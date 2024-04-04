This Thai Chicken Salad Is My Go-To Dinner Recipe This Summer (2024)

Most of y’all know that I have a longtime fantasy of being a surfer girl, and yes – this summer I’m still working on bringing it to life with sessions at the surf park, and (who knows?) maybe even in the real ocean hopefully soon. I’m definitely not good at it yet, but you know what? It’s really that laid-back, nature-loving lifestyle that I’m after, and those who live in sunny locations 365 days a year seem to have it mastered.

This Thai Chicken Salad is my homage to those tropical vibes; it feels like just the type of thing that my fave Instagrammers in Bali or Oahu or Bondi Beach might eat for lunch with their toes in the sand. Or at least post on their feed… Anyhoo, my Thai Chicken Salad with spicy peanut dressing comes together in a flash, is the yummiest healthy dinner, and the perfect way to use up a leftover rotisserie chicken. Scroll on for the recipe.











Thai Chicken Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing Serves 4 This Thai Chicken Salad Is My Go-To Dinner Recipe This Summer By Camille Styles Prep 15 minutes Cook 15 minutes Categories Ingredients 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded

1 bunch Tuscan kale, shredded

extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt

1 heart romaine, shredded

2 large carrots, shredded

1 bunches scallions cut into ribbons

1 grilled garlic chicken breast (or leftover rotisserie chicken)

1 mango, diced or cut into matchsticks

1 seedless cucumber, cut into ribbons with a vegetable peeler

1/2 cup roasted peanuts, chopped

1 small bunch cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

2 ripe Hass avocados, halved and sliced (I like to keep the slices together on one end so I can fan them out and make a pretty presentation on top of the salad)

lime wedges for garnish for the spicy peanut sauce: 1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon hot water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha or sambal oelek, to taste

kosher salt, to taste Instructions Make the peanut sauce by combining everything in a jar and shaking it up. Place the cabbage and kale in a large mixing bowl, drizzle with a little olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, and use both hands to vigorously massage the leaves until they starts to soften and break down, about 1 minute. Use two forks to shred the chicken, then add to the bowl along withthe romaine, carrots, scallions, and half of the cilantro. Drizzle on a couple tablespoons of dressing, and toss everything together to that veggies are all lightly coated. Transfer to 4 serving bowls, then top with mango, cucumber, and avocado slices. Sprinkle peanuts and remainder of cilantro over the top, drizzle on a little more peanut sauce, and garnish with a lime wedge. Eat!