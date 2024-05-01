Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (2024)

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes

I love thetime of year when you break out scarves and cocoa, and unashamedly refuse to go outside because you would rather be huddled under blankets at home!

When it’s coldoutside, or you’re not feeling well, it’s the perfect time to whip out some healthy and delicious Blendtec and Vitamix soup recipes! But don’t worry, you can make these soup recipes in any type of blender – a good power blenderjust makes it easier. 😉 Click here to see my most recommended blenders by budget.

All of these blender soup recipes are vegetarian and I’ve done my best to share theother lifestyle needs they meet. Also, some of the recipes call for roasting certain vegetables first, but all call for a little bit of blender magic! So break out your apron and soup spoons, it’s time to get blending Babe!

1. Acorn Squash Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan (optional), Vegetarian, Low Carb, Low Calorie, Low Fat, High Fiber, and Heart Healthy

This acorn squash soup is one of our favorite Vitamix soup recipes! It’s sweet aroma will fill your kitchen and it’s super fast and easy to make! Serve with salad for a light lunch or have as a warming snack or appetizer. It’s sure tobecome one of your favorite go to recipes for acorn squash!

2. Sweet Potato Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan (optional), Vegetarian, High Fiber, and Heart Healthy, Dairy Free

Skip the grease that comes with fries, and trade up for this sweet potato soup! Loaded with Vitamin A this soup is perfect for a chilly fall evening, and can even be modified to use butternut squash or pumpkin, if you prefer. Don’t forget to add that finishing touch of a sliced avocado to garnish the top!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (4)

3. Raw Vegan Vegetable Abundance Soup

Lifestyles: Raw, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

I’ve tried many Vitamix soup recipes from theirLive Fresh Recipe Cookbook, and this was one of my favorite raw soups by Living Food expert Brenda Cobb.It’s a light and fresh vegetable soup full of nutrients to help your body maintain optimum health! A tasty vegan soup, our recipes testers tried it both raw or cooked and said that it’s slightly tangy, sweet flavor tastes great and smells delicious served warm, hot, or cold.

4. Creamy Tomato Basil Soup w/ Roasted Garlic & Asiago Cheese

Lifestyles: Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Calorie and Heart Healthy

Ilove this classic tomato soup, with the extra twist of garlic and asiago cheese for a more savory flavor. This puree is perfect for when you are a bit sick and need something to warm your insides!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (7)

5. Dr. Fuhrman’s Cruciferous Vegetable Cancer Fighting Stew

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

This stew by Dr Fuhrman’s Eat to Live book is filled with vegetables that we all need to eat more of like lentils, peas, and kale! Don’t skimp out on your greens, instead try a soup like this one that includes cruciferous cancer fighting vegetables!

6. Butternut Squash Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Heart Healthy

This delightfully orange soup is perfect for fall and is super inexpensive: the best kind of meal! The hint of sweetness to balance off the flavor of this soup comes from an apple, so we can avoid pesky added sugars. Seasoned just right, this blender soup recipe is both filling and hearty!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (10)

7. Cauliflower Kale Soup

Lifestyles: Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Low-Sodium

Now this blender soup recipes is what we like to call comfort food! The roasted cauliflower has a rich and nutty taste and nutrient-dense kale is the perfect health and flavor partner! Drizzle in a bit of olive oil and this soup is ready to be gobbled up.

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (11)

8. Southwest Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Lifestyles:Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

This savory and filling roasted pumpkin soup is notable for it’s spicy Southwestern taste, and can even act as a topping for some mashed potatoes. High in potassium and a healthy fit for many lifestyles, as far as Vitamixsoup recipes go, this one is a winner!

9. Coconut Curried Cauliflower

Lifestyles: Vegan, Paleo, Low-Carb, Low-Calorie, High-Fiber, High-Protein and Heart-Healthy

If you are a fan of flavorful Thai curry, this is the soup for you! This recipe is special in that it is both paleo and vegan, so it’s perfect for just about anyone!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (14)

10. Roasted Broccoli Fennel Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, and Heart Healthy

Broccoli is better cooked and what better way to get those greens into your diet than in a soup! This blender soup recipe also includes brocolli’s healthy cousin kale, along with fennel and garlic for that extra flavor. Green is the BESTway to go to stay healthy whenever cold season creeps in.

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (15)

11. Thai Pea Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, and Heart Healthy

This 100% completely blender made soup is full of fresh spring flavor and can be made during all seasons by using frozen peas. Not to mention this soup has some excellent detoxifying ingredients like turmeric and cilantro to keep your digestive system clean. The Thai flavoring adds that perfect little kick of spice that makes this soup special!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (16)

12. Corn Chowder

Lifestyles: Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

Vitamix soup recipes I can make all year long are magical. Ican’t resist this sweet corn recipe, even in the summer heat! This golden soup contains yellow potatoes to contribute to the sunny color and flavor! Eat it hot or room temperature, but this summer blender soup recipe is a unique and hearty meal.

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (18)

13. Roasted Red Pepper with Quinoa Salsa

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

Instead of using tomatoes, this recipes calls for a favorite healthy grain: quinoa! Try this pureed soup with a hint of lime and pepper for a Latin-style meal with some extra spice!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (19)

14. Apple Butternut Squash Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan (optional), Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Low-Sodium

This sweet apple butternut squash soup recipe is not only delicious but flexible: you can easily make it vegan by omitting the optional butter. Mix in a little holiday flavor with the ginger apple cider and invite over a few friends to try it!

15. Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Heirloom Tomato Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, and Heart Healthy

This five ingredient soup draws on the best of both worlds while being both hardy AND anti-inflammatory! Tomatoes and bell peppers are both high in Vitamin E and C, among a host of health benefits. Add a drizzle of olive oil and this soup is ready for that chilly night dinner!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (22)

16. Blender Borscht

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, and Heart Healthy

What is blender borscht?! Cold beet soup, a classic Eastern European soup that traveled to the US with Jewish immigrants. This vibrantly colored soup has an incredible mix of cabbage, carrots, and apples for the perfect mix of sweet, tangy, and savory!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (23)

17. Creamy Winter Squash Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, and Low-Calorie

Combined with cashews and walnuts this creamy winter squash soup is absolutely extraordinary for it’snutty flavor! Try the three squash varieties used in the recipe, or experiment with yourfavorites.

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (24)

18. Roasted Squash Soup with Almond Cream & Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, and Heart Healthy

What makes this squash soup recipe unique is the added spice of sage, chile powder, and cinnamon: a powerful trio. Give a little kickto a traditional squash soup with these additions, plus some almond creme for thickness! I love how rich an golden this soup is!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (26)

19. Hearty Roasted Mushroom Bisque

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Calorie, and Heart Healthy

This fungi soup is a perfect mix of celery, onion, and garlic to give a strong flavor to the mushrooms. Along with a healthy dose of vegetable broth, this soup is a great way to drink your veggies, without just juicing! Rich and hearty this soup is perfect for a chilly autumn afternoon.

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (27)

20. Roasted Purple Potato Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and High Fiber

Purple potatoes seems like a vegetable from a Dr. Seuss book, but the only unbelievable thing about this potato is that it carries the same great antioxidants as a similarly colored blueberry! Try a little something new with this soup, and of course keep the classic celery, onion and carrots too. The best thing about this soup is that it is not only healthy, but it’ll be extra fun to serve to guests!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (28)

21. Lemon Balm Zucchini Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Low-Sodium

The greatest thing about this soup is that it tastes good hot or cold, which cannot be said about all soups! The lemon balm in this soup is an herb that has been used to increase appetites, relax the nervous system, and improve mood. The perfect summer soup with a little bit of zing in this vegan vegetable soup!

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (30)

You can find more healthy Blendtec and Vitamix soup recipes here but remember, you can always adjust the instructions to fit any type of blender.

Which one of these Blendtec and Vitamix soup recipes do you want to try first? Let me know in the comments!

As always, Happy Blending!

FAQs

Can you use any blender for soup?

As long as your blender's owner's manual states that the jar is made of heat-resistant plastic and can handle hot liquids, then you should be able to blend hot soup.

View More
Does Blendtec blender heat soup?

Blendtec blenders have a 3 peak-horsepower motor, you can make velvety smooth potato leek soup and even heat up and cook soups in the blender, no stove required!

Get More Info Here
Can I put boiling soup in Vitamix?

Your Vitamix Ascent™ Series blender is capable of heating soups to a steamy temperature of 170°F, so we do not recommend adding anything to your container that exceeds that temperature.

Discover More Details
How do you make puree soup in a blender?

When pureeing hot soup, do it in batches. Fill the blender 1/3 to 1/2 full, remove or loosen the center cap from the lid of the blender. Cover the lid with a folded dishcloth and hold it down when blending. Repeat with the remaining batches.

View Details
What type of blender is best for soup?

If you'll be making lots of big soups for a large family, a jug blender is ideal. This will take up a significant amount of countertop space, so it's worth checking that it suits your kitchen aesthetic.

Discover More Details
Which blender is best for making soup?

Our top 6 picks
  • Magimix Power Blender 4. View at Amazon. View at Amazon. ...
  • Vitamix Ascent Series A3500i Blender. View at Target. View at Amazon. ...
  • Sage Super Q. View at Amazon. View at Amazon. ...
  • Tefal Perfectmix Cook Blender. Check Amazon. ...
  • KitchenAid K400 Artisan Blender. View at Kitchen Aid. ...
  • Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-IQ BN750UK.
Jan 24, 2024

Learn More
Which Vitamix is best for hot soups?

The Propel 510 is a great choice for people who may prefer a smaller container because they're usually blending individual servings, or making smoothies for two. The Propel 510 features three preset programs for hot soup, smoothies, and frozen desserts.

Keep Reading
Can I put boiling water in Blendtec?

Do not expose your jar to temperatures over 176°F (80°C). Ingredient temperatures should not exceed 115°F (46°C). Please note that boiling water is too hot for the jar and should never be used.

Learn More Now
Can Blendtec 575 make hot soup?

Commercial grade power and incredible versatility combine to bring you the Blendtec Classic 575, the ultimate all-in-one appliance. Preprogrammed cycles make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsas, hot soups, and more.

Show Me More
Do Vitamix blenders heat soup?

When you're ready to make the soup, just take the packet out of the freezer and and allow it to thaw. Add the ingredients to the Vitamix container with some stock and blend for about 6 minutes. Most Vitamix blenders can heat soup using just the friction of the blades.

Learn More Now

How does Blendtec heat soup?

A Blendtec blender heats the soup with the friction caused by the blades spinning over 300 miles per hour! The friction creates so much heat in such a small space that you can increase the temperature of your liquid by around 30 degrees every 90 seconds.

Learn More
Why does my Vitamix have a circle with a line through it?

This symbol is there to let you know there is not a container seated on the motor base properly, so you will not be able to start the machine. Once you place a container on the motor base, the symbol will disappear.

Read More
What is the thickener in pureed soup?

Most pureed soups are thickened by the vegetable being pureed. The starches in the pureed vegetable aids in the thickening of the soup. Cream soups tend to have a roux.

Discover More
What is the easiest way to puree soup?

An immersion blender will do a fine job of puréeing your soup. You may want to skip the food processor, however. They're great for making chunky sauces, like pestos, but can't handle much liquid, and won't blend the vegetables as smoothly as a blender.

Get More Info
Is a blender or food processor better for pureed soup?

Wet ingredients: In general, if your recipe calls for ingredients that are mostly liquid or soft—like a smoothie, Sriracha sauce, green juice or a pureed soup—a blender will be your best bet. In addition, if you are making something that you can drink or eat without chewing, use a blender instead of a food processor.

View More
Can you use a handheld blender for soup?

A hand blender's convenience and versatility shines when it comes to pureeing soups right on the stovetop. This saves you the trouble of transferring hot ingredients into a blender jar and can also give you more control over the texture.

Discover More Details
Is a hand blender good for soups?

Also called a hand blender, it does much of the same work as a full-sized blender—blending, emulsifying, whipping, and pureeing—without the limitations of a fixed blade. Instead, you can make soups directly in the pot, dips in your serving bowl, and smoothies in a travel-friendly tumbler.

Read On
Can you use a blender for hot soup?

Blenders are ideal for preparing and making delicious sauces, soups, broths. You can blend hot liquids, but please be take care: When blending hot liquids or ingredients, the Ingredient-measuring Cap should remain in place over the lid opening. As it's vented, the steam will be able to escape.

Learn More Now
What blender can make hot soup?

Is it safe to blend hot liquids in a Vitamix or other high-speed blenders? Yes,you can make steaming hot soup from scratch in a Vitamix. Not sure about other blenders. The Vitamix blades spin so fast that they heat water from the friction of the blades whipping through the water until it actually boils!

Explore More
