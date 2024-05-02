Sweet Potato, Carrot and Dried Fruit Casserole Recipe (2024)

This is so good! To answer a few other people's Qs: you use dried apricots, not fresh, and I think you probably leave the lid OFF. That's what I did, since one reviewer said the dish had too much excess liquid; with no lid, the juices evaporated just enough that the dish was moist but not runny.I used 1 tsp. of honey instead of 2 T., and it seemed just right. Next time will make it vegan by using agave and omitting the butter.