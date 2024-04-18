Traeger Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Pizza | Easy wood-pellet grilling recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Traeger Buffalo Chicken Flatbread is so easy to make on the grill, and bursting with flavor. Tender chunks of chicken, a buffalo sauce that carries a nice kick, and lots of melted cheese cover these pre-made mini Pita breads and seriously pushes the “easy button” on dinner.

Traeger Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

This recipe is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, or a weekend lunch. I made these with some leftover Traeger Cholula Buffalo Chicken, and a quick batch of my homemade bloody mary buffalo sauce, my Cholula Buffalo sauce, or my personal favorite, Homemade Old Bay Buffalo Sauce.

You can make these buffalo chicken flatbreads in the oven or on your grill, but we highly prefer the added flavor of our Traeger grill. Diced smoked or grilled chicken make this extra amazing, but if you are really in a time crunch any cooked, cubed chicken will do. Even rotisserie chicken would work here, as would leftovers from my Whole Grilled Nashville Hot Chicken.

What can you make with flatbread?

In our home, flatbread is a staple. We use it for pretty much everything.

Dipping in hummus, making into fast & easy pizzas, and of course, making buffalo chicken pizza!

Flatbread is so versatile, and you can toss in the freezer and pull out when you are ready to use. It thaws beautifully, and it helps allow you to have fresh flatbread whenever you get the urge to cook using it.

We really love the mini versions available at Costco for this, but any pita bread or flatbread will work. You can even make your own!

How to make Buffalo Chicken on Pita or Flatbread

Buffalo chicken pizza flatbreads are one of our family’s favorite quick meals to make. Just assemble your pizza and toss on the grill for a few minutes, and let that cheese get nice and melted.

I like to grill these on a cookie sheet to help keep the bottom from overcooking before the cheese is melted. If you want them directly on the grill grates you can do that too, just make sure you aren’t over the hottest part of the grill.

Serve with a crisp green salad or a side of veggies, and dinner is DONE.

What kind of sauce is best with buffalo chicken?

We like to serve up a bowl of blue cheese dressing as a side at times to dip our pizza in. It gives you that hot and cool effect like when you eat buffalo wings or buffalo shrimp. My kids prefer a ranch sauce drizzled over the top because the blue cheese is a little strong for them, and I’ll happily oblige.

What can you do with the leftovers?

These flatbreads can easily be turned into a buffalo chicken sandwich the next day, just fold the leftovers together to make a sandwich, or put two pieces of the pizza together with the flatbread facing out on both sides for a loaded sandwich.

I don’t mind eating this cold, but you are more than welcome to heat it up. I have found that placing it in a skillet on medium to low heat and slowly heating it up helps keep that more crunchy flatbread texture.

Sometimes when I heat it up in the microwave, it can be less than ideal, but the stove re-heat seems to give you a better leftover texture. You can also place on your grill again over low heat to warm it up again that way!

I suggest only assembling as many of these as will be eaten in one sitting, however. The ingredients keep best separate.

Yield: 6 flatbreads This Traeger Buffalo Chicken Flatbread is so easy to make on the grill, and bursting with flavor. Tender chunks of chicken, a buffalo sauce that carries a nice kick, and lots of melted cheese cover these pre-made mini Pita breads and seriously pushes the "easy button" on dinner. Prep Time5 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Total Time35 minutes Ingredients 6 mini pita breads

1 1/2 cups buffalo sauce, divided

4 cups cooked chicken breast, cubed

2-3 cups mozzarella cheese

Preheat your grill to 375 - 400 degrees. Place the mini pita breads on a flat surface, and spread 1/2 cup of buffalo sauce evenly across all of the pitas. Toss the cooked, cubed chicken breast in the remaining buffalo sauce, and place on top of the pitas diving evenly between all 6 pizzas. Top with Mozzarella Cheese. Carefully place directly on your grill over indirect heat, close the lid, and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the chicken is fully heated, the cheese is melted, and the edges are slightly toasty. Remove from the grill, and drizzle with blue cheese or ranch.