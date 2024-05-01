Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender! (2024)

Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes I love thetime of year when you break out scarves and cocoa, and unashamedly refuse to go outside because you would rather be huddled under blankets at home! When it’s coldoutside, or you’re not feeling well, it’s the perfect time to whip out some healthy and delicious Blendtec and Vitamix soup recipes! But don’t worry, you can make these soup recipes in any type of blender – a good power blenderjust makes it easier. 😉 Click here to see my most recommended blenders by budget. All of these blender soup recipes are vegetarian and I’ve done my best to share theother lifestyle needs they meet. Also, some of the recipes call for roasting certain vegetables first, but all call for a little bit of blender magic! So break out your apron and soup spoons, it’s time to get blending Babe!

1. Acorn Squash Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan (optional), Vegetarian, Low Carb, Low Calorie, Low Fat, High Fiber, and Heart Healthy

This acorn squash soup is one of our favorite Vitamix soup recipes! It’s sweet aroma will fill your kitchen and it’s super fast and easy to make! Serve with salad for a light lunch or have as a warming snack or appetizer. It’s sure tobecome one of your favorite go to recipes for acorn squash!

Lifestyles: Vegan (optional), Vegetarian, High Fiber, and Heart Healthy, Dairy Free

Skip the grease that comes with fries, and trade up for this sweet potato soup! Loaded with Vitamin A this soup is perfect for a chilly fall evening, and can even be modified to use butternut squash or pumpkin, if you prefer. Don’t forget to add that finishing touch of a sliced avocado to garnish the top!

3. Raw Vegan Vegetable Abundance Soup

Lifestyles: Raw, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

I’ve tried many Vitamix soup recipes from theirLive Fresh Recipe Cookbook, and this was one of my favorite raw soups by Living Food expert Brenda Cobb.It’s a light and fresh vegetable soup full of nutrients to help your body maintain optimum health! A tasty vegan soup, our recipes testers tried it both raw or cooked and said that it’s slightly tangy, sweet flavor tastes great and smells delicious served warm, hot, or cold.

Lifestyles: Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Calorie and Heart Healthy

Ilove this classic tomato soup, with the extra twist of garlic and asiago cheese for a more savory flavor. This puree is perfect for when you are a bit sick and need something to warm your insides!

5. Dr. Fuhrman’s Cruciferous Vegetable Cancer Fighting Stew

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

This stew by Dr Fuhrman’s Eat to Live book is filled with vegetables that we all need to eat more of like lentils, peas, and kale! Don’t skimp out on your greens, instead try a soup like this one that includes cruciferous cancer fighting vegetables!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Heart Healthy

This delightfully orange soup is perfect for fall and is super inexpensive: the best kind of meal! The hint of sweetness to balance off the flavor of this soup comes from an apple, so we can avoid pesky added sugars. Seasoned just right, this blender soup recipe is both filling and hearty!

Lifestyles: Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Low-Sodium

Now this blender soup recipes is what we like to call comfort food! The roasted cauliflower has a rich and nutty taste and nutrient-dense kale is the perfect health and flavor partner! Drizzle in a bit of olive oil and this soup is ready to be gobbled up.

8. Southwest Roasted Pumpkin Soup

Lifestyles:Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

This savory and filling roasted pumpkin soup is notable for it’s spicy Southwestern taste, and can even act as a topping for some mashed potatoes. High in potassium and a healthy fit for many lifestyles, as far as Vitamixsoup recipes go, this one is a winner!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Paleo, Low-Carb, Low-Calorie, High-Fiber, High-Protein and Heart-Healthy

If you are a fan of flavorful Thai curry, this is the soup for you! This recipe is special in that it is both paleo and vegan, so it’s perfect for just about anyone!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, and Heart Healthy

Broccoli is better cooked and what better way to get those greens into your diet than in a soup! This blender soup recipe also includes brocolli’s healthy cousin kale, along with fennel and garlic for that extra flavor. Green is the BESTway to go to stay healthy whenever cold season creeps in.

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, and Heart Healthy

This 100% completely blender made soup is full of fresh spring flavor and can be made during all seasons by using frozen peas. Not to mention this soup has some excellent detoxifying ingredients like turmeric and cilantro to keep your digestive system clean. The Thai flavoring adds that perfect little kick of spice that makes this soup special!

Lifestyles: Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

Vitamix soup recipes I can make all year long are magical. Ican’t resist this sweet corn recipe, even in the summer heat! This golden soup contains yellow potatoes to contribute to the sunny color and flavor! Eat it hot or room temperature, but this summer blender soup recipe is a unique and hearty meal.

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, High-Protein, High Fiber and Heart Healthy

Instead of using tomatoes, this recipes calls for a favorite healthy grain: quinoa! Try this pureed soup with a hint of lime and pepper for a Latin-style meal with some extra spice!

14. Apple Butternut Squash Soup

Lifestyles: Vegan (optional), Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Low-Sodium

This sweet apple butternut squash soup recipe is not only delicious but flexible: you can easily make it vegan by omitting the optional butter. Mix in a little holiday flavor with the ginger apple cider and invite over a few friends to try it!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, and Heart Healthy

This five ingredient soup draws on the best of both worlds while being both hardy AND anti-inflammatory! Tomatoes and bell peppers are both high in Vitamin E and C, among a host of health benefits. Add a drizzle of olive oil and this soup is ready for that chilly night dinner!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, Low-Sodium, and Heart Healthy

What is blender borscht?! Cold beet soup, a classic Eastern European soup that traveled to the US with Jewish immigrants. This vibrantly colored soup has an incredible mix of cabbage, carrots, and apples for the perfect mix of sweet, tangy, and savory!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, and Low-Calorie

Combined with cashews and walnuts this creamy winter squash soup is absolutely extraordinary for it’snutty flavor! Try the three squash varieties used in the recipe, or experiment with yourfavorites.

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, and Heart Healthy

What makes this squash soup recipe unique is the added spice of sage, chile powder, and cinnamon: a powerful trio. Give a little kickto a traditional squash soup with these additions, plus some almond creme for thickness! I love how rich an golden this soup is!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Calorie, and Heart Healthy

This fungi soup is a perfect mix of celery, onion, and garlic to give a strong flavor to the mushrooms. Along with a healthy dose of vegetable broth, this soup is a great way to drink your veggies, without just juicing! Rich and hearty this soup is perfect for a chilly autumn afternoon.

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and High Fiber

Purple potatoes seems like a vegetable from a Dr. Seuss book, but the only unbelievable thing about this potato is that it carries the same great antioxidants as a similarly colored blueberry! Try a little something new with this soup, and of course keep the classic celery, onion and carrots too. The best thing about this soup is that it is not only healthy, but it’ll be extra fun to serve to guests!

Lifestyles: Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Low-Sodium

The greatest thing about this soup is that it tastes good hot or cold, which cannot be said about all soups! The lemon balm in this soup is an herb that has been used to increase appetites, relax the nervous system, and improve mood. The perfect summer soup with a little bit of zing in this vegan vegetable soup!

