The Ultimate Bloody Mary Recipe (2024)

34 Responses
I started using pepperoncini juice for Bloody Marys recently when I was out of other “normal” ingredients. It packs a fun little punch! Can’t wait to try your version. Here was my Instagram post on my “what I had in my cupboard” version. https://instagram.com/p/mBg9ACGd40/#
Reply
Looks yummy!
Reply
i want one right now!
Reply
It looks great! Here in Canada, we have a similar drink called a Caesar – it’s made with Clamato juice instead of tomato juice and the spicier, the better!
Reply
I make mine with Clamato and spicy V-8 and three drops of Worcestershire sauce plus all th the rest…yum!
Reply
Oh, I love me a good Bloody Mary. All this looks really good. Try switching out the tomato juice with tomato sauce–the vodka won’t thin it down quite so much. Super thick and spicy, with all these ingredients!
Reply
Thanks! good to know. 🙂
Reply
Great idea for mothers day coming up, cannot wait to try the shrimp garnish. One thing I suggest for everyone to try is adding a splash of A-1, something a bartender showed me some years back. It just adds a little more depth of flavor.
Reply
my favorite garnishes are pickled green beans, pickled asparagus, pickled carrots, and pickled okra! So good!See AlsoBobby Flay Salisbury Steak Recipe ( With Mushroom Gravy) - ChefjarWingstop Cajun Fried Corn: A Delicious Copycat Recipe20+ Of The Best Chex Mix Recipes EverEasy Holiday Mistletoe Margarita Recipe | Inspire • Travel • Eat
Reply
If you don’t want to use alcohol, which I know is crazy, what can I substitute?
Reply
Ummmm…. I have no idea, LOL. I think you can just leave it out… but I haven’t tried it that way. Sorry I’m not more help! 🙂
Reply
I don’t drink and just leave it out! Just as good in my opinon!!
Reply
I had a few too many foo foo drinks last night in celebration of Valentine’s/Presidents Day. This looks amazing to try this morning. Just shared it on FB. I don’t have tomato juice, so I’m going to do what Sally suggested with the tomato sauce. The shrimp idea is amazing. TY for sharing.
Reply
LOL!! I hope it was good!
Reply
We go on a family reunion camping trip every year and one of the traditions is a bloody Mary…or two…or three 😉 with breakfast. The old geezers use Mrs. T’S premade mixer. I have been making it from scratch for a few years now. So much better than the store bought mixers! This year I’m making this one to take. Sounds so tasty 🙂
Reply
So stinking yummo!!! Been searching for a homemade version that rivals our favorites. This is as close as we’ve found! Amazing…thanks for sharing!!
Reply
So glad you like it!!!
I showed my daughter this picture, and I am making your bloody Mary’s for her birthday lunch on Saturday. I can’t wait. I love a good bloody Mary.
Reply
I hope y’all enjoy it!
Reply
Yummy
Also added a little OJ and Siracha to add a little spice. We will be blending in a little tomato pasted to thicken and add color – but this recipe is brilliant
Reply
Try using Clamato instead of Tomato juice. Adds great flavor.
Reply
This is so. Freaking. Good.
Rimming with Old Bay is the most brilliant move ever. I love this so much.
Reply
So glad you liked it!
Reply
Could you make a large batch of this and refrigerate it ahead of time?
Reply
Yes, you can make a batch ahead of time, keep it refrigerated and add the vodka just before serving.
Reply
Nice touch on the pepperoncini and delish recipe. When I’m in a pinch I use LAVA all natural bloody mary mix. Gluten free so great for my celiac and no high fructose corn syrup or preservatives which is great for IBS. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
Reply
I love a great Bloody Mary. To me they are like the lobster of drinks. And especially when the top of glass is garnished with a salt or celery salt or Old Bay…It must be freshly made (none of that premix stuff for me! I sometimes use clamato juice, V-8, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper. Yours looks to die for!! Can’t wait to try making it and pray it turns out delicious!!!!!! I’ll probably skip the shrimp and horse radish, but feel good that it will just as tasty!!! I’ve been hunting for the best recipe as this is a favorite of mine and I believe I found it!!! Will keep you posted when I make them!! Thanks so much for this recipe!!!!!
Reply
I hoe you like it!
Reply
Great. Add a tbl spoon of Sherry and a rind of crisp fried and SMOKED bacon and just go . Great becomes super great.
Reply
Great recipe! I also used Clamato juice. I also infused my vodka with pepperoncini peppers. The fresh horseradish is must!
Reply
Here in S. Fla, we have Camaronazo which is like Clamato, but instead of clams, it is made with shrimp. It comes in a regular, lime, or spicy.
Reply
This recipe is the best. Everyone raves about how good it is.
Reply
I’m going to make this in the morning while I cook Thanksgiving dinner. I’m wanting to make it ahead of time, like in a pitcher. How would you suggest doing the ingredients? Hopefully that will work.
Reply
Hi Alisha, this recipe was from Colleen at Souffle Bombay. She used to do recipes for my blog. She night be able to assist you. Happy Thanksgiving!
Reply