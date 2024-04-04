50+ Comforting Casserole Recipes (2024)

The best casserole recipes are handed down from one generation to the next and they’re usually beloved.

The casserole is a beloved American tradition, but all around the world, home chefs have been preparing casseroles for centuries. Casseroles became hugely popular in the middle of the 1900s when women started working outside the home, but one-dish oven meals have always been a blessing for busy homemakers

Main dish casserole recipes first started to become hugely popular in the mid-1900s, but people have actually been baking casseroles for thousands of years.

It’s just so easy to toss some ingredients into a casserole pan, stick it in the oven, and end up with a delicious comfort food dinner.

Casseroles are the ultimate comfort food, combining a variety of flavors and textures into a single, delicious dish. Known for their convenience and versatility, these one-pan wonders have been a staple in home kitchens for generations. With a vast array of ingredients and combinations to choose from, casseroles offer endless opportunities for creativity, ensuring an exciting and satisfying meal every time.

From classic family favorites to innovative new twists on traditional dishes, these recipes showcase the boundless possibilities of casserole cuisine. Whether you’re a seasoned casserole connoisseur or a newcomer to this culinary delight, there’s something here to inspire and delight your taste buds.

Not only do these casserole recipes boast exceptional flavors, but they also cater to a range of dietary requirements, including vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free options. So, gather your ingredients, preheat your oven, and get ready to dive into the delicious world of casseroles.

Some of the best dinner casseroles are cheesy and full of savory flavor, but some of our favorite casserole ideas are for breakfast casseroles.

But that’s not all. There are tons of easy dessert casserole recipes out there and we’ve included one of those, too.

Enjoy this definitive list of the 51 best casserole recipes.

Source: thespicyapron.com

This dish is the ultimate comfort food. It’s simple and tasty.

Using chicken, bell peppers, cheese and a few spices and you have a winner.

This one is definitely in my weekly family rotation.

Source: jordosworld.com

What’s even better than a crispy pizza with pepperoni and gooey cheese? All of this magical goodness in a baked casserole.

This is a great way to do something different for pizza night and the kiddos love it.

This casserole is made with penne pasta, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and Mozzarella cheese.

The bell pepper, mushrooms, and onions bring in flavor by the fork-fulls

Of course, you can customize it with all of the toppings you love.

You can even make this dish with Italian sausage. Be sure to cook the sausage before adding it to the dish.

Source: thewholesomedish.com

For many families, the holidays wouldn’t be the same without a yummy green bean casserole covered with fried onions.

What makes this casserole so magical is that it only has three simple ingredients.

Green beans, condensed cream of mushroom soup, and french fried onions are all you need.

If you want to change things up a bit, you can substitute other cream soups for the cream of mushroom soup. Consider cream of chicken soup, cream of bacon soup, cream of asparagus soup, or cream of celery soup.

Source: spendwithpennies.com

Tuna casseroles were all the rage in the few decades of the 1900s, but you don’t hear much about them these days.

We’re not sure why tuna noodle casseroles aren’t made as frequently as they used to be made, but we’re in total support of a revival.

This tuna noodle casserole is one of the best you will find. The tuna is tossed with peas, egg noodles, mushroom soup, and celery.

But it’s the topping that is the star of the show.

The topping is made with buttery breadcrumbs and it’s decadent.

Source: damndelicious.net

Tex-Mex and Mexican flavors are always popular and they transition beautifully into this colorful and hearty casserole.

The recipe calls for ground beef, but you could just as easily substitute ground turkey or chicken.

Onion, garlic, black beans, corn, and diced tomatoes add a rich load of veggies.

For the spices, cumin and chili powder steal the show. The Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese make this dish super cheesy.

Fresh lime juice gives this casserole a delightful zing, and the cilantro is the perfect seasoning and garnish.

Source: amandaseasyrecipes.com

Everyone loves a big breakfast, especially on the weekends or during holiday family gatherings.

However, we don’t always love to get up and fix a big breakfast. That’s where a tasty and comforting breakfast casserole comes in.

This one is made using Bisquick baking mix, and that gives it its own unique flavor.

The eggs and sausage provide tons of protein, and shredded cheddar cheese makes it nice and cheesy.

Here’s the best part. Once this casserole is baked, it freezes beautifully, so you can actually make this breakfast casserole in advance to pull out for a relaxing morning.

Source: thecozycook.com

With juicy chicken chunks, broccoli, a simple cream sauce, and a buttery cracker topping, this recipe for chicken divan will be a huge hit with your family.

Chicken divan is also an impressive casserole to take to a potluck or party.

This chicken recipe is loaded with veggies, including onion, celery, and broccoli florets.

The cream of chicken soup, milk, sour cream, and cheese make it incredibly creamy.

Serve this chicken casserole with mashed potatoes and a salad and you have a complete meal that’s fit for a king.

Source: deliaonline.com

Perhaps one of the oldest recipes on our list of main dish casserole recipes, the traditional Lancashire hotpot dates back to times in Lancashire before industrialization took over.

In the old days, mutton scrags would slowly stew over a low fire and family members would take turns tending the hotpot.

To make this dish, you should use mutton or lamb, potatoes, and kidneys.

The seasoning for this classic casserole comes from fresh thyme, onions, black pepper, and a bay leaf.

Source: saltandlavender.com

How can you have too many casserole recipes with Mexican flavors? We love them all!

This recipe is for an easy taco casserole. The casserole is loaded with corn and healthy black beans.

The spices bring the flavor with chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin.

A jar of salsa makes this taco casserole saucy and flavorful.

However, the secret ingredient in this casserole is the layer of crumbled Doritos. You can use whatever flavor of Doritos you like, but this recipe calls for Nacho Cheese flavor and we’re here for it.

Source: spendwithpennies.com

Something wonderful happens when you bring together cheese, potatoes, and sour cream to make this popular Cracker Barrell copycat recipe.

Besides being an excellent dinner side dish casserole, this great recipe also serves well as a breakfast casserole.

The hashbrowns are tenderly shredded and they’re sumptuous in this creamy and rich cheese sauce that’s made with Colby cheese.

This casserole recipe calls for a can of cream of chicken soup, but you can also use cream of cheddar. More cheese? Yes, please!

Be sure to defrost your hash browns before adding them to your mixture.

Source: thatlowcarblife.com

If you’re cutting carbs, that doesn’t mean you have to give up casseroles.

While most casseroles have some sort of pasta or potato filling, this Philly cheesesteak casserole is keto-friendly.

The filling is lean ground beef, or you could use ground turkey to go even leaner.

Bell peppers and onion are so perfect after being browned with the ground beef.

Seasoned salt gives this casserole its signature flavor, and a teaspoon of hot sauce adds a nice, subtle kick.

Worcestershire sauce and garlic bring even more flavor.

Source: recipeazz.com

Perhaps one of the easiest casseroles on our list of easy dinner casseroles, this satisfying dish has only five ingredients.

Who doesn’t love ramen noodles? They’re so easy, not to mention inexpensive.

The base for this casserole is ramen noodles. Milk and cream of chicken soup make the noodles extra creamy, and sharp cheddar cheese adds tons of flavor.

Spices are garlic powder and oregano.

To make this casserole even more filling, just add some leftover rotisserie chicken, browned ground beef, or frozen veggies.

Source: sweetpeaskitchen.com

Welcome to the taco casserole with a funny name.

Walking tacos are called “walking” because you can walk around while you eat them. Sounds good to us!

But what about a walking taco casserole? Well, you can serve this casserole in a bag of Fritos with a plastic fork, ideally.

The casserole calls for ground beef and it’s not a terribly saucy casserole since it’s meant to be eaten out of a bag.

This walking taco casserole gets its flavor from taco seasoning, and it’s just the right amount of creamy.

Source: momontimeout.com

It seems like tater tots were made for casseroles, doesn’t it?

So many great casseroles have tater tots as an ingredient, usually as a crispy golden-brown topping.

This casserole claims to be the best tater tot casserole around, and with this ingredient list, we’re willing to bet on it.

The recipe calls for lean ground beef, but of course, you can use ground chicken or ground turkey.

Cream of mushroom soup makes this casserole nice and creamy, and two cups of cheddar cheese make it all come together.

Source: barilla.com

If you want to make lasagna and feel overwhelmed by all of the steps that go into making this classic Italian casserole, give this legendary Barilla lasagna a try.

Using Barilla Marinara Sauce makes it easier than creating a tomato sauce from scratch.

Also, you don’t have to make a cheese sauce. Simply blend your Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, Mozzarella cheese, eggs, and ricotta cheese to create heaven in your oven.

The secret ingredient to this classic casserole is a little bit of white wine, but that’s totally optional.

Source: smalltownwoman.com

What are pierogies? These tasty little dumplings can be either savory or sweet, and you usually find them served with ground meat and mashed potato fillings.

You can find cheddar cheese pierogies in the freezer aisle of your supermarket already prepared, and the cheesy ones are great for this recipe.

For prep, this recipe requires only about 15 minutes. The casserole is cooked for less than an hour total and it’s topped with gooey shredded Mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

Use a jar of store-bought Alfredo sauce (or make your own) and this recipe will be as creamy as can be.

Source: thisisnotdietfood.com

The John Wayne casserole comes by its name honestly.

The legendary actor supposedly gave his signature casserole recipe to the American Cancer Society for them to use as a fundraiser.

Wayne’s original casserole didn’t contain meat, and you can make it without meat. However, over the years, this casserole recipe has evolved to use ground meat.

Essentially, this casserole is a Mexican casserole because it has taco seasoning, diced onion, and Rotel tomatoes.

We like the original Rotel diced tomatoes because it delivers a little more spiciness, but you can use the mild version.

Source: gimmesomeoven.com

There’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning to the smell of a breakfast casserole.

You can make this casserole the night before and have it ready to pop into the oven when you wake up. By the time you’re finished with your morning coffee, breakfast is ready for the table.

The Italian sausage is something different for breakfast and it creates a memorable occasion out of a simple morning.

You can use frozen diced hash browns for this recipe. Be sure to thaw them before adding them to your mixture.

Source: theseasonedmom.com

When you want a casserole that is both savory and sweet, you can turn to this butternut squash and apple casserole.

This casserole is made with mashed butternut squash, brown sugar, apples, and pecans.

A perfect casserole to celebrate fall, this casserole has all of the best things about autumn.

This butternut squash casserole has a secret ingredient: corn flakes cereal. The corn flakes help to make the crunchy crust that is absolutely delicious.

You can use walnuts in this casserole if you prefer those to pecans.

Source: thecountrycook.net

Do you love a delicious tomatoey meatball sub? Well, we’ve got one for you in a casserole.

To make this meatball casserole, you can use homemade meatballs. However, this dish will be equally delicious if made with frozen meatballs.

Loaded up with meatballs, marinara sauce, cream cheese, and shredded Mozzarella cheese, this casserole is a winner.

If you want your casserole to be softer, don’t toast your bread before layering the slices on the bottom of the casserole dish.

You can also try making this tasty casserole with garlic Texas toast for even more garlic flavor.

Source: wellplated.com

It seems like everyone’s favorite bagel is the everything bagel.

Why not bring all of that wonderfully seasoned bagel bread into a delicious breakfast casserole?

This casserole uses leftover bagels, so it’s a great use for bagels that have gone stale.

For meat, you can use cooked ham, sausage, or bacon.

Grated sharp cheddar cheese adds tons of melty cheesy goodness and flavor.

The eggs bring it all together nicely.

Cream cheese and milk work together to make this breakfast casserole nice and creamy.

Source: cookiesandcups.com

We love stuffed pasta shells. They’re so handy and it’s easy to practice portion control when you’re eating stuffed shells.

You can also use shell pasta in a casserole to make unstuffed shells.

This recipe takes all of the wonderful ingredients from stuffed shells and brings them into an easy one-dishy meal.

Loaded with onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning, this casserole is super flavorful.

Even better, this stuffed shells casserole has four kinds of cheese: cream cheese, ricotta cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, and Mozzarella cheese.

Source: newengland.com

If you love Hamburger Helper (it can be a guilty pleasure…), this ground beef casserole will be right up your alley.

This casserole is pure New England comfort food that will warm the hearts and tummies of people in every part of the country.

The cream of mushroom soup gives both creaminess and flavor, and the diced bell pepper adds its own unique twist and most of the flavor.

The crunchiness in this casserole comes from a can of french fried onions.

This casserole is full of tender egg noodles and oodles of cheddar cheese.

Source: mariasmixingbowl.com

This casserole is sometimes called “cheddar, bacon, ranch chicken.” Whatever you want to call it, it’s incredibly delicious.

Since this recipe is a pasta casserole, it’s a one-pot meal that is super filling.

One thing we really love about this casserole is that it is loaded up with delicious crispy bacon that is crumbled on top of the dish.

The cheese sauce is made with shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and ranch dressing mix. The cream of chicken soup makes it wonderfully saucy.

You can use macaroni or another similar pasta.

Source: spendwithpennies.com

In terms of side dish casseroles, there are few casseroles as classic as a sweet potato casserole that’s covered with marshmallows and chopped pecans.

Sweet potato casserole is a traditional dish for Thanksgiving tables, but it’s equally delicious any time of the year.

Besides being yummy, sweet potatoes are super healthy food. Of course, this recipe does have some brown sugar, but it’s just enough to sweeten it without being overly sweet.

The butter and vanilla extract really makes this dish special, and it wouldn’t be the same without the melted marshmallows on top.

Source: addapinch.com

When it comes to side dish casseroles, Southern squash casserole is a classic.

The recipe calls for yellow squash, but you can mix in some zucchini squash if you like.

Cayenne pepper (or red pepper flakes) and onion give this casserole a nice little kick. The butter and grated cheddar cheese make it a beautifully creamy casserole.

This squash casserole has a buttery cracker topping that gives a lot of texture and interest to this dish. You can use Ritz crackers or a similar cracker for your own topping.

Source: themom100.com

Anytime you bring ground beef, cheese, and macaroni together, it’s absolutely magical.

With this recipe, you’re also sneaking some veggies into your diet with chopped carrots, bell pepper in all different colors, onions, and tomatoes.

The seasoning for this casserole comes from chili powder, Worcestershire sauce, dried basil, minced garlic, and dried oregano.

The recipe calls for lean ground beef, but you can also use ground turkey or cooked chicken.

Two cups of grated cheddar cheese make this casserole supremely cheesy.

Source: thecountrycook.net

Casseroles are tasty as can be, but they also tend to have plenty of calories.

If you’re looking for a casserole that’s a bit lighter, you will love this one because it has a lot less cream and cheese.

This recipe calls for ground beef and tomato soup, so it has an excellent flavor.

For the creaminess, Amish country casserole relies on the cream of mushroom soup and milk.

The flavor comes from Worcestershire sauce, minced garlic, and dried onion flakes. Parmesan cheese adds a special cheesy flavor without going overboard.

Source: tastesbetterfromscratch.com

If you’re craving a cheesy Italian casserole but would like something lighter, this million-dollar spaghetti recipe is exactly what you need.

This is also the perfect dish to make if you want to make lasagna but find yourself out of lasagna noodles.

You can think of this casserole as a marriage of lasagna and spaghetti pie. How could such a match made in heaven ever go wrong?

Just like lasagna, this Italian casserole has cream cheese and cottage cheese. You can also use ricotta cheese if you have some, and don’t forget the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Source: sixsisterstuff.com

A cowboy casserole is filling, comforting, and packed with plenty of perfect Western flavors.

The flavors come from garlic powder and onion powder, and the creaminess comes from milk and sour cream.

Cream of mushroom soup is in this casserole recipe, but you can substitute cream of chicken if that’s what you have.

Corn and onion give this casserole plenty of rib-sticking power, and the shredded cheddar cheese adds the cheesiness you crave.

The recipe calls for ground beef, but you can just as easily use any other ground meat, including ground turkey.

Source: wellplated.com

Most of the beloved casseroles that we are all familiar with have traditional American flavors. However, it’s nice to have one that has Asian-inspired flavors.

This teriyaki chicken casserole is full of crisp veggies, juicy chicken, and rice.

You can make a homemade teriyaki sauce or use one that’s ready-made from the grocery store.

We love that this recipe calls for heart-healthy brown rice. You can use chicken breast or any combination of chicken.

The veggies are frozen stir-fry vegetables.

If you make the homemade teriyaki sauce, you will be surprised at how easy it is. This Asian casserole tastes great with a little soy sauce.

Source: meatloafandmelodrama.com

Whoever thought it was a good idea to bring a Reuben sandwich into a casserole dish was a genius.

This casserole is perfect for an easy and qui9ck dinner, and it’s comfort food at its finest.

Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing bring the nostalgic Reuben sandwich flavors, and the crust is made of torn rye bread.

You can use a jar of high-quality sauerkraut for this casserole. Squeeze out most of the liquid before adding it to your casserole dish.

Corned beef brings so much flavor and seasoning, the only other spices you need are sea salt and black pepper.

Source: thesaltymarshmallow.com

When you have leftover ham, it’s a good time to make a cheesy ham and noodle casserole.

The sour cream sauce in this dish is so wonderfully creamy that we want to bake a home just to have leftovers to make this.

The recipe calls for shredded Mozzarella and shredded cheddar cheese, but the can of cheddar cheese soup also makes this an extra cheesy casserole.

The only spices you need to season this ham casserole are garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper.

Source: spendwithpennies.com

This baked potato casserole isn’t your average potato casserole.

The potatoes for this dish come from baked potatoes that you scoop out and mash.

What you end up with are incredibly creamy mashed potatoes.

Then, you add in your favorite baked potato toppings, including cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, green onions, and of course, sour cream.

Cream cheese makes this casserole extra creamy and delicious, along with some heavy cream or milk.

Seasonings are simply garlic powder and fresh parsley, with salt and pepper to taste.

Source: wholesomeyum.com

If you’re following a low carb or keto diet, you may feel challenged finding a good casserole recipe.

That’s where cauliflower comes in. Cauliflower can replace pasta and rice to serve as the foundation of a cheesy baked casserole.

This cauliflower casserole is super creamy thanks to the heavy cream and sour cream. Also, it’s a healthy casserole.

Crispy bacon bits add both texture and tons of flavor. Green onions and cheddar cheese will have you imagining you’re enjoying a baked potato.

The only seasoning you need in this flavorful casserole is sea salt and black pepper.

Source: easyfamilyrecipes.com

Sometimes you want something that’s just rich and bold, and that’s where the million-dollar chicken casserole comes in.

This casserole is made with tender chicken breast that is layered with crispy bacon, two types of cheese, and green onions.

If you need more reasons to love this casserole recipe, it’s also gluten-free, nut-free, egg-free, and low carb (keto-friendly).

When you’re looking for a healthy casserole recipe, don’t skip this one.

The cream cheese and mayonnaise give this casserole a perfectly creamy sauce. Meanwhile, Colby Jack cheese adds tons of flavor.

The green onions are excellent for both flavor and color.

Source: thecozycook.com

If you’re looking for a quick and easy, comforting casserole, this one will hit the spot.

This cheeseburger casserole cooks in only 30 minutes and you’ve got dinner on the table in no time at all.

Tomato paste gives the casserole a nice flavor, and the beef broth makes it super saucy. The flavors come from Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, and parsley.

Meanwhile, sour cream and cheddar cheese give the casserole a delicious creaminess.

While the recipe calls for ground beef, you can use ground turkey if you prefer.

Source: 12tomatoes.com

One of the most appealing things about a casserole is how easily it comes together.

Also, you can use many of the ingredients you already have in your kitchen, including leftover rotisserie chicken.

This recipe calls for shredded chicken, and the taco seasoning is what makes it so savory and yummy.

For veggies, you can’t go wrong with corn and black beans. Also, this casserole recipe calls for instant rice.

The sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese make this casserole as creamy and cheesy as you like it.

Source: wellplated.com

We all love Mexican food, and it only makes sense to bring this beloved cuisine into the casserole realm.

With this casserole, you’ve got layers of delectable shredded chicken, fluffy corn tortillas, melty cheese, and a flavorful Mexican-spiced tomato sauce.

Spices include garlic, cumin, dried oregano, kosher salt, and black pepper. Tabasco sauce adds an interesting kick, and red bell pepper and green bell pepper give this casserole plenty of colors.

The Monterey Jack cheese makes this casserole cheesy and creamy.

Source: eatliverun.com

Are you a seafood lover? If so, you will fall in love with this delectable shrimp and rice casserole.

This shrimp casserole is chock-full of bell pepper, fluffy rice, and heavenly spices.

The Rotel tomatoes give this savory dish tons of flavor, and the two creamed soups bring all the creaminess.

The recipe calls for white rice, but you can use brown rice. Simply adjust the cooking time as you normally would when using brown rice.

For veggies, all you need is onions and bell pepper.

Source: sweetandsavorymeals.com

If you have some leftover turkey (or chicken), you can use it up with this creamy turkey casserole.

For this turkey casserole, the turkey meat is baked with veggies in a buttery and cheesy sauce that just melts in your mouth.

The casserole is topped with more cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

This recipe calls for macaroni, but you can use any similar pasta to make it work.

Onion, bell pepper, and garlic provide lots of great flavors, and paprika and black pepper are the spices used.

Cream cheese makes it extra creamy.

Source: wonkywonderful.com

Are you craving some seafood?

In the South, folks love their shrimp, rice, and Cajun seasonings. It just makes plain good sense to pull these three perfect foods into a casserole that the whole family can enjoy.

The secret ingredient in this dish is the Muir Glen fire-roasted diced tomatoes. You can find them online if you can’t find them at your local grocery store, and they’re definitely worth the extra money they cost.

However, you can use any brand of fire-roasted tomatoes in this dish.

Source: backtomysouthernroots.com

When you need to pull dinner together and haven’t been to the grocery store in a week or so, you will be glad you have this ground beef casserole recipe.

With only five ingredients, this easy casserole recipe comes together quickly and easily.

Besides calling for ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, this casserole is easy on the budget, too.

Need another reason to love this casserole? You can use frozen cubed potatoes. Not having to peel potatoes is a huge bonus!

The shredded cheddar cheese and cream of cheddar cheese soup bring all of the cheesiness you love.

Source: simplyrecipes.com

Another classic Italian casserole is baked ziti. Baked ziti is right up there with lasagna in the cheesy Italian casserole hall of fame.

With Italian sausage, this casserole is sublime. However, you can also use ground beef.

You can make homemade pasta sauce for this casserole, but it’s just as delicious if you use a store-bought jarred sauce.

One thing that makes this casserole so awesome is that you can freeze it before you bake it. Just assemble your casserole and instead of sticking it in the oven, wrap it up and freeze it.

Source: sweetpeaskitchen.com

What happens when you take all of the goodness of a loaded baked potato and toss it into a casserole dish with some chicken?

Umami magic, that’s what happens.

For this recipe, you can use red potatoes. They’re nice and firm and will hold their shape a lot better.

The chicken used in this casserole is chicken breast, and the spices that make it so yummy are smoked paprika, garlic powder, and black pepper.

With bacon, sour cream, and sliced green onion (scallions), it’s just like a delicious loaded baked potato.

Source: spendwithpennies.com

Chicken tetrazzini casserole is a classic family favorite. If you have leftover turkey or chicken, you can use it to make this exceptional classic casserole.

Turkey tetrazzini is a holiday classic and it’s common to see this dish popping up a couple of days after Thanksgiving feasts.

Loaded with mushrooms, onion, garlic, and spaghetti, this dish comes together beautifully.

The cream cheese and Mozzarella cheese add loads of creaminess, and the Parmesan cheese is the final star. Heavy cream or half and half make this dish even creamier.

Garnish with fresh parsley and you’re good to go.

Source: thechunkychef.com

Chili mac is a food we love to make on the stovetop with macaroni, beans, chili powder, and tomatoes.

However, it’s just as delicious when you make chili mac in the oven in a casserole dish.

What makes it even more amazing? All of the melty cheeses. This recipe is loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and shredded pepper jack cheese.

Spices like chili powder and dried oregano bring the flavor.

Meanwhile, a jar of salsa makes this dish super saucy. The milk and some flour bring it all together for a marvelous masterpiece of a dish.

Source: thepioneerwoman.com

When you’re a good enough cook that you can brand yourself, you know that some good food is coming out of your kitchen.

This twice-baked potato casserole is straight from the recipe files for The Pioneer Woman and it has become world-famous.

The base of this casserole is Ree Drumond’s famous twice-baked potatoes.

You can make this casserole in advance and refrigerate it for up to two days. Be sure to let it sit at room temperature for half an hour before baking.

Bacon, cream cheese, sour cream, and cheddar cheese, oh my!

Source: plainchicken.com

Cooks who have never made tamales from scratch are often surprised at how time-consuming it is to make this classic Mexican food.

The good news is that you can more easily enjoy all of the traditional flavors of tamales by cooking the ingredients up in a casserole dish.

Using cornbread mix, canned cream corn, eggs, and ground beef, you can have a Mexican food feast right in your own kitchen.

This recipe gets its seasoning from packaged taco seasoning and salsa. The cheddar cheese makes it divine.

Source: thecookierookie.com

Do you love nachos? Are there people in the world who don’t? We also love easy casseroles, so this one is a winner.

If Tex-Mex flavors are your jam, you’re going to adore this nacho casserole.

This Mexican casserole is made with chicken, but you can easily make it with ground beef, too.

To make this casserole, you use a store-bought taco seasoning mix, so it’s really simple.

Rotel tomatoes, chopped green chiles, and black beans load this casserole up with so much flavor.

The soups to make it all come together are two types of canned soup: cream of chicken soup and cheddar cheese soup.

Source: sweetpeaskitchen.com

Who doesn’t love some flavor of enchiladas?

Sour cream chicken enchiladas have grown in popularity in the last several years, and it’s awesome to be able to pull all of this creaminess into a delicious comfort food casserole.

To make this casserole extra creamy, you’re going to use sour cream, milk, and cream of chicken soup.

Corn tortillas provide the crust, while onion powder and garlic powder give this casserole the perfect flavors.

You can use a leftover rotisserie chicken that you’ve shredded to make this casserole.

Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com

We promised you a dessert casserole and here it is.

This scrumptious blueberry French toast casserole can also be served as a breakfast casserole if you’re wanting something sweet for breakfast or brunch.

Made with sweet fresh blueberries, loads of brown sugar, crusty bread, and sweet custard, this is a casserole that tastes like pure comfort food.

If blueberries aren’t in season, you can always use frozen blueberries to make this lovely dessert casserole.

The streusel topping is what makes it so special.

50+ Casserole Recipes (+Campbell’s Green Bean Casserole) These recipes are sure to please. So, gather your family and friends and enjoy. Let us know your thoughts! 5 from 7 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Total Time 55 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 4 Calories 325 kcal Ingredients 1 can cream of mushroom soup

2 cans drained green beans

2 cups canned French fried onions Instructions Mix soup, green beans, and half the onions in a bowl.

Pour the mixture into a large baking dish and spread evenly.

Sprinkle the rest of the onions on top.

Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes. Notes Select your favorite recipe.

Organize all the required ingredients.

Enjoy the food. Nutrition Calories: 325kcal Keyword campbell’s green bean casserole, casserole recipes Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

