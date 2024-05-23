This Fan-Favorite iPhone Selfie Stick Comes With A Bluetooth Remote — Plus 3 More Affordable Options (2024)

When you want to include yourself in a photo without asking a stranger to snap the pic, a selfie stick definitely comes in handy. The best selfie sticks for iPhones are lightweight, extendable, and easy to control via a wireless remote or your phone’s headphone jack. Plus, many options have extra features, such as built-in tripods, that make them a versatile addition to your travel photography kit.

Two of the most important specs when choosing a selfie stick are size and reach. Most options have adjustable mounts for various iPhone widths — just be sure to check that your model is compatible. Also, consider how much reach you’ll want. A total reach of around 3 feet is good for most uses, but you might want a selfie stick with an extra-long reach for wide shots. For easy portability, you’ll also want to note how small the selfie stick is when folded up.

You also have a choice between remote or wired control. Many selfie sticks feature built-in tripod bases and detachable Bluetooth-enabled remotes that allow you to take photos from several feet away. These wireless remotes are battery-operated, which can be recharged or replaced as needed. But as handy as wireless remotes can be, having to recharge them (and trying not to lose them!) can be a pain if you don’t need the reach. If that sounds like you, consider a more low-tech wired selfie stick that connects to your phone’s 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. You can tap a simple button on the handle to snap photos, but your pics will be limited to the reach of the selfie stick.

With that in mind, these are the best selfie sticks for iPhones to take Instagram pics, vacation photos, and more of your important memories to the next level.

1. The Overall Best

This selfie stick is lightweight, portable, and popular, with a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews. Weighing only 4 ounces, it extends from 13.3 to 25.2 inches and it rotates for portrait or landscape selfies. The holder can comfortably grip phones with a width between 3.5 and 6.5 inches. It also comes with a rechargeable Bluetooth remote so you can snap those selfies and group photos up to 30 feet away when using the stick’s built-in tripod. The wireless remote is compatible with most iPhones, including the iPhone 13.

One positive review: “I have purchased several selfie sticks over the past two years and this one is the best by far. Sturdy, holds the phone in place, and doesn't feel like it will break in a month. The removable wireless remote was a great addition. The tripod allows you to take a bunch of different [angles] and snap from long distances. It is also very convenient to carry because it collapses.”

2. The Best For Wide Shots

With a total reach of 60 inches, this extra-long selfie stick is a great choice for capturing wide shots and panoramic views. In addition, it comes with a sturdy built-in tripod base and a rechargeable wireless remote with a range of 33 feet, so it’s easy to set up and snap shots from a distance. It allows for both landscape and portrait mode. Plus, the selfie stick can compactly shrink down inside the 12.8-inch handle for easy storage, and it weighs about 14 ounces. While the width isn’t listed, the holder is compatible with most iPhones. The brand also offers a three-year warranty.

One positive review: “Just went on a trip from Corpus Christi to Mount Scott. Took more than 500 photos, group photos, and selfies with all the family members and friends. We found this stick a permanent companion for all future trips. The selfie stick is solid and sturdy and easy to configure and use like plug and play.”

3. The Best Budget Selfie Stick

This mini selfie stick is perfect for taking on the go when you travel, and the handle opens up into a handy tripod. Weighing only about 4.6 ounces, this selfie stick measures just under 6 inches when folded and extends up to 24 inches. It comes with a detachable Bluetooth remote with a range of up to 33 feet, but the battery is not rechargeable. You’ll have to replace the battery as needed — though the brand does include a spare for you. It allows for portrait and landscape photos and is compatible with devices measuring between 2.36 and 3.94 inches. And thanks to its smaller size, it can also be used around the house or at your desk to hold up your phone when watching videos.

One positive review: “When folded, it fits perfectly in my mini bag so I can carry it with me wherever I go. When expanded, it stays perfectly still even with my iPhone 11max on it. In [addition], it also has a remote that you can take out.”

4. The Best Wired Selfie Stick

If you’d rather not use a Bluetooth connection and risk losing the remote, consider this wired selfie stick. The selfie stick connects to your 3.5-millimeter headphone jack — or through a Lightning-to-headphone jack adapter (sold separately) for newer iPhones — so you can take selfies using a button in the handle. This one is super compact too, weighing only 2.6 ounces and measuring 6.7 inches long when fully retracted. It can extend out 19.7 inches and is compatible with most iPhones. However, while the holder offers adjustable angles, you can only use your phone in landscape mode. There are four colors to choose from.

One positive review: “It's well-engineered & built. Very simple to use. No battery. [...] It looks a bit like a Titanium color, it's a very fine metallic paint. So far I love everything about it.”