese itself should give it a nice taste.

Per Serving:

Calories: 205

Fats: 17g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 10g

Source: sugarfreemom.com

Here is another Mexican dish. It does great for a comfort dish that sometimes you simply need.

For the recipe, you’ll need this low carb enchilada sauce and coconut flour. If you’re the kind of person to buy 25 pounds of flour, try this one here.

You’re going to use it very often anyway if you’re on a low carb diet. Plus, it saves money in the end.

The recipe has a few steps and it takes a total of 70 minutes to get it on the table, but it’s totally worth it! I’d say it’s a perfect dish for a Saturday night!

Per Serving:

Calories: 357

Fats: 21g

Net Carbs: 6g

Protein: 31g

Source: foodfaithfitness.com

If you want to make something fancier, especially for celebrations, I’d recommend this recipe.

The green beans and bacon crumbs really make it special. And if you’re a big fan of mushrooms but don’t get to eat them very often, it’s just a good chance to taste them again.

The casserole tastes as good as it looks, that’s for sure. Plus, if you do love your casserole very creamy, then it’s something to try.

Per Serving:

Calories: 159

Fats: 11g

Net Carbs: 7g

Protein: 6.2g

Source: aspicyperspective.com

This is another weekend breakfast recipe that your taste buds will definitely enjoy. A combination of spinach, artichoke, parmesan, clove and thyme will make it so delicious.

The good thing about this dish is that you can feed your whole family and start off your day with a full stomach.

The recipe doesn’t contain meat, so it’s just a fun little casserole you can try on your meatless days.

Per Serving:

Calories: 141

Fats: 8.5g

Net Carbs: 1.8g

Protein: 11.9g

Source: theketoqueens.com

Get some zucchinis, chicken, cheese and try this recipe. It’s French and tastes amazing.

So, if today you feel like bringing a piece of France into your home, try this low carb version of Chicken Corn Blue.

It melts in your mouth and tastes delicious with a glass of wine. I know keto diet and alcohol doesn’t go well together.

However, if you’ve made up your mind to have some red wine today, why not pair it up with this beautiful dish?

Per Serving:

Calories: 327

Fats: 22g

Net Carbs: 7.7g

Protein: 29.3g

Conclusion

I hope you’ve enjoyed some of these casserole recipes. Check out my other posts on ketogenic dinners, easy keto lunches, and crockpot recipes!