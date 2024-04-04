This Thai Chicken Salad Is My Go-To Dinner Recipe This Summer (2024)

Most of y’all know that I have a longtime fantasy of being a surfer girl, and yes – this summer I’m still working on bringing it to life with sessions at the surf park, and (who knows?) maybe even in the real ocean hopefully soon. I’m definitely not good at it yet, but you know what? It’s really that laid-back, nature-loving lifestyle that I’m after, and those who live in sunny locations 365 days a year seem to have it mastered.
This Thai Chicken Salad is my homage to those tropical vibes; it feels like just the type of thing that my fave Instagrammers in Bali or Oahu or Bondi Beach might eat for lunch with their toes in the sand. Or at least post on their feed… Anyhoo, my Thai Chicken Salad with spicy peanut dressing comes together in a flash, is the yummiest healthy dinner, and the perfect way to use up a leftover rotisserie chicken. Scroll on for the recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded
- 1 bunch Tuscan kale, shredded
- extra-virgin olive oil
- kosher salt
- 1 heart romaine, shredded
- 2 large carrots, shredded
- 1 bunches scallions cut into ribbons
- 1 grilled garlic chicken breast (or leftover rotisserie chicken)
- 1 mango, diced or cut into matchsticks
- 1 seedless cucumber, cut into ribbons with a vegetable peeler
- 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, chopped
- 1 small bunch cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
- 2 ripe Hass avocados, halved and sliced (I like to keep the slices together on one end so I can fan them out and make a pretty presentation on top of the salad)
- lime wedges for garnish
for the spicy peanut sauce:
- 1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon hot water
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sriracha or sambal oelek, to taste
- kosher salt, to taste
Instructions
- Make the peanut sauce by combining everything in a jar and shaking it up.
- Place the cabbage and kale in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with a little olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, and use both hands to vigorously massage the leaves until they starts to soften and break down, about 1 minute.
- Use two forks to shred the chicken, then add to the bowl along withthe romaine, carrots, scallions, and half of the cilantro.
- Drizzle on a couple tablespoons of dressing, and toss everything together to that veggies are all lightly coated.
- Transfer to 4 serving bowls, then top with mango, cucumber, and avocado slices. Sprinkle peanuts and remainder of cilantro over the top, drizzle on a little more peanut sauce, and garnish with a lime wedge. Eat!
Bre says:
June 6, 2018 at 8:30 am
This looks really delicious! But what makes the peanut sauce “spicy”?
Christine Semsack says:
April 13, 2023 at 2:39 pm
1 teaspoon sriracha or sambal oelek, to taste
Suzanne Smith says:
June 6, 2018 at 8:37 am
This looks so delicious, healthy and beautiful! Can’t wait to try it!
Mimi says:
June 8, 2018 at 3:58 am
Should that say Hot Sauce instead of Hot Water?
Camille Styles says:
June 10, 2018 at 6:42 am
Hi Mimi! Hot water is actually correct – it’s to thin out the peanut butter and make the dressing just a bit more pourable.
Mimi says:
June 11, 2018 at 7:52 am
I’m also curious as Bre is as well, what is the “spice” in the peanut sauce that makes it spicy? I would love to make this but am wondering if it’s siracha, or fresh chile, that gives it the spice…. Any advice would be fab.
Amanda Allen says:
May 24, 2022 at 6:29 am
Sriracha and Sambal Oelek are both chilli condiments!
kamifornia says:
June 12, 2018 at 12:35 pm
Soooo it’s a spicy peanut sauce with no spice? Looks great though, I’m going to add this to my meal prep. I will probably add a bit of sambal oelek to the dressing to taste.
Camille Styles says:
June 13, 2018 at 6:54 am
Hey y’all! Good catch – I just updated the recipe with the big squeeze of sriracha or sambal oelek that I always add to the sauce. Adjust the amount to your liking and enjoy! xo
Michaela says:
June 21, 2018 at 2:01 pm
I love anything Thai and spicy. This sounds like the perfect summer salad!
3 vex says:
June 22, 2018 at 3:51 am
Chicken salad is very delicious, I will definitely go to the restaurant you try
Diane says:
July 3, 2018 at 9:37 pm
Camille,
Beautiful salad and perfect while enjoying my home in Punta Mita MX.
A great surf break just in front….you need to come here to surf!
D
Verna says:
April 23, 2020 at 12:01 pm
Made your lovely salad ? recipe. Very healthy and delicious ?Thanxs for sharing your recipe. I put in roasted cashew nuts since I don’t like plain peanuts. I don’t like peanut butter in my salad dressing, but now I’ll have to try a different nut butter to seee if I can make your dressing.
Brian says:
June 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm
How you supposed to shake up 1/2 cup peanut butter?
Reply
Tonya says:
February 21, 2022 at 3:13 pm
How well would this recipe hold? Would it work for a few days’ worth of meal prep? Thanks!
Reply
Camille Styles says:
February 21, 2022 at 3:17 pm
Without the dressing, it’ll keep for 3 – 4 days… with the dressing, I’d eat leftovers for up to 1 day after.
Reply
Charity says:
May 29, 2022 at 9:34 pm
so good, made it for dinner tonight, added chopped thai basil and so yummy
