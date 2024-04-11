The best Los Angeles VPN server - Surfshark (2024)

Recommended by:
790
VPN servers in the United States
25
VPN locations in the United States
3200+
Servers worldwide
How to get a Los Angeles IP address
Sign up for a Surfshark account
Get it from an app store or our website
3. Connect to a server in Los Angeles
Enjoy safe browsing from the Los Angeles IP
Choose the best VPN server in Los Angeles for your needs
For the fastest connection
The smaller the distance, the faster your connection. If you want the fastest VPN connection possible, connect to the server closest to you. This may be a country or a city nearby.
For even more security
Connect to one of our pre-set MultiHop locations and improve your security even more. MultiHop puts your connection through two servers instead of one. And with Dynamic MultiHop, you can even select the server pairs for your double VPN.
For avoiding censorship
Staying in countries where governments censor the internet could infringe on our right to freedom of speech and expression. Use obfuscated servers to avoid censorship and explore the free web wherever you are.
Get a local IP and security benefits with a VPN for Los Angeles
Data protection from snoopers
Problem: Your online activity benefits big data companies, your ISP (Internet Service Provider), and the government.
Solution: A VPN encrypts (hides under code) your internet traffic and protects it from any extra pairs of eyes prying on what you do online.
Enhanced online privacy
Problem: Your IP and location can help data giants build profiles about you (your interests, opinions, health searches, etc.)
Solution: A VPN changes your IP address and hides your location so no one knows where you’re browsing from or who you are.
Safe access to public Wi-Fi
Problem: Public Wi-Fi is lovely, but it’s not secure, and Wi-Fi hotspots are easily faked and compromised by hackers.
Solution: A VPN connection encrypts your data before it leaves your device, making your connection impossible to spy on.
Home internet wherever you go
Problem: Some internet content may not be available in certain regions because of restrictions and censorship.
Solution: Connect to a VPN server in your country and browse as if you were at home, with access to your favorite content and media sites.
Cheaper online shopping
Problem: Online retailers, rental, and airline services often adjust prices according to your location.
Solution: Log out of the site, clear your cookies, and use a VPN to change your location and overcome price discrimination!
Entertainment with a VPN
Problem: Your ISP can slow (throttle) your connection down if you’re streaming shows or downloading files.
Solution: Connect to a VPN to binge your favorite series in the privacy of your home without lag or internet throttling.
Security for your home fortress
Problem: With Wi-Fi devices like phones, PCs, Roombas, smart TVs, and fridges, you’re easily exposed to cyberthreats.
Solution: Install a VPN on your router to protect your entire home at once.
Stay connected in the City of Angels with Surfshark. Whether you’re streaming a Lakers game or connecting with friends in Santa Monica at a beach cafe, enjoy fast speeds and ad-free surfing. Try it out with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Should I use a free VPN in Los Angeles?
You should stay away from free VPNs.
The best-case scenario when using a free VPN is getting slow connection speeds and an overwhelming amount of intrusive ads.
In the worst-case scenario, your data may be sold to third parties, and your device may be infected through malware or malvertising.
You will always be better off with a premium VPN like Surfshark, both in terms of the quality of service and your online privacy.
What makes Surfshark the best VPN choice for Los Angeles?
Surfshark has local 10Gbps servers in Los Angeles. This means the servers are less crowded, and your VPN connection is faster. Enjoy high speeds wherever you are in Los Angeles and explore online safely with Surfshark VPN.
Other nearby VPN servers in the US
San Francisco
San Jose
Las Vegas
And 3200+ servers in 100+ other countries around the world
FAQ
How do I get a VPN in Los Angeles?
To get a VPN in Los Angeles, you should do the following:
- Subscribe to Surfshark;
- Download the app;
- Choose a local Los Angeles VPN server.
Which VPN has a server in California?
Surfshark offers high-speed and reliable servers in California. Choose from Los Angeles, San Jose, and San Francisco locations to stay safe and private online in the Golden State.
Are VPNs legal in Los Angeles?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Los Angeles and the rest of the US.
Is it possible to change my IP location to Los Angeles?
Yes, you can change your IP location to Los Angeles with Surfshark. Subscribe to Surfshark, download the VPN app, and enter “Los Angeles” in the search bar to connect to a local server.
Should I use a free VPN in Los Angeles?
No, you should avoid using a free VPN in Los Angeles or anywhere else, as you may put your privacy at risk. Free VPNs are known for bombarding you with ads, providing poorer service, and selling your personal data to fund their operations.
