Connect to a VPN in Windows (2024)

Whether it's for work or personal use, you can connect to a virtual private network (VPN) on your Windows PC. A VPN connection can helpprovide a more secure connection and access to your company's network and the internet, for example,when you’reworking froma coffee shop or similar public place.
Note:This feature is not available in Windows 11 SE. Learn more
Create a VPN profile
Before you can connect to a VPN, you must have a VPN profile on your PC. You can either create a VPN profile on your own or set up a work account to get a VPN profile from your company.
Before you start:
-
If it’s for work, look for VPN settings or a VPN app on your company’s intranet sitewhile you’re at work, or contact your company's support person.
-
If it’s for a VPN service you subscribe to forpersonal use, visitthe Microsoft Storeto see if there’s an app for that service,then go to the VPN service’s website to see if the VPN connection settings to use are listed there.
Once you have your work or personal VPN settings ready:
-
SelectStart>Settings>Network & internet>VPN>Add VPN.
-
UnderAdd a VPN connection, do the following:
-
ForVPN provider, chooseWindows (built-in).
-
In theConnection namebox, enter a name you'll recognize (for example, MyPersonal VPN). This is the VPN connection name you'll look for when connecting.
-
In theServer name or addressbox, enter the address for the VPN server.
-
ForVPN type, choose the type of VPN connection you want to create. You’ll need to know which kind of VPN connection your company or VPN service uses.
-
ForType of sign-in info, choose the type of sign-in info (or credentials) to use. Thismight be a username and password, one-time password, certificate, or a smart card if you’re connecting to a VPN for work. Enter your username and password in the respective boxes (if required).
-
-
SelectSave.
If you need to edit the VPN connection info or specify additional settings, such as proxy settings:
-
From the VPN settings page, selectthe VPN connection you want to edit,selectAdvanced options, then select Edit next to the details you want to update. Once you've made the updates needed select either Save or Apply.
Connect to a VPN
Whenyou have a VPN profile, you’re ready to connect.
Connect to a VPN quickly from your taskbar:
-
On your taskbar, select the Network, Volume, Batteryicon >VPN.
-
From the list of VPN connection names, selectthe one you want, and then select Connect.
-
If prompted, enter your username and password or other sign in info.
Connect to a VPN from the Windows Settings page:
-
SelectStart>Settings>Network & internet>VPN.
-
Next to the VPN connection you want to use, select Connect.
-
If prompted, enter your username and password or other sign in info.
You'll know you're connected to aVPN in the following two ways:
-
On the VPN settings page,the VPN connection name willdisplayConnectedunderneath it.
-
On the taskbar, a blue shield will displaywhen you're connected to a recognized VPN.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
