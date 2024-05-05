Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (2024)

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (2)

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (3)

# Fudge and Sweets

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (4)

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 25 mins

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (5)

Bit Tricky

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (6)

Serves: 36

Our ultimate fudge is one of our oldest and most treasured recipes. Loved through the generations, it makes a great homemade gift for your family and friends. Made with our delicious Carnation Condensed Milk, this fudge recipe promises to be your creamiest yet.

Nutrition and allergy information

Each serving typically contains:

Energy

480kJ

114kcal

6%

Fat

3.6g

5%

Saturates

2.3g

12%

Sugars

19.4

22%

Salt

0.11g

2%

of an adult's Reference Intake (RI)*

Energy per 100g: 2151kJ/511kcal

Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal). Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.

For allergens, always check the ingredients list of each product used. Recipe contains:

  • Milk

Print Recipe

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (7)

'Best tasting fudge ever! If you follow the instructions to the letter it is the best fudge you'll ever make. It's so easy too!'

Nick

Read more reviews

See Also
Biscotti Recipe - The Plant Based SchoolBake the Number-One Banana Bread Recipe on the InternetStained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass CookiesThese Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

Method

Carnation Condensed Milk

397g

Milk

150ml

Demerara sugar

450g

Butter

115g

You will also need...

20cm square tin lined with baking parchment

Print Recipe

Step 1 of 6

Watch our quick video to see how to make our Ultimate Fudge!

Step 2 of 6

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (8)

Place the ingredients into a large non-stick saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Step 3 of 6

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (9)

Bring to a steady boilfor 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously and scraping the base of the pan to prevent it from catching.

The mixture should reach 113-115°C on a sugar thermometer if you have one. If you don't you can drop a little mixture into a bowl of ice cold water - if it forms a soft, round ball that doesn't stick to your fingers then it should be ready.

Step 4 of 6

Remove the fudge from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.

If you want to add other ingredients and flavours - add them before you start beating the fudge.After cooling try mixing in nuts, natural flavourings or chocolate chip for added texture and flavour that will make your fudge utterly delicious.

Step 5 of 6

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (10)

Beat the mixture until it just loses it's shine and becomes very thick (this should take about 5-10 minutes). The longer you beat once it starts to thicken then the more crumbly the final fudge will be. If you like it smooth - beat it only until comes away from the sides of the pan and sticks well to the spoon.

Step 6 of 6

See Also
caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels

Press into the prepared tin with the back of a spoon and leave to set before cutting into squares.

The fudge will keep for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.

Have you tried making this delicious recipe yet?

Let us know by reviewing it below

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (11)

Flip your device to use the baking wizard

Back to recipe

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (12)

00:00

Ultimate Fudge - Step 1.mp4

Step 1 of 5

Place the ingredients into a large non-stick saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Ultimate Fudge - Step 2.mp4

Step 2 of 5

Bring to a steady boilfor 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously and scraping the base of the pan to prevent it from catching. The mixture should reach 113-115°C on a sugar thermometer if you have one. If you don't you can drop a little mixture into a bowl of ice cold water - if it forms a soft, round ball that doesn't stick to your fingers then it should be ready.

Set A Timer

Drag left and right to adjust timer

Step 3 of 5

Remove the fudge from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.

Ultimate Fudge - Step 4.mp4

Step 4 of 5

Beat the mixture until it just loses it's shine and becomes very thick (this should take about 5-10 minutes). The longer you beat once it starts to thicken then the more crumbly the final fudge will be. If you like it smooth - beat it only until comes away from the sides of the pan and sticks well to the spoon.

Ultimate Fudge - Step 5.mp4

Step 5 of 5

Press into the prepared tin and leave to cool and set before cutting into squares.

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (13)

Congratulations, you made it!

Take a photo or video to remember this moment:

You made it

What would you like to do now

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (14)

Rate and review

Help other bakers find the perfect recipe

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (15)

Restock cupboard

Restock the ingredients youve used

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (16)

Find more recipes

Find your next masterpiece

Related Recipes

Ginger and Cherry Fudge
Milk Tablet
Easy Chocolate Fudge
Peanut Butter Fudge

gigya-lite-registration

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (25)

Ultimate Fudge Recipe

  • Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (26)

    Prep: 15 mins

    Cook: 25 mins

  • Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (27)

    Bit Tricky

  • Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (28)

    SERVES: 36

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (29)

  • Ingredients

    Carnation Condensed Milk

    397g

    Milk

    150ml

    Demerara sugar

    450g

    Butter

    115g

    You will also need...

    20cm square tin lined with baking parchment

  • Method

    Step 1 of 6

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzWnswXncv0

    Watch our quick video to see how to make our Ultimate Fudge!

    Step 2 of 6

    Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (30)

    Place the ingredients into a large non-stick saucepan and melt over a low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

    Step 3 of 6

    Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (31)

    Bring to a steady boilfor 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously and scraping the base of the pan to prevent it from catching.

    The mixture should reach 113-115°C on a sugar thermometer if you have one. If you don't you can drop a little mixture into a bowl of ice cold water - if it forms a soft, round ball that doesn't stick to your fingers then it should be ready.

    Step 4 of 6

    Remove the fudge from the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes.

    If you want to add other ingredients and flavours - add them before you start beating the fudge.After cooling try mixing in nuts, natural flavourings or chocolate chip for added texture and flavour that will make your fudge utterly delicious.

    Step 5 of 6

    Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (32)

    Beat the mixture until it just loses it's shine and becomes very thick (this should take about 5-10 minutes). The longer you beat once it starts to thicken then the more crumbly the final fudge will be. If you like it smooth - beat it only until comes away from the sides of the pan and sticks well to the spoon.

    Step 6 of 6

    Press into the prepared tin with the back of a spoon and leave to set before cutting into squares.

    The fudge will keep for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature.

Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation (2024)
Top Articles
Our Kaiser Roll Recipe Is the Perfect Sandwich or Burger Bun
30 Minute Homemade Rolls Recipe
Fitnessstudio | Langen | jumpers fitness
Pitt County Mugshot Zone
Latest Posts
5-Minute Mizeria Polish Cucumber Salad Recipe That Tastes Like Poland!
German Potato Salad (Authentic Bavarian Recipe) - Plated Cravings
Article information

Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Last Updated:

Views: 5933

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Birthday: 1992-08-21

Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

Phone: +331850833384

Job: District Real-Estate Architect

Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.