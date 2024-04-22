Top 12 Best Recipes of 2022 from The Kitchen is My Playground (2024)

Check out the Kitchen is My Playground's top recipes of 2022, as voted by readers' views.These 12 dishes (because we just couldn't stick with just 10!) are the reader favorites from our new content posts of the year.And oh, there was a lot of deliciousness packed into the year!
It's that time, my friends, where we reflect back on the happenings of the year. Which can only mean one thing -- top 10 ... or top 100 ... or top-whatever-number lists galore! I, for one, love all the "top things" lists that come at the end of the year. It's sure a fun way to walk down the year's "Memory Lane."
So in that same vein, we love to take a look back at the top recipes of the year here atThe Kitchen is My Playground.
But before we get into our top recipes list for 2022, we want to say thank you so much for being a reader ofThe Kitchen is My Playground.We arehumbled and blessed to have you all here, and look forward to keeping the tried-and-true family-tested recipes coming in the new year. From our family to yours, Happy New Year! We wish you a 2023 filled with health and happiness -- and great food!
And now, here are your top 12 favorites from our site for this past year:
12.No-Bake Cherry Eclair Dessert
If you love creamy comfort-food desserts that taste great and are super easy to make,No-Bake Cherry Eclair Dessertis for you! And apparently you do love easy-to-make creamy comfort-food desserts, because your views brought this tasty no-bake treat into the number 12 spot of our top recipes of the year.
11.Pistachio Lush Dessert
What's not to love about creamy pistachio deliciousness in a pan, right? And your views of this pistachio version of classic Chocolate Lush "loved" Pistachio Lush Dessert right into the #11 spot for the year.
10.Pineapple Fluff
Coming in at #10 ispure creamy comfort in a bowl! With crushed pineapple as the star, creamy Pineapple Fluff is loaded with fabulous flavor, takes just 5 simple ingredients, and is ridiculously easy to make.
9.Peanut Butter Frosting (made with Marshmallow Creme) Peanut Butter Frostingmade with Marshmallow Creme is loaded with rich peanut butter flavor, easy to make, and beautifully holds its shape when piped. It's perfect to pair with a simple chocolate cake, to top those tasty cupcakes, or to make an amazingly tasty Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake. -- And a perfectly delicious recipe to land in the #9 spot of our top 2022 recipes countdown. 8.Big Mac Sliders Apparently you all enjoy the classic flavors of a Big Mac in adorable little slider form as much as we do because this recipe, thattastes amazingly like their "big burger" inspiration, came in at the #8 spot for year.And I especially love that the idea for these Big Mac Sliders was the brainchild of our teenage daughter, combining the concepts of her favorite Easy Cheeseburger Sliders and Big Mac Salads. 7. Coated with , theseHomemade Shake & Bake Pork Chopsare easy to make, loaded with flavor, and always a family hit. They're so good, your views brought them into the #7 spot for the year. 6.Dill Pickle Macaroni Salad Dill pickle flavored dishes always seem to be popular. -- And that was indeed the case with this Dill Pickle Macaroni Salad, coming in as the #6 most popular recipe from The Kitchen is My Playground this year.Made with chopped pickles, pickle juice, and dill,this tasty macaroni saladis a pickle lover's dream. 5. With creamy filling based loosely on the classic Pineapple Cheese Ball everyone knows and loves, these quick & easy Pineapple Ham Roll-Ups are very tasty indeed. You can enjoy them as they are as bites, or serve them atop buttery crackers for one delicious savory game day and party treat. And it looks like their great flavor and versatility made them a popular recipe on the blog with readers, landing them in the #5 spot overall for the year. 4.Broccoli Cornbread Casserole With tender broccoli surrounded in scoopably soft cornbread,Broccoli Cornbread Casseroleiscomfort food at its best. -- Which landed it in the #4 spot on our 2022 best recipes countdown list. This one came on strong with readers during Thanksgiving time! 3.Brownie Mix Chocolate Crinkle Cookies These simple chocolate crinkle cookies made with brownie mix as their base were very popular for Christmastime baking. -- Which scored them the #3 spot on our 2022 countdown list. Super easy to make with amazing flavor, they're like eating little brownie bites in fun and fabulous crinkle cookie form. 2. Loaded with chopped ham, hash brown potatoes, melty cheese, and fabulous flavor,Ham & Cheese Hash Brown Casseroleis perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even as a side or main dish for dinner. And its creamy deliciousness was sure popular with readers this year, bringing it all the way into the #2 spot of the countdown. 1.Easy Refrigerator Pickles And the winning top recipe of 2022 is -- Easy (& Quick!) Refrigerator Pickles! We must admit, we were a little surprised these quick & easy refrigerator pickles took the top spot as The Kitchen is My Playground's most popular recipe of the year. They are certainly delicious and one of our summertime favorites, but we had no idea they'd be so popular with readers! Coming in at the #1 spot in the countdown, it appears there are many out there who, like us, don't want to wait days or weeks to enjoy homemade pickles! Thank you so much for readingThe Kitchen is My Playgroundin2022. We look forward to having you back throughout 2023, too! Check out these other years' top recipes:
9.Peanut Butter Frosting (made with Marshmallow Creme)
Peanut Butter Frostingmade with Marshmallow Creme is loaded with rich peanut butter flavor, easy to make, and beautifully holds its shape when piped. It's perfect to pair with a simple chocolate cake, to top those tasty cupcakes, or to make an amazingly tasty Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake. -- And a perfectly delicious recipe to land in the #9 spot of our top 2022 recipes countdown.
8.Big Mac Sliders
Apparently you all enjoy the classic flavors of a Big Mac in adorable little slider form as much as we do because this recipe, thattastes amazingly like their "big burger" inspiration, came in at the #8 spot for year.And I especially love that the idea for these Big Mac Sliders was the brainchild of our teenage daughter, combining the concepts of her favorite Easy Cheeseburger Sliders and Big Mac Salads.
7.
Coated with , theseHomemade Shake & Bake Pork Chopsare easy to make, loaded with flavor, and always a family hit. They're so good, your views brought them into the #7 spot for the year.
6.Dill Pickle Macaroni Salad
Dill pickle flavored dishes always seem to be popular. -- And that was indeed the case with this Dill Pickle Macaroni Salad, coming in as the #6 most popular recipe from The Kitchen is My Playground this year.Made with chopped pickles, pickle juice, and dill,this tasty macaroni saladis a pickle lover's dream.
5.
With creamy filling based loosely on the classic Pineapple Cheese Ball everyone knows and loves, these quick & easy Pineapple Ham Roll-Ups are very tasty indeed. You can enjoy them as they are as bites, or serve them atop buttery crackers for one delicious savory game day and party treat. And it looks like their great flavor and versatility made them a popular recipe on the blog with readers, landing them in the #5 spot overall for the year.
4.Broccoli Cornbread Casserole
With tender broccoli surrounded in scoopably soft cornbread,Broccoli Cornbread Casseroleiscomfort food at its best. -- Which landed it in the #4 spot on our 2022 best recipes countdown list. This one came on strong with readers during Thanksgiving time!
3.Brownie Mix Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
These simple chocolate crinkle cookies made with brownie mix as their base were very popular for Christmastime baking. -- Which scored them the #3 spot on our 2022 countdown list. Super easy to make with amazing flavor, they're like eating little brownie bites in fun and fabulous crinkle cookie form.
2.
Loaded with chopped ham, hash brown potatoes, melty cheese, and fabulous flavor,Ham & Cheese Hash Brown Casseroleis perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even as a side or main dish for dinner. And its creamy deliciousness was sure popular with readers this year, bringing it all the way into the #2 spot of the countdown.
1.Easy Refrigerator Pickles
And the winning top recipe of 2022 is -- Easy (& Quick!) Refrigerator Pickles!
We must admit, we were a little surprised these quick & easy refrigerator pickles took the top spot as The Kitchen is My Playground's most popular recipe of the year. They are certainly delicious and one of our summertime favorites, but we had no idea they'd be so popular with readers! Coming in at the #1 spot in the countdown, it appears there are many out there who, like us, don't want to wait days or weeks to enjoy homemade pickles!
Thank you so much for readingThe Kitchen is My Playgroundin2022. We look forward to having you back throughout 2023, too!
