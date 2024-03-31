The Ultimate Bloody Mary Recipe (2024)

I love a great Bloody Mary. To me they are like the lobster of drinks. And especially when the top of glass is garnished with a salt or celery salt or Old Bay…It must be freshly made (none of that premix stuff for me! I sometimes use clamato juice, V-8, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper. Yours looks to die for!! Can’t wait to try making it and pray it turns out delicious!!!!!! I’ll probably skip the shrimp and horse radish, but feel good that it will just as tasty!!! I’ve been hunting for the best recipe as this is a favorite of mine and I believe I found it!!! Will keep you posted when I make them!! Thanks so much for this recipe!!!!!

Reply