Trisha Yearwood's Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Slow cooker chocolate candy is a delicious and easy-to-make treat that's perfect for any occasion. To make this tasty candy, you'll need a slow cooker, 2 different types of chocolate and salted peanuts.

These mix-ins such as nuts, candy pieces, or dried fruit are a great addition to this candy.

If you like gifting food for Christmas to people then you have to try these slow cooker chocolate candy from Trisha Yearwood. This recipe makes a lot and it is so easy to make and they are so addicting. You might want to keep them all to yourself. 🙂

If you like homemade candy try Homemade Butterfingers with Candy Corn or Homemade Twix Bars.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

Your slow cooker is an awesome way to utilize space this Christmas when baking all those Christmas goodies. One thing I noticed when watching her show is that she has a Cuisinart programmable slow cooker. Her recipe states that you can dump all the ingredients into the slow cooker and it is ready in 3 hours without stirring.

This is simply not the case with every slow cooker model there is out there and your candy might be done sooner than 3 hours. My slow cooker did not take the whole 3 hours, only 1.5 hours.

Slow Cookers can also melt chocolate really nicely. I have a list of tips below to help you guys out so that your candy comes out nice and doesn’t burn. This is a warning and the first time I did make this my peanuts did burn because the chocolate melted faster than the recipe time calls for. The second time I made them, they came out perfect because of the timing.

Ingredients Needed

Dry-roasted peanuts are a delicious and nutritious snack that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Unlike regular peanuts, which are often roasted in oil, dry-roasted peanuts are roasted without any added fat or oil. This makes them a healthier alternative, as they contain less fat and fewer calories than their oil-roasted counterparts.

German's sweet chocolate is often used in recipes for cakes, cookies, and other desserts, and is particularly popular in recipes for German chocolate cake. This classic dessert features layers of chocolate cake filled with a sweet and nutty coconut-pecan frosting made with German's sweet chocolate.

Semi-sweet chocolate is a type of chocolate that is widely used in baking and cooking. It is made by adding sugar to unsweetened chocolate, resulting in a product with a rich, slightly bitter taste.

White almond bark is a type of confectionery coating made from cocoa butter, sugar, and powdered milk. Use white or dark chocolate almond bark!

See the recipe card below for a full list of ingredients and measurements.

How to Make Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy

Step 1: Put the peanuts in the bottom of a 4-quart slow cooker. Layer the chocolate over the peanuts, beginning with the sweet chocolate, followed by the chocolate chips and then the almond bark.

Step 2: Set the temperature on low and cook for 3 hours. Do not stir the mixture. After 3 hours, stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until smooth.

Step 3: Drop the candy into cupcake pan liners using about 2 tablespoons per liner. Allow the candy to cool completely before removing the cupcake liners.

Tips for Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy

Cupcake liners aren’t necessary. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a lined baking sheet and drop the candy down on the sheet pan.

Some slow cookers will not take long to make this candy. My slow cooker took half the time to cook and not 3 hrs like the recipe states. It all depends on how hot your slow cooker gets on low so you HAVE to keep an eye on this candy. You can't just walk away from it.

Stir the candy every 15 to 30 minutes. Use the timer on your smart phone as a reminder for stirring the candy.

Do not use the high setting on your crockpot.

The recipe calls for chopped Peanuts. 1 pound of peanuts is 16 ounces. I have not tried this recipe using any other type of nut than that because it can get expensive.

Other Recipes To Try

If you tried this Trisha Yearwood’s Slow Cooker Chocolate Candy any other recipe on my website, please please leave a 🌟 star rating and let me know how you go in the 📝 comments below. I love hearing from you! Follow along on Tiktok @jennarecipediaries

