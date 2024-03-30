30 Recipes for the Perfect Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan (2024)

On average, the meals in this plan provide around 2,200 calories a day. Read on for 5 day's worth of single-serving recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning and afternoon snacks, and a treat.

Since everyone's body and activity levels differ, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends using the MyPlate Plan to determine your caloric needs and personalize your eating plan. Always talk to a health care provider to determine the right calories and nutrients for you.

Why should you use a pregnancy meal plan? According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), you need an extra 340 calories a day in the second trimester and slightly more in the third. If you are carrying twins, you'll need an extra 600 calories. Triplets? You'll need 900 more. In addition to the extra calories, your body will need more of certain nutrients like folate, calcium, iron, choline, and vitamin B12. A meal plan can help ensure that you get those needed calories and nutrients through satisfying meals and snacks along with your prenatal vitamin.

Breakfast 1: Classic Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats Remembering to prepare these oats before bed may not be easy, but you'll love waking up to a pre-made breakfast. Rolled oats are a whole grain, meaning they include the whole grain kernel. The USDA recommends making half of your grains whole grains. Oatmeal is a great choice to help you meet that goal. Pour 1 cup of nonfat milk over 2/3 cup of rolled oats and stir in 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit in the fridge overnight. In the morning, add 2 tablespoons of chopped walnuts and a small chopped apple. Nutrition Facts Calories: 448.3

Protein: 19.6g

Carbohydrate: 65.3g

Dietary Fiber: 9.148g

Total Sugars: 24.2g

Total Fat: 13.8g

Saturated Fat: 1.84g

Cholesterol: 4.94mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 1.43g

Calcium: 560.1mg

Iron: 3.147mg

Sodium: 132.1mg

Vitamin D: 0mcg

Folate: 47.7mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg Oatmeal Breakfast Ideas When You're Eating for Two

Breakfast 2: Egg Wrap Are you craving some Mexican food? This pregnancy recipe will satisfy your early-morning hunger! Scramble one egg and one egg white in 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add 1 cup baby spinach and sauté until just wilted. Put the egg-spinach mixture on a 10-inch whole wheat tortilla, along with 1/4 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese and 1/4 cup salsa. Roll up and enjoy! Nutrition Facts Calories: 453.4

Protein: 26.2g

Carbohydrate: 44g

Dietary Fiber: 6.86g

Total Sugars: 0.941g

Total Fat: 21.2g

Saturated Fat: 5.989g

Cholesterol: 231.5mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.164g

Calcium: 353.8mg

Iron: 4.448mg

Sodium: 856.6mg

Vitamin D: 0.438mcg

Folate: 123.6mcg

Folic Acid: 16.8mcg

Breakfast 3: Pear and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich An English muffin turns this traditional lunchtime sandwich into a fun breakfast option. Separate the two sides of a whole wheat English muffin. Place 1/2 of a large pear, sliced, on one half and top with a 1-ounce slice of cheddar cheese. Put both halves under the broiler for 2–3 minutes, until the top browns and the cheese is melted. Sandwich the two halves together. Serve with the remaining half of the pear spread with 2 teaspoons of almond butter. Nutrition Facts Calories: 447.5

Protein: 15.1g

Carbohydrate: 64.5g

Dietary Fiber: 12.6g

Total Sugars: 23.2g

Total Fat: 17.5g

Saturated Fat: 6.914g

Cholesterol: 29.8mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.149g

Calcium: 314.7mg

Iron: 2.688mg

Sodium: 397.9mg

Vitamin D: 0.085mcg

Folate: 88.7mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg All About Food Aversions During Pregnancy

Breakfast 4: Crunchy Pumpkin Spice Parfait This pregnancy meal is so tasty that it practically doubles as a dessert. Stir 1/3 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling), 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, and 2 teaspoons maple syrup into 1 cup of plain Greek yogurt. Put half of the pumpkin-yogurt mixture into a mug or glass and top with 2 tablespoons granola, 1 tablespoon raisins, and 2 teaspoons chopped cashews. Pour on the remaining yogurt mixture and top with another 2 tablespoons granola, 1 tablespoon raisins, and 2 teaspoons chopped cashews. Nutrition Facts Calories: 455.4

Protein: 20.7g

Carbohydrate: 68g

Dietary Fiber: 6.357g

Total Sugars: 21.9g

Total Fat: 13.7g

Saturated Fat: 2.825g

Cholesterol: 4.41mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.027g

Calcium: 552.2mg

Iron: 3.727mg

Sodium: 199.5mg

Vitamin D: 0mcg

Folate: 71.2mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Breakfast 5: Bacon and Egg Frittata Eggs are an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Research has found that egg consumption during pregnancy may improve birth outcomes, child nutrition, and brain development. With this baked dish, you get two breakfast faves—bacon and eggs—in one portable package. Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a medium bowl, whisk together eight eggs with 1/4 teaspoon salt and freshly ground pepper to taste; set aside. Cook and stir 1/4 pound chopped lower-sodium bacon in a 10-inch non-stick, oven-safe skillet over medium until crisp. Pour the eggs over the remaining bacon in the skillet. Sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 10–12 minutes or until set. This recipe makes eight servings. Serve warm, cold, or at room temperature. Refrigerate for up to three days. Nutrition Facts Calories: 184

Protein: 16g

Carbohydrate: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Fat: 11g

Saturated fat: 4g

Sugars: 0g

Calcium: 38mg

Sodium: 456mg

Lunch 1: Egg-Cellent Veggie and Hummus Pita This pita has veggies, eggs, hummus, and tons of flavor! Fill a 6-inch whole wheat pita with 1/4 cup hummus, one sliced hard-boiled egg plus one hard-boiled egg white, 1/3 cup chopped tomato, 1/2 cup baby spinach, a sprinkle of paprika, and 1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts. Serve with a cup of grapes. Nutrition Facts Calories: 553.8

Protein: 22.4g

Carbohydrate: 81.1g

Dietary Fiber: 9.963g

Total Sugars: 28.3g

Total Fat: 18.5g

Saturated Fat: 3.116g

Cholesterol: 212mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.172g

Calcium: 104.6mg

Iron: 5.154mg

Sodium: 620.7mg

Vitamin D: 0mcg

Folate: 125.4mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Lunch 2: Colorful Crab Salad Sandwich See Also Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce Recipe - Rachel Cooks®Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts Recipe Book by Gizzi Erskine - HardbackDefault TitleClean Eating Skillet Spaghetti RecipeEasy Keto 150+ Recipes Done Cheap - Chasing a Better Life While some seafood is off-limits during pregnancy, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers crab a safe choice for pregnancy because it is lower in mercury. You can indulge in your seafood cravings with this tasty crab salad sandwich. Mix a 6-ounce can of crab meat (drained) with 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise, 1/4 cup shredded carrot, 1/4 cup diced celery, and 1 tablespoon chopped red onion. Spread the mixture onto a slice of whole wheat bread and top with a second slice of bread. Serve with a white bean salad made with 1/2 cup rinsed and drained canned white beans, 1 tablespoon chopped red onion, 1 teaspoon olive oil, and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Nutrition Facts Calories: 564.4

Protein: 33.2g

Carbohydrate: 69.6g

Dietary Fiber: 11.9g

Total Sugars: 9.441g

Total Fat: 20.8g

Saturated Fat: 2.286g

Cholesterol: 110.5mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 1.186g

Calcium: 183.2mg

Iron: 6.462mg

Sodium: 1103mg

Vitamin D: 0mcg

Folate: 87.6mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Lunch 3: Fiesta Salad Hold the margarita and enjoy this fun, Mexican-inspired, healthy pregnancy meal. Top 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce with 1 cup canned black beans (rinsed and drained), half of a medium baked (or microwaved) sweet potato (cubed, with skin), 1/3 cup diced tomato, and 1/4 cup frozen and thawed corn kernels. Drizzle with a simple lime vinaigrette made with 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon chopped garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup of shredded Mexican blend cheese. Nutrition Facts Calories: 542.7

Protein: 27.4g

Carbohydrate: 66.9g

Dietary Fiber: 20.7g

Total Sugars: 7.892g

Total Fat: 21.4g

Saturated Fat: 5.26g

Cholesterol: 20mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.401g

Calcium: 360mg

Iron: 5.411mg

Sodium: 394.3mg

Vitamin D: 0mcg

Folate: 415.8mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Lunch 4: Loaded Pesto Veggie Burger Skip the fast food restaurant and make this burger at home to save time and money but also treats your body to a nutritious version of a drive through favorite. Cook a frozen veggie burger according to the instructions. Using a grill pan sprayed with cooking spray, grill a thick slice of yellow onion and a Portobello mushroom cap. Place the veggie burger onto half of a whole wheat hamburger bun spread with 2 teaspoons of prepared pesto. Top with a slice of Swiss cheese, Portobello mushroom, onion, and the second half of the bun. Serve with two carrots, cut into sticks, and with 2 tablespoons of hummus for dipping. Nutrition Facts Calories: 549.1

Protein: 33.2g

Carbohydrate: 55.4g

Dietary Fiber: 11.8g

Total Sugars: 13.3g

Total Fat: 22.2g

Saturated Fat: 7.257g

Cholesterol: 30.1mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.356g

Calcium: 413.5mg

Iron: 3.905mg

Sodium: 867.8mg

Vitamin D: 0.312mcg

Folate: 125.3mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Lunch 5: Panera Bread's "You Pick Two" Menu Choosing a healthy pregnancy lunch when you're out can be daunting, but Panera Bread's "You Pick 2" menu makes it easy to eat well. Order half of a Napa Almond Chicken sandwich, half a Strawberry Poppyseed & Chicken salad, and an apple. Nutrition Facts Calories: 550

Total Fat: 20g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 60mg

Sodium: 780mg

Carbohydrate: 72.5g

Fiber: 7g

Protein: 29g

Dinner 1: Stuffed Acorn Squash Stuffed acorn squash has tons of nutrients you need during pregnancy, but it's especially great for vegetarians. Yes, vegan and vegetarian diets can be safe during pregnancy. Researchers have found that omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans can all fulfill nutritional requirements as long as they eat a balanced diet with supplements and fortified food products. Cut one medium acorn squash in half horizontally; remove seeds. Place on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray, cut side down. Bake at 375 F for 45 minutes or until tender. While squash is cooking, sauté 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup chopped mushroom, 1/3 cup white beans, and one clove of chopped garlic in 2 teaspoons olive oil until soft, about 3–5 minutes. Add 1 cup of cooked wild or brown rice and 1 tablespoon of chopped pistachios to the mixture and continue to stir until heated through, about 1 minute more. Set aside. Remove squash from the oven, stuff each half with the rice and bean mixture, then top each half with 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Place in the oven again and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Nutrition Facts Calories: 641.7

Protein: 23.6g

Carbohydrate: 110.2g

Dietary Fiber: 16.2g

Total Sugars: 6.101g

Total Fat: 16.5g

Saturated Fat: 3.59g

Cholesterol: 6.8mg

Total Omega-3 FA: .438g

Calcium: 362.5mg

Iron: 7.457mg

Sodium: 763.8mg

Vitamin C: 55.4mg

Folate: 198.2mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Dinner 2: Parmesan Chicken Tenders With Marinara Dipping Sauce When you're pregnant, doctors recommend at least 60 grams of protein each day. That shouldn't be a problem with a meal like this—it's packed with more than 50 grams! To make this pregnancy recipe, preheat the oven to 475 F. Bread 5 ounces of chicken tenders by dipping in an egg wash made with two egg whites lightly beaten with a fork. In 2 tablespoons bread crumbs (preferably whole wheat) mixed with 1 tablespoon parmesan cheese, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Bake chicken tenders on a wire rack or baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray for 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked to 165 F internally. Serve with 4.5 ounces of baked sweet potato fries (about 18 fries) and 1 cup of steamed broccoli drizzled with 1 teaspoon olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Nutrition Facts Calories: 649.2

Protein: 50.9g

Carbohydrate: 69.6g

Dietary Fiber: 10.7g

Total Sugars: 19.7g

Total Fat: 22.8g

Saturated Fat: 4.002g

Cholesterol: 92.5mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.222g

Calcium: 231.4mg

Iron: 3.678mg

Sodium: 1171mg

Vitamin C: 68.1mg

Folate: 86.5mcg

Folic Acid: 11.1mcg

Dinner 3: Pork and Pineapple Kebobs Throw some of these kebobs on the grill for a healthier alternative to standard BBQ fare. First, cut 4 ounces of pork tenderloin or boneless top loin roast into 1.5-inch pieces. In a plastic baggie, add the juice of half a lime, a half clove of chopped garlic, 1/4 cup juice from pineapple canned in its juices, and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Let marinate for about 30 minutes. Next, cut half of a medium red bell pepper and one-fourth of a medium onion into 1-inch pieces. Thread pork, pepper, onion, and 1/2 cup canned pineapple chunks onto two skewers. Grill on a medium-high flame until pork is cooked to an internal temperature of 145 F. Serve over 1.5 cups of cooked bulgur wheat tossed with 2 teaspoons olive oil, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste. Nutrition Facts Calories: 640.6

Protein: 35.6g

Carbohydrate: 86.8g

Dietary Fiber: 15.2g

Total Sugars: 28.6g

Total Fat: 19.2g

Saturated Fat: 3.429g

Cholesterol: 71.4mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.187g

Calcium: 75.1mg

Iron: 4.212mg

Sodium: 366.8mg

Vitamin C: 103.2mg

Folate: 101.5mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Dinner 4: Pizza and Salad You've probably heard that you need more iron during pregnancy, but did you know pizza can be a great place to get it? See Also Easy Keto 150+ Recipes Done Cheap - Chasing a Better Life Heat a single-serve frozen pizza (we like the ones by Amy's) according to the instructions. Serve with a salad made with 1 cup mixed greens, half of a sliced cucumber, 1 cup halved grape tomatoes, 1/2 cup canned chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 2 teaspoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar, and garlic powder to taste. Nutrition Facts Calories: 640.4

Protein: 21.1g

Carbohydrate: 85.1g

Dietary Fiber: 13.6g

Total Sugars: 9.939g

Total Fat: 24.1g

Saturated Fat: 5.74g

Cholesterol: 15mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.087g

Calcium: 316mg

Iron: 8.733mg

Sodium: 1059mg

Vitamin C: 31.9mg

Folate: 92.3mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg 4 Healthy Salads Packed With Prenatal Nutrients

Dinner 5: Healthier Nachos Cheese and yogurt turn these nachos into a calcium-rich dinner for pregnancy. Layer 1-ounce corn chips with 1/3 cup kidney beans, 2 tablespoons chopped olives, and 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Bake in the oven or toaster oven for about 10 minutes or until all ingredients are hot and the cheese is melted. Top with 1/2 cup shredded lettuce, 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes, 1/3 cup salsa, and 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt. Nutrition Facts Calories: 656.8

Protein: 36.9g

Carbohydrate: 70.4g

Dietary Fiber: 11.9g

Total Sugars: 9.806g

Total Fat: 29g

Saturated Fat: 7.082g

Cholesterol: 30mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.44g

Calcium: 712.1mg

Iron: 4.461mg

Sodium: 1517mg

Vitamin C: 9.557mg

Folate: 140.6mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Calcium-Rich Snack 1: Crackers and Cheese Soft cheeses may be off the menu while pregnant, but pasteurized and hard cheeses are a great way to get the extra calcium you need. Spread five whole-grain crackers with two cheese wedges like those from The Laughing Cow and top with 1 tablespoon of dried cranberries. Nutrition Facts Calories: 202.2

Protein: 7.205g

Carbohydrate: 24.8g

Dietary Fiber: 3.017g

Total Sugars: 4.561g

Total Fat: 8.394g

Saturated Fat: 0.855g

Cholesterol: 20mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.096g

Calcium: 133.2mg

Iron: 0.806mg

Sodium: 685mg

Vitamin C: 0.014mg

Folate: 7mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Calcium-Rich Snack 2: Crunchy Granola and Yogurt If you weren't a yogurt fan before pregnancy, now is an ideal time to convert. Greek yogurt will provide lots of protein and calcium but not much sugar—a perfect combination for a pregnancy meal plan. Plus, yogurt provides probiotics, which are important for gut health. A 2021 study even found that probiotics during pregnancy reduced the severity of nausea and vomiting. Grab a 6-ounce container of Greek yogurt and mix it with 2 teaspoons of flaxseeds and 1 tablespoon of granola. Look for brands that have less than 10 grams of sugar. Nutrition Facts Calories: 198.7

Protein: 15.7g

Carbohydrate: 25.2g

Dietary Fiber: 2.002g

Total Sugars: 19.1g

Total Fat: 3.854g

Saturated Fat: 0.503g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 1.065g

Calcium: 216.2mg

Iron: 0.543mg

Sodium: 67.1mg

Vitamin C: 1.298mg

Folate: 9.679mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Calcium-Rich Snack 3: Blueberry Almond Smoothie Store-bought smoothies can be loaded with sugar and are often lacking in nutrients. To make a nutritious version at home, replace the traditionally high-in-sugar frozen yogurt—a smoothie staple—with unsweetened soy milk. Blend 3/4 cup frozen blueberries, 2 teaspoons almond butter, 1 teaspoon honey, and 3/4 cup unsweetened soy milk for a delicious and nutritious homemade smoothie. Nutrition Facts Calories: 202.5

Protein: 6.878g

Carbohydrate: 25.6g

Dietary Fiber: 5.758g

Total Sugars: 6.495g

Total Fat: 9.478g

Saturated Fat: 1.004g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.045g

Calcium: 271.2mg

Iron: 1.835mg

Sodium: 68.4mg

Vitamin C: 1.895mg

Folate: 25.3mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Calcium-Rich Snack 4: Smores Luna Bar You can keep nutritional bars in your bag or the car for a perfect on-the-go pregnancy snack. Many bars are on the market, but Luna Bars are made with natural ingredients.



Nutrition Facts Calories: 190

Protein: 8g

Carbohydrate: 28g

Fiber: 3g

Total Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2.5g

Calcium: 78mg

Sodium: 115mg

Calcium-Rich Snack 5: Parmesan and Black Pepper Popcorn The next time you want to munch on something salty, pick popcorn instead of potato chips. You'll satisfy your craving for salt without the unhealthy fats. Toss 1/2 bag of simply salted microwave popcorn with 2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese and black pepper to taste. It's the perfect addition to a pregnancy meal plan! Nutrition Facts Calories: 208.4

Protein: 8.357g

Carbohydrate: 30.5g

Dietary Fiber: 6.026g

Total Sugars: 0.091g

Total Fat: 5.114g

Saturated Fat: 1.731g

Cholesterol: 8.8mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.019g

Calcium: 111.3mg

Iron: 1.199mg

Sodium: 527.9mg

Vitamin C: 0.021mg

Folate: 1.01mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Snack 1: Peanut Butter Crackers If you're not a big meat eater, finding other ways to get your protein is important, and peanut butter is full of it. Evenly distribute 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on top of seven whole grain crackers, then top each with another cracker to make seven sandwiches. Nutrition Facts Calories: 206.1

Protein: 7.748g

Carbohydrate: 20.9g

Dietary Fiber: 3.76g

Total Sugars: 5.208g

Total Fat: 11.3g

Saturated Fat: 1.647g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.012g

Calcium: 44.2mg

Iron: 1.307mg

Sodium: 152.1mg

Vitamin C: 0mg

Folate: 11.8mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Snack 2: Cashew Trail Mix Heart-healthy unsaturated fats, like those found in nuts, help your baby's brain develop while keeping you full. Research has found that early pregnancy nut consumption is associated with long-term child neuropsychological development. Mix 2 tablespoons of cashew pieces with 1/2 cup of whole grain cereal and four dried apricot halves, chopped. Nutrition Facts Calories: 212

Protein: 5.763g

Carbohydrate: 30.4g

Dietary Fiber: 4.869g

Total Sugars: 11g

Total Fat: 8.675g

Saturated Fat: 1.571g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.028g

Calcium: 15.4mg

Iron: 2.36mg

Sodium: 90.8mg

Vitamin C: 0.14mg

Folate: 13.2mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg The Best Foods for Baby Brain Development

Snack 3: Hummus Many dips and dressings are loaded with unhealthy fats and not many nutrients. As part of a healthy pregnancy meal plan, try dipping veggies or pretzels in homemade hummus instead. In a food processor, puree one 15-ounce can of rinsed and drained chickpeas, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 3 tablespoons sesame tahini, 3 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon olive oil, one clove of finely minced garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve 1/4 cup with 1 ounce of pretzels. Nutrition Facts Calories: 210

Protein: 6g

Carbohydrate: 32g

Fiber: 3g

Fat: 7g

Saturated fat: 1g

Sugars: 2g

Calcium: 24mg

Sodium: 597mg

Snack 4: Heat and Eat Getting ready for a baby takes a lot of time and energy, which means you might not always have the time—or desire—to cook. So instead, try Amy's Light and Lean Pasta & Veggies dish for a healthy and satisfying microwavable snack. Nutrition Facts Calories: 210

Protein: 10g

Carbohydrate: 33g

Fiber: 3g

Fat: 5g

Saturated fat: 1.5g

Calcium: 150mg

Sodium: 470mg

Snack 5: Soup and Bread The next time you need a break, have a snack that forces you to sit down and just relax. For example, try 1 cup of ready-to-eat minestrone soup with 1/2 whole wheat English muffin topped with 1/2 teaspoon whipped butter. Nutrition Facts Calories: 200.7

Protein: 7.689g

Carbohydrate: 33.7g

Dietary Fiber: 3.416g

Total Sugars: 2.67g

Total Fat: 4.44g

Saturated Fat: 1.277g

Cholesterol: 3.283mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0.892g

Calcium: 126.4mg

Iron: 2.498mg

Sodium: 625.9mg

Vitamin C: 0.723mg

Folate: 76.5mcg

Folic Acid: 4.82mcg

Treat 1: Dark Chocolate Treats can also be a part of a pregnancy meal plan. Take a break from prepping the nursery and reward your hard work with a square of dark chocolate (about 1 ounce). Because this treat is packed with natural antioxidants, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and meet your nutritional needs all at once. Nutrition Facts Calories: 168

Protein: 2g

Carbohydrate: 13g

Fiber: 3g

Fat: 12g

Saturated fat: 7g

Sodium: 6mg Are Heavy Metals in Your Dark Chocolate Cause for Concern?

Treat 2: Frozen Yogurt Pops Every pregnancy meal plan should include a creamy frozen treat. We like Yasso's Sea Salt Caramel Frozen Greek Yogurt Pops. Nutrition Facts Calories: 100

Protein: 5g

Carbohydrate: 18g

Fiber: 0g

Fat: 0.5g

Saturated fat: 0g

Sugars: 16g

Sodium: 105mg

Treat 3: Bagged Popcorn Save the microwave popcorn for movie night and grab a 1-ounce bag of popcorn like Smartfood's white cheddar. when you're in a rush. Bonus: This white cheddar-flavored popcorn is tasty, so you won't need salt or butter. Nutrition Facts Calories: 160

Protein: 4g

Carbohydrate: 13g

Dietary Fiber: 2g

Total Sugars: 2g

Total Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Total Omega-3 FA: 0g

Calcium: 60mg

Iron: 0.5mg

Sodium: 240mg

Vitamin C: 0mg

Folate: 0mcg

Folic Acid: 0mcg

Treat 4: Creamy Strawberry Mousse This five-ingredient dessert tastes decadent and is made with protein-rich Greek yogurt. The night before you want to serve it, place 1.5 cups of vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt in a strainer over a bowl in the refrigerator to drain. The next day, place the strained yogurt in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon honey, 3 tablespoons orange juice, and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Stir well. Puree 10 ounces of frozen strawberries in a blender until smooth. Fold the strawberries into the yogurt. Taste for sweetness, adding more honey if you'd like. Divide between four glasses or bowls. Keep extras in the fridge for two or three days. Nutrition Facts Calories: 132

Protein: 8g

Carbohydrate: 25g

Fiber: 2g

Fat: 0g

Saturated fat: 0g

Sugar: 20g

Calcium: 10mg

Sodium: 29mg