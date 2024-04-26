The recipe for how to make Sugar Free Mascarpone (2024)

Published: · Modified: by thesugarfreediva. · This post may contain affiliate or amazon links.
A homemade method for making Sugar Free Mascarpone.
Enjoy this recipe for Sugar Free Mascarpone in your next dessert.
I am so thrilled that it is sugar free.
Sugar Free Mascarpone
Mascarpone is not a cheese that we eat on a daily basis.
I have a hard time finding Mascarpone my local grocery store. However, I see it all of the time in desserts. To be honest, I always thought that is was more of a dessert cream filling than a cheese.
This Mascarpone recipe is the second part of a series of three related posts.
I am working my way towards making a whole Sugar Free Tiramisu. I recently featured the the Lady Fingers recipe and will soon feature the end product- Tiramisu when I combine it all together. on.
Mascarpone is actually an easy recipe to make.
You only need a few ingredients to make it with. However, Mascarpone is such a vital part of so many desserts including Tiramisu. The Mascarpone acts like the mortar which keeps the other ingredients together and balances out the other flavors while it does it.
This recipe calls for heavy cream.
If you are interested in trying Greek yogurt in this recipe, check out my directions on how to use Greek Yogurt in recipes. I also have a 5 ingredient sugar free cream cheese frosting as well as a 4 ingredient sugar free vanilla frosting recipe.
The Recipe for Sugar Free Mascarpone
This is a simple recipe that is also vital for making our desserts/
What you will need to make this recipe.
- Heavy Cream- 2 cups .
- Lemon Juice- 1 tablespoon.
- Sugar alternative- Equivalent to 1 teaspoon of sugar.
How to make Sugar Free Mascarpone
You will need a cheesecloth or similar item (coffee filters, paper towels of quality etc).
- Place your cream in a sauce pan and heat to a simmer (180 degrees if using a thermometer). After about 4 minutes, stir in the lemon juice and allow to simmer for another 3-4 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the sugar alternative. Then, allow this cool for 20-15 minutes before the next step. For the next step you will need a strainer/colander, a bowl to sit the strainer over, and your cheesecloth (use double layer if possible).
- Place the strainer/colander over the bowl and line the strainer/colander with the cheesecloth.
- Pour the mixture from the pan into the strainer/colander. Allow this (strainer/colander lined with cheesecloth and with mixture inside) over the bowl to sit in your refrigerator overnight.
Sugar Free Mascarpone
A homemade method for making Sugar Free Mascarpone.
Cook Time15 minutes mins
Total Time8 hours hrs 15 minutes mins
Ingredients
- Heavy Cream- 2 cups .
- Lemon Juice- 1 tablespoon.
- Sugar alternative- Equivalent to 1 teaspoon of sugar.
- You will need a cheesecloth or similar item coffee filters, paper towels of quality etc.
Instructions
Place your cream in a sauce pan and heat to a simmer (180 degrees if using a thermometer). After about 4 minutes, stir in the lemon juice and allow to simmer for another 3-4 minutes.
Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the sugar alternative. Then, allow this cool for 20-15 minutes before the next step. For the next step you will need a strainer/colander, a bowl to sit the strainer over, and your cheesecloth (use double layer if possible).
Place the strainer/colander over the bowl and line the strainer/colander with the cheesecloth.
Pour the mixture from the pan into the strainer/colander. Allow this (strainer/colander lined with cheesecloth and with mixture inside) over the bowl to sit in your refrigerator overnight.
Recipe Notes
Sugar Free and Vegan Brownies
Sugar Free Lemon Drop Cookies
