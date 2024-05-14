Trisha Yearwood's Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Jenna · This post may contain affiliate links · 56 Comments
Slow cooker chocolate candy is a delicious and easy-to-make treat that's perfect for any occasion. To make this tasty candy, you'll need a slow cooker, 2 different types of chocolate and salted peanuts.
These mix-ins such as nuts, candy pieces, or dried fruit are a great addition to this candy.
If you like gifting food for Christmas to people then you have to try these slow cooker chocolate candy from Trisha Yearwood. This recipe makes a lot and it is so easy to make and they are so addicting. You might want to keep them all to yourself. 🙂
If you like homemade candy try Homemade Butterfingers with Candy Corn or Homemade Twix Bars.
Why You Will Love This Recipe
Your slow cooker is an awesome way to utilize space this Christmas when baking all those Christmas goodies. One thing I noticed when watching her show is that she has a Cuisinart programmable slow cooker. Her recipe states that you can dump all the ingredients into the slow cooker and it is ready in 3 hours without stirring.
This is simply not the case with every slow cooker model there is out there and your candy might be done sooner than 3 hours. My slow cooker did not take the whole 3 hours, only 1.5 hours.
Slow Cookers can also melt chocolate really nicely. I have a list of tips below to help you guys out so that your candy comes out nice and doesn’t burn. This is a warning and the first time I did make this my peanuts did burn because the chocolate melted faster than the recipe time calls for. The second time I made them, they came out perfect because of the timing.
Ingredients Needed
- Dry-roasted peanuts are a delicious and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Unlike regular peanuts, which are often roasted in oil, dry-roasted peanuts are roasted without any added fat or oil. This makes them a healthier alternative, as they contain less fat and fewer calories than their oil-roasted counterparts.
- German's sweet chocolate is often used in recipes for cakes, cookies, and other desserts, and is particularly popular in recipes for German chocolate cake. This classic dessert features layers of chocolate cake filled with a sweet and nutty coconut-pecan frosting made with German's sweet chocolate.
- Semi-sweet chocolate is a type of chocolate that is widely used in baking and cooking. It is made by adding sugar to unsweetened chocolate, resulting in a product with a rich, slightly bitter taste.
- White almond bark is a type of confectionery coating made from cocoa butter, sugar, and powdered milk. Use white or dark chocolate almond bark!
How to Make Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy
Step 1: Put the peanuts in the bottom of a 4-quart slow cooker. Layer the chocolate over the peanuts, beginning with the sweet chocolate, followed by the chocolate chips and then the almond bark.
Step 2: Set the temperature on low and cook for 3 hours. Do not stir the mixture. After 3 hours, stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until smooth.
Step 3: Drop the candy into cupcake pan liners using about 2 tablespoons per liner. Allow the candy to cool completely before removing the cupcake liners.
Tips for Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy
Cupcake liners aren’t necessary. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a lined baking sheet and drop the candy down on the sheet pan.
Some slow cookers will not take long to make this candy. My slow cooker took half the time to cook and not 3 hrs like the recipe states. It all depends on how hot your slow cooker gets on low so you HAVE to keep an eye on this candy. You can't just walk away from it.
Stir the candy every 15 to 30 minutes. Use the timer on your smart phone as a reminder for stirring the candy.
Do not use the high setting on your crockpot.
The recipe calls for chopped Peanuts. 1 pound of peanuts is 16 ounces. I have not tried this recipe using any other type of nut than that because it can get expensive.
Trisha Yearwood's Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy
Description
Your slow cooker is an awesome way to utilize space this Christmas when baking all those Christmas goodies
Ingredients
- 2 pounds salted dry-roasted peanuts
- 4 ounces German's sweet chocolate (about 4 squares)
- One 12-ounce package semisweet chocolate chips (about 2 cups)
- 2 ½ pounds white almond bark
Instructions
- Put the peanuts in the bottom of a 4-quart slow cooker. Layer the chocolate over the peanuts, beginning with the sweet chocolate, followed by the chocolate chips and then the almond bark. Set the temperature on low and cook for 3 hours. Please watch your candy and stir it every once and awhile so that it doesn't burn! Some slow cookers will take less than 3 hrs!!
- After 3 hours, stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until smooth. Drop the candy into cupcake pan liners using about 2 tablespoons per liner. Allow the candy to cool completely before removing the cupcake liners.
- Read more at: http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/trisha-yearwood/slow-cooker-chocolate-candy-recipe.html?oc=linkback
Micky says
I have made this for 3 years now at Christmas. It always comes out wonderful. I place mine on parchment paper.
I have a slow cooker that does Cook slow enough to cook the 3 hours, aa the recipe calls for.
My family and friends love it and start asking if I plan on making it this year.
Jenna says
If it's unopened I'd probably still use it. 😉
Tracie says
I can’t find German chocolate this year in the stores. I have an unopened package that is expired. Can I use it?
Donna Nuttmann says
My family lives this recipe. I have made it every year for five years.
I sometimes use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet and I also add dried cherries. I mix them in at the end before putting the candy in cupcake liners. It gives a nice contrast to the chocolate. I only needed one and a half hours to heat through.
Merry Christmas !
Jenna says
If you want to spend a lot of money on nuts go for it!
Margaret D Haydel says
Can you substitute pecans, instead of peanuts?
« Older Comments